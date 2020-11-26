Since we are now living in a Communist tyranny with complete media censorship and almost the same for tech with shutdowns of the truth, the only way to get the information out there is how they did it in the USSR by Samzidat, passing it on from person to person.

Posted on November 26, 2020 by

Sydney Powell Law Suit Against Georgia Election Fraud

Inbox

Raymond Antonini <rayantonini@yahoo.com>6:00 PM (28 minutes ago)
to 

Click to access COMPLAINT-CJ-PEARSON-V.-KEMP-11.25.2020.pdf

Since we are now living in a Communist tyranny with complete media censorship and almost the same for tech with shutdowns of the truth, the only way to get the information out there is how they did it in the USSR by Samzidat, passing it on from person to person.

Rassmusen reports that 97% of Trump voters believe the election results are completely fraudulent.

Other election fraud items:
Also in Fulton County, Georgia impossibly all military ballots went to Biden when most likely he got ZERO military votes.
In Pennsylvania USB cards with the vote tallies are missing from 47 machines.
Other Pennsylvania items:
Keyword: pennsylvania
Keyword: pennsylvania

Inline image
ReplyForward

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s