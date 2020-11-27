We Needed the Result We GotBy Rodney O. WillisAmerican ThinkerNovember 27, 2020
There are two elections the Democrats have never gotten over: Bush v. Gore, and Trump v. Clinton.
In the 2000 Bush v. Gore election, all eyes were focused on Florida and the drama over hanging chads and butterfly ballots. Republicans believed that election officials in predominantly Democrat counties in south Florida were engaged in small-scale election fraud by fabricating illegal ballots. In turn, Democrats believed that the Republicans were using their state officials and the Supreme Court to throw out legal ballots. “Disenfranchised” was the word of the year.
In the 2016 Trump v. Clinton election, it became clear on election night that Hillary had gotten swept in an electoral rout by President Trump. Democrats were dumbfounded, wrestling with how a crass political neophyte could defeat “the smartest woman in the world.” Two brutal defeats were enough to push the Democrats toward a new strategy.
Small-scale fraud would not work in 2020 — only large-scale, industrial strength, systematic fraud would ensure an electoral victory. It appears that Joe Biden wasn’t kidding when he said they had put together the most “inclusive voter fraud” operation.
On election night 2020, most Republicans went to bed feeling very confident about the outcome of the election. The leads were so great, that no amount of chicanery would upset the balance, or so they thought. Instead, Republicans woke up the next morning to find that all the leads had completely evaporated — and in very suspicious ways. The realization hit hard. The Democrats had really done it — they had gone all in to make sure Trump lost.
In the aftermath of this election, it is clear that no election will ever be the same again. The level of distrust can hardly be measured. The level of anger is palpable. The desire for revenge is formidable. Every future election will be contested; every outcome will be doubted.
But what if Trump had prevailed? What would have happened if the voter turnout was so overwhelming that it had overcome the Democrats’ attempts at stealing the election? Would we not just be overjoyed that we “dodged a bullet”? Would we not just celebrate the victory while paying lip service to “preserving the integrity of our election?” After all, did any significant reform take place after the 2000 election?
It was inevitable that at some point the Democrats would master the art of the steal, and America would be left speechless at the breadth and depth of the maniacal machine that pulled it off. It’s one thing to lose fairly on a level playing field and with unchanging rules. It’s quite another to lose through outright villainy to a man whom history will likely show to be the most corrupt person to run for President.
This election result might just be the result we needed to save our democracy.
The 2020 election revealed three very real dangers to our democracy.
The first danger is the media. They cannot be trusted. Their credibility has long been suspect, but they are little more than a Democrat PR firm. They not only refused to call out Joe Biden on his corruption, but actively suppressed any stories relating to it. Going forward, the so-called “fourth branch” can no longer consist of just the officially recognized journalists. They must forever be supplanted by citizen journalists who will disseminate information through means outside the control of the government and corporations. Americans have a right to hear all sides to all stories.
The second danger is the Corporation. Once the backbone of American industry and a symbol of pride for our nation, the American executive class has taken on the role that was once the domain of despotic governments — social monitors and censors. It’s not just big tech, although they are the most egregious, but big finance and big media, too. PayPal regularly “deplatforms” legal and legitimate businesses for the crime of being conservative. Under the Obama administration’s “Operation Choke Point,” banks like SunTrust closed the accounts of gun stores simply because they sold guns. This cancer is spreading to all fields. These companies are banning businesses and individuals for failing to comply with the left’s agenda. This must be stopped. We must break these companies and restore individual liberty and the freedom of expression without fear of reprisal.
The final danger is this: the system of elections is controlled by the elected. The process of obtaining power is operated by those already in power. We the people must assert our authority over our most sacred right for the sake of ourselves and our posterity. If we cannot do so, then future elections will be nothing more than communist-style charades giving the illusion of democracy over the fist of tyranny.
-
Archives
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- The correct outcome remains cloudy, but we clearly are not being honest with ourselves. I’m hopeful that attorney Sidney Powell is not the “crackpot” proclaimed by her critics, but is able to smoke out a critical threat to the world’s beacon of democracy. “Government of the people by the people for the people” cannot be a meaningless Lincolnesque slogan.
- When all is said and done, the outcome of an irremediably tainted election will come down to two critical factors: The Supreme Court and the military
- On election night 2020, most Republicans went to bed feeling very confident about the outcome of the election. The leads were so great, that no amount of chicanery would upset the balance, or so they thought. Instead, Republicans woke up the next morning to find that all the leads had completely evaporated — and in very suspicious ways. The realization hit hard. The Democrats had really done it — they had gone all in to make sure Trump lost.
- America is on the verge of sanctioning a socialist takeover of the greatest government ever established on the face of the Earth.
- A NON-VIOLENT REBELLION IS UNDERWAY
Top Posts & Pages
- YOU GOTTA WATCH THIS
- A PRAYER OF DELIVERANCE FOR PRESIDENT Donald Trump
- GOODBYE Fox News !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
- PRESIDENT TRUMP ANNOUNCES A TREMENDOUS BUS TOUR TO TAKE PLACE OVER THE NEXT MONTH
- YOU GOTTA WATCH THIS
- INFOGRAPHICS OF Sidney Powell GEORGIA LAWSUIT
- The Catholic Monitor is greatly honored to post, with permission, this summary report of the most influential conservative Catholic journal in the United Kingdom, the Christian Order, by its editor Rod Pead
- AMERICA'S NEXT CIVIL WAR WILL START THE DAY AFTER THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION WHEN THE MILLIONS OF FRAUDULENT MAIL BALLOTS WILL MIRACULOUSLY APPEAR TO OVERTURN THE RE-ELECTION OF Donald Trump
- Trump Faces Critical ChoiceAbout His Political FutureTrump's "Make America Great Again" agenda will be codified as his party's own.BY: VICTOR DAVIS HANSONNovember 25, 2020Donald Trump is nearing a crossroads.Those who allege that he has endangered the tradition of smooth presidential transitions by not conceding immediately after the media declared him the loser suffer amnesia.When Trump was elected in 2016, the Washington establishment lost its collective mind. The top echelon of the FBI and CIA were still spreading a fraudulent Christopher Steele dossier paid for by the campaign of his opponent, Hillary Clinton, and the Democratic National Committee.Shortly before Trump’s inauguration, President Barack Obama called Vice President Joe Biden, national security adviser Susan Rice, Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates and FBI Director James Comey into the Oval Office. The purpose of the meeting was reportedly to collate progress reports about how best to continue government surveillance of Trump’s designated national security adviser, Michael Flynn, and thereby disrupt the transition.Flynn’s name was soon unmasked, apparently by Obama administration officials, and then illegally leaked to the press.The harassment during the transition became thematic for Trump’s next four years, which saw false evidence submitted to federal courts and other classified documents illegally leaked.No prior president has faced such hysterical opposition bent on removing him from office by a special prosecutor, concocted charges that he should be deposed under the 25th Amendment, and, finally, a failed attempt at removal via impeachment.The president’s private phone calls to foreign leaders were leaked. Media darlings and anonymous opponents within the government boasted of sabotaging Trump’s initiatives. Washington analysts and retired military officers hyped coup scenarios about how best to use force to remove him from office.So it is a bit rich for the media to now warn of Trump’s dangers to the spirit of smooth presidential transitions. Such protocols were deliberately rendered null and void in 2016.But all that is past. What matters now are the interests of the country first and Trump’s constituents second. So Trump has a number of pathways.One is to keep addressing legitimate reports of voter irregularities. He can continue to ask the courts to set aside any illegal votes that do not conform to state voting laws. His supporters demand and deserve no less than the investigation of all charges of serial voting impropriety.But Trump within days will have to prove that any such crimes and lapses warped state counts enough to have wrongly elected Joe Biden president. Trump realistically has perhaps a week or so left to make his case or concede.Then, to maintain the Senate majority for Republicans and to save the very rules and protocols of the Senate, the Supreme Court and Constitution, Trump will have to barnstorm Georgia. His challenge will be to enthuse his conservative base to reelect the state’s two incumbent senators, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.After that?Trump’s “Make America Great Again” agenda will be codified as his party’s own. He has a year or more to decide whether he wishes to play kingmaker among would-be Republican congressional and presidential candidates or run himself for a second term. The two options are ultimately not mutually exclusive.By then there is some chance that the country will have been turned off by a hard-left shift by Biden, surrogate to the Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wing of his party. Such extremism caused Democrats to lose House seats in 2020.Trump can bask in a successful first term that remade the Republican Party into a multiracial coalition of the broad middle class. His Middle East and China resets will unlikely be altered by future presidents.Trump finally did close the border to illegal immigration. His initiatives to revitalize America’s interior ended the notion that industrial decline was inevitable rather than a silly choice.But Trump’s other alternative is bleaker. Currently, Trump-affiliated lawyers claim they can prove their bombshell allegations of historic voting fraud by leftists and foreign interests. They further claim that Trump was robbed not of a close election but of a veritable landslide, constituting the greatest scandal in U.S. history.But so far none of these advocates have produced the requisite whistleblowers, computer data or forensic evidence to prove their astounding charges. If they do not produce it in a few days, and if Trump pivots to put his fate in their hands, then the pilloried Republicans may well lose the Senate races in Georgia. And with that historic setback he would endanger his legacy, his influence and perhaps a crack at a second presidential term.In blunter terms, Trump may be forced to choose within days whether he wishes to emulate Andrew Jackson, the aggrieved victim of the crooked bargain of 1824 that denied him victory in that year’s presidential election. Jackson stormed back in 1828 to an overwhelming populist victory fueled by a righteously aggrieved following.Otherwise, Trump would risk being reduced to the status of sore presidential losers like Al Gore and Hillary Clinton. For all their media accolades, Gore and Clinton never really accepted their losses in 2000 and 2016, respectively. Despite their supposed magnanimity, Gore and Clinton turned ever more bitter, shrill and conspiratorial — and ended up caricatured and largely irrelevant.
- A MESSAGE FROM SAINT NATHANIEL
Top Clicks