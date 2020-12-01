HERE IS A VIDEO ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS VACCINE THAT IS BEING PUSHED BY OUR GOVERNMENT. YOU SHOULD WATCH THIS VIDEO IF YOU ARE THINKING ABOUT ALLOWING YOURSELF OR YOUR LOVED ONES BEING VACCINATED WITH ANY OF THESE VACCINES. THE GOVERNMENT CANNOT FORCE YOU TO BE VACCINATED, YOU HAVE A RIGHT TO REFUSE TO BE VACCINATED.

One of the Most Powerful Videos I’ve Ever Seen—- please, share with all friends, family, contacts

The following video from Barbara Loe Fisher is one of the most powerful videos that I have ever seen. I am hopeful that watching this video will inspire you to take up the cause and join the fight for vaccine freedom and independence.

There is a cultural war and collusion between many industries and federal regulatory agencies that results in a suppression of the truth about vital important health issues. If this suppression continues we will gradually and progressively erode our private individual rights that our ancestors fought so hard to achieve. Please take a few minutes to watch this video.

Protect Your Right to Informed Consent and Defend Vaccine Exemptions

With all the uncertainty surrounding the safety and efficacy of vaccines, it’s critical to protect your right to make independent health choices and exercise voluntary informed consent to vaccination. It is urgent that everyone in America stand up and fight to protect and expand vaccine informed consent protections in state public health and employment laws. The best way to do this is to get personally involved with your state legislators and educate the leaders in your community.

Think Globally, Act Locally

National vaccine policy recommendations are made at the federal level but vaccine laws are made at the state level. It is at the state level where your action to protect your vaccine choice rights can have the greatest impact.

It is critical for EVERYONE to get involved now in standing up for the legal right to make voluntary vaccine choices in America because those choices are being threatened by lobbyists representing drug companies, medical trade associations and public health officials, who are trying to persuade legislators to strip all vaccine exemptions from public health laws.

Signing up for NVIC’s free Advocacy Portal at www.NVICAdvocacy.org gives you immediate, easy access to your own state legislators on your smartphone or computer so you can make your voice heard. You will be kept up to date on the latest state bills threatening your vaccine choice rights and will get practical, useful information to help you become an effective vaccine choice advocate in your own community.

Also, when national vaccine issues come up, you will have the up-to-date information and call-to-action items you need at your fingertips. So, please, as your first step, sign up for the NVIC Advocacy Portal.”

Reference https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/12/01/operation-warp-speed-vaccine-monitoring.aspx

