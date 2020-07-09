SOME SEE A RESEMBLANCE IN THE SUPPRESSION OF CATHOLIC WORSHIP IN RED CHINA AND THE SUPPRESSION OF CATHOLIC WORSHIP IN THE PEOPLES REPUBLIC OF CALIFORNIA, IS IT FOR THE SAME END, THE SAME PURPOSE?

Newsom Abetting China in Planned Takeover of America

By David Martin

We’ve said it for months but Californians have turned a deaf ear either because they love being ruled by Communists or are afraid to admit the truth, but Governor Gavin Newsom is a full-fledged Communist. Not just a sympathizer, but one who has committed his time and energy to subduing America under a Communist rule. COVID-19, known also as the “China Flu,” has merely been his tool.

According to NewsomWatch.com, Governor Newsom has been funneling hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars to Communist China in exchange for political favors. These include keeping California artificially afloat in the face of bankruptcy as well as keeping him in office.

His Communist collusion coincides with his role in instigating civil violence last month when he told Black Lives Matter protesters, “I want you to know that you matter. To those who want to express themselves [riotously]…keep doing it. Your rage is real.”

Newson’s impassioned support for Antifa and BLM directly coincides with China’s support of these groups in their work to destroy property, tear down statues, burn entire city blocks, and shoot innocent people.

The destabilization and fear mongering advanced by these groups come in anticipation of a planned Communist takeover of America. According to Natural News, China is providing full-auto weapons upgrade parts to Black Lives Matter through a smuggling operation that was intercepted by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP).

What Newsom has done is to turn California into a port of entry for China to smuggle in weapons and other gear for the anticipated race-war that is planned for America. The worst of it is that this criminal collusion has been done under the pretext of “public health and safety.”

According to The Health Ranger Report, nearly a billion dollars was sent by Newsom to China to supposedly purchase face masks for Californians – face masks that never actually arrived!



“That’s because this isn’t a billion dollars for ‘masks,’” writes Health Ranger’s Mike Adams, in an exposé on Newsom’s treasonous acts. “It’s part of a massive money laundering operation to funnel money to China, so that China can funnel money and weapons back to Newsom in preparation for the civil war that they’re launching.”



Newsom is facilitating the transfer of weapons and ammunition from China to the United States, where much of it is being stored at the Easy End Complex in Sacramento. Pallets upon pallets of Chinese munitions are being stockpiled right underneath our nose, thanks to Newsom and his global cronies who are working feverishly to subdue America under a communistic one-world government.

“Essentially, Gov. Newsom has been stockpiling weapons and ammo in preparation for a civil war that he’s been helping to make reality,” notes the Health Ranger, who further points out how this coincides with Barack Obama’s infamous vision concerning the future of America:

“We cannot continue to rely on our military in order to achieve the national security objectives that we’ve set … We’ve got to have a civilian national security force that’s just as powerful, just as strong, just as well-funded.”

Was it not a national security force that aided Hitler in terrorizing Germany?

What we have witnessed in the wake of the orchestrated George Floyd killing is the framing and defunding of our police and military in favor of this new red ‘security force’ that has wreaked havoc across America. We indeed have seen revolution in the making.

And so, Newsom is quietly paving the way for revolution by working directly with China to stockpile weapons and by fomenting the violent division that is tearing our nation asunder in the advent of what could turn out to be a historic blood-bath on American soil.

Unfortunately, many have yet to wake up to the fact that Russia has master-minded this plan for America’s takeover – a takeover that will fully materialize with an all-out invasion of the U.S. Russia will utilize the manpower of China as they make their thrust forward, but first comes revolution.

United Prayer will Conquer Satan

This is why it is imperative that Americans ignore governors like Newsom, Inslee, and Whitmer and that they keep their allegiance to God and country, and in that order. Newsom has no intention of allowing Catholic Churches to operate in full capacity again but plans a complete lock-down on the Church, so the bishops should take courage and open the churches to full capacity that the faithful might flock to the churches and make public reparation to hold back this terrible time of trial the enemy has planned for us.

For it doesn’t take a learned person to see that this whole crisis mushroomed when the churches were ordered shut, and who ordered the churches shut in California but Gavin Newsom! We emphasize California because it is – as stated above – a major port of entry for the Chinese.

Fervent public worship—especially the Mass and Rosary—is our only recourse for victory, which is why the Communists have worked so hard to keep the churches closed. For they know they cannot succeed with their plan if America is on its knees. This is the positive side to this and one that we should contemplate. It’s an easy fix, so America should throw the church doors open and use the churches for public prayer that the doors of peace might remain open to us.

The saints tell us that the devils must flee at the sound of prayer, so we should take courage in knowing that we can drive these political devils and their satanic Grand Masters from our midst by simply uniting in prayer against the common enemy of God.

