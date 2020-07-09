A TEXAS DOCTOR HAS DISCOVERED THAT BUDESONIDE WHEN USED IN AN ATOMIZER EFFECTIVELY STOPS CORONOVIRUS AS SOON AS IT STARTS MANIFESTING ITS PRESENCE IN A PERSON

Mayo Clinic
Budesonide (Inhalation Route)
Description and Brand Names
Drug information provided by: IBM Micromedex
US Brand Name
- Pulmicort Flexhaler
- Pulmicort Respules
- Pulmicort Turbuhaler
Canadian Brand Name
- Pulmicort
- Pulmicort Nebuamp
- Rhinocort Turbuhaler
Descriptions
Budesonide is used to help prevent the symptoms of asthma. When used regularly every day, inhaled budesonide decreases the number and severity of asthma attacks. However, it will not relieve an asthma attack that has already started.
Budesonide is a corticosteroid or steroid (cortisone-like medicine). It works by preventing inflammation (swelling) in the lungs, which makes the asthma attack less severe. Inhaled budesonide may be used with other asthma medicines such as bronchodilators, which are also used to open up narrowed breathing passages in the lungs.
This medicine is available only with your doctor’s prescription.
This product is available in the following dosage forms:
- Suspension
- Powder