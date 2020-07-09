LIKE ELIZABETH SULLIVAN AND THE LITTLE OLD LADY SHE REFERS TO IN HER COMMENT TO ME, I DID NOT LIKE Donald Trump BACK IN 2016 WHEN HE FIRST ANNOUNCED THAT HE WAS GOING TO RUN FOR PRESIDENT. I THOUGHT THAT HIS REPUTATION WITH WOMEN WOULD GIVE US ANOTHER WILLIAM CLINTON IN THE WHITE HOUSE. BUT WITH THE PASSAGE OF TIME I HAVE CHANGED MY OPINION OF Donald Trump 90 DEGREES. HE IS A NOW A GOOD MORAL ROLE MODEL FOR AMERICA.

Posted on July 9, 2020 by
Elizabeth Sullivan10:59 PM (2 minutes ago)
to me

Dear Bishop Gracida,
Before President Trump became the president I did not trust him as a candidate. I kept hoping Ted Cruz would beat him! I still would never vote for any democrat as their party platform promotes abortion. I met Fr. Pavone (Priests for Life) as he used to be in New York. He has always taught that the Democrat party platform is incompatible with Catholic teaching on the premminent life issue.
I know a very devout older lady from church and when I told her to vote for Trump she admonished me. I think back in 2016 the media did all they could to tell us every one of Trump’s flaws so we felt we couldn’t trust him. We are serious catholics so we were basically ridiculed for considering Trump. 
I saw your post about some email you received and that they falsely accused you of not supporting Trump. All you need to do is keep supporting Trump! See the link below from Lifesite. In that link is another link to a New York priest who told us about the hermit of Loreto. This hermit had a prophecy about Donald Trump back in the eighties when most people only knew him as some rich playboy. This hermit said God has his HAND on Trump. 
I saw this priest’s video right after Trump became our president. I believe this story about this hermit is true. God chose Trump and we need to keep praying for him as he has so many enemies. Please exhort people on your blog to pray for our president.  God has a plan for all of us. Trump has proven to be the most prolife president ever which is quite a miracle! 
My friends and I pray outside an abortion clinic in the Bronx. Please pray we stay safe.
My prayers are with you dear Bishop Gracida! Sincerely Elizabeth 🙏❤

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s