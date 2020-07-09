Elizabeth Sullivan 10:59 PM (2 minutes ago) to me

Dear Bishop Gracida,

Before President Trump became the president I did not trust him as a candidate. I kept hoping Ted Cruz would beat him! I still would never vote for any democrat as their party platform promotes abortion. I met Fr. Pavone (Priests for Life) as he used to be in New York. He has always taught that the Democrat party platform is incompatible with Catholic teaching on the premminent life issue.

I know a very devout older lady from church and when I told her to vote for Trump she admonished me. I think back in 2016 the media did all they could to tell us every one of Trump’s flaws so we felt we couldn’t trust him. We are serious catholics so we were basically ridiculed for considering Trump.

I saw your post about some email you received and that they falsely accused you of not supporting Trump. All you need to do is keep supporting Trump! See the link below from Lifesite. In that link is another link to a New York priest who told us about the hermit of Loreto. This hermit had a prophecy about Donald Trump back in the eighties when most people only knew him as some rich playboy. This hermit said God has his HAND on Trump.

I saw this priest’s video right after Trump became our president. I believe this story about this hermit is true. God chose Trump and we need to keep praying for him as he has so many enemies. Please exhort people on your blog to pray for our president. God has a plan for all of us. Trump has proven to be the most prolife president ever which is quite a miracle!

My friends and I pray outside an abortion clinic in the Bronx. Please pray we stay safe.

My prayers are with you dear Bishop Gracida! Sincerely Elizabeth ️