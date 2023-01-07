ARCHBISHOP CARLO VIGANO’S REFLECTION ON THE DEATH OF POPE BENEDICT XVI

| The hands of the late Pope Benedict, as he lay in state in St. Peter’s Basilica from January 2 to 4, before his funeral in Rome on January 5, yesterday. The rosary beads that wrapped his fingers suggested that he was a man of prayer, a man who spent his last years praying for the Church, and the world… Letter #6, 2023 Friday, January 6: Viganò’s reflection I am sending out to readers the reflection prepared by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò for the death of Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI. I draw the text from the website of Marco Tosatti, in Italy, at this link: link) Benedict died on December 31 at the age of 95. His funeral Mass was celebrated on January 5, yesterday, in Rome. Benedict is now buried in the crypt below the main floor of St. Peter’s. —RM Archbishop Viganò. Homily on the Death of Benedict XVI. “Absolve, Lord…” (link) Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, we receive and gladly publish this homily by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò. Enjoy the reading. ABSOLVE, DOMINEHomily by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganòon the death of Pope Benedict XVIDies iræ, dies illa, dies tribulationis et angustiæ,dies calamitatis et miseriæ, dies tenebrarum et caliginis,dies nebulae et turbinis, dies tubæ et clangorissuper civitates munitas et super angulos excelsos. Zephaniah 1, 15-16 (these Latin verses are translated into English below) Bitter is the day of the Lord! Even a brave man shouts it. A day of wrath that day, a day of anguish and affliction, a day of ruin and extermination, a day of darkness and gloom, and a day of cloud and gloom, a day of the blowing of the horn and of war cries on the fortified cities and on high towers. Thus the Prophet Zephaniah. Absolve Domine. Forgive, O Lord. We sing these words in the section of the Mass of the dead, whether they are Popes or simple clerics, rich or poor, wise or simple. Et gratia tua illis succurente, mereantur evadere judicium ultionis, et lucis æternae beatitude perfrui. “May they pass the final judgment with the help of your grace, and enjoy the bliss of eternal light.” Let us address this same prayer to the divine Majesty, as we celebrate the Holy Mass of suffrage for the soul of Joseph Ratzinger, Roman Pontiff until February 28, 2013. And as it asks for mercy towards the deceased, we entrust it to the mercy of God, who knows everything and who peers into the secret of hearts. Of what he did and said during his long life, and in particular after ascending to the Throne of Peter, we want to recall that providential gesture of truth and justice with which he recognized the full legitimacy of the Apostolic Liturgy, promulgating the Motu Proprio Summorum Pontificum. The good that the liberalization of the ancient rite has done to the Church will weigh in the balance of souls that we see in many depictions of the Archangel St. Michael. Thanks to it, a multitude of faithful and priests – among whom we can also number ourselves – have been able to know the priceless treasure of doctrine and spirituality which unfortunate choices had made inaccessible for fifty years; thanks to it a flood of graces, which no one will be able to stop, has poured out — and is still pouring out today — on the Church and on the world. In contemplating the rubble that survived the conciliar devastation, I dare not think what the situation of the Church might be without the Mass of Saint Pius V. Yet, in the Motu Proprio Summorum Pontificum itself, one cannot fail to notice the precarious structure adopted by the distinguished theologian Ratzinger: the thesis of Catholic orthodoxy (and of the traditional Mass), the antithesis of the modernist heresy (and of Montini’s Mass) and the synthesis of Vatican II (and of the coexistence of two forms of the same rite). Unfortunately, the delicta juventutis [“sins of youth”] were never formally disavowed, even if the horrors of the last ten years have almost overshadowed them. We can only pray fervently that in the near future that complete restitution of the ancient rite may take place which will put an end to decades of abuse, manipulation, adulteration and persecution made more ferocious in the Bergoglian era. Si iniquitates observaveris Domine, Domine, quis sustinebit? “Who can stand God’s judgment, if only we consider our faults?” No one. Yet the Mercy of God, who is our Father and who loves us to the point of giving his Only Son for our salvation, deigns to look at the good done with greater attention than it pays to our shortcomings. It is as if, in knowing us to be weak and sinful, He was looking for all the ways to save us from eternal damnation, giving us a thousand opportunities to redeem ourselves. This applies to the least of the faithful and to the one who sits on the highest Throne. The consideration of our sin should not lead us to consider ourselves destined to give in, and exempt from punishment, but spur us to put all our trust in the One who gives us strength (Phil 4, 13). And this is also true for whom Providence has chosen to govern the Church. Animated by this trust, Pope Benedict XVI tried in some way to repair that terrible vulnus that one of his Predecessors had caused to the ecclesial body; a wound that was healing, but that the maneuvers of the Enemy and of his acolytes try to keep open, nullifying Summorum Pontificum even in the face of the undeniable spiritual goods that it brings to souls; indeed, precisely because of these infinite Graces, because they represent the most burning defeat of the secularized and worldly spirit of the conciliar ideology. And if the reformed rite canceled the Dies iræ from the Requiem Mass and imposed the Alleluia, we find in the old Mass reasons for hope and composed suffrage for the soul of a man whom the Lord wanted as His Vicar. In this rite we hear the voice of the Bride imploring mercy, forgiveness, indulgence, absolution, remission; the voice of the Bride who, in acknowledging the sins of her children, presents them before the Eternal Father, whom the divine Son redeems with his own Sacrifice. Therefore, may Pope Benedict’s soul find the place of refreshment, light and peace that we invoke for him in the Memento of the Canon. In the blessed glory of Heaven, or in the purifying flames of Purgatory, Pope Benedict XVI will be able to pray for us and for the whole Church, finally knowing facie ad faciem that divine Truth which earthly exile reveals only obscurely. His prayers join ours and those of the holy souls and of the heavenly Court, to implore the divine Majesty for an end to the present tribulations, and in particular the defeat and expulsion of the sect of heretics and corrupt which afflicts and eclipses the Holy Church of God. And so be it.—Archbishop Carlo Maria Viagnò5 January MMXXIIIEve of the Epiphany of the Lord
-
Join 1,530 other subscribers
Archives
- January 2023
- December 2022
- November 2022
- October 2022
- September 2022
- August 2022
- July 2022
- June 2022
- May 2022
- April 2022
- March 2022
- February 2022
- January 2022
- December 2021
- November 2021
- October 2021
- September 2021
- August 2021
- July 2021
- June 2021
- May 2021
- April 2021
- March 2021
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- SOME SNAPSHOTS OF HELL ON EARTH ON JANUARY 6, 2023
- ARCHBISHOP CARLO VIGANO’S REFLECTION ON THE DEATH OF POPE BENEDICT XVI
- We are headed, dangerously so, into an historically ugly, hateful, and volatile place—all the more so because we lie that it is utopian when it is pre-civilizational and reactionary.
- BRAVO ARCHBISHOP CARLO MARIA VIGANO!!! MAY YOUR ROLE IN THE CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST INCREASE IN IMPORTANCE AND EFFECT
- The day after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during Monday night’s NFL game, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky said on air, “I heard the Buffalo Bills organization say that we believe in prayer, and maybe this is not the right thing to do, but it’s just on my heart and I want to pray for Damar Hamlin right now” (my italics). And so he did.
Top Posts & Pages
- KASPER ATTACKS HUMANAE VITAE BUT HE DRAWS BRILLIANT COUNTER ATTACKS
- We are headed, dangerously so, into an historically ugly, hateful, and volatile place—all the more so because we lie that it is utopian when it is pre-civilizational and reactionary.
- SOME SNAPSHOTS OF HELL ON EARTH ON JANUARY 6, 2023
- ARCHBISHOP CARLO VIGANO'S REFLECTION ON THE DEATH OF POPE BENEDICT XVI
- 2 ABOUT ME
- ONE OF YOUR NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTIONS SHOULD BE TO .REDOUBLE YOUR PRAYER LIFE AND RECEPTION OF THE SACRAMENTS. THERE ARE STORMS ON THE HORIZON, THE WORST OF WHICH WILL BE ENTIRELY MAN-MADE, AND THOSE THAT ARE MAN-MADE AND ORIGINATE IN THE VATICAN WILL BE THE MOST DIFFICULT TO SURVIVE SPIRITUALLY
- BRAVO ARCHBISHOP CARLO MARIA VIGANO!!! MAY YOUR ROLE IN THE CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST INCREASE IN IMPORTANCE AND EFFECT
- WE ARE HEIRS OF 300 YEARS OF MASONIC INFILTRATION OF THE ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH
- ANNIBALE BUGNINI, LITURGIST FROM HELL
- BRAVO PETER KREEFT, HOORAY PETER KREEFT, MORE POWER TO PETER KREEFT, LONG LIVE PETER KREEFT, PRAY FOR THE CANONIZATION OF PETER KREEFT
Top Clicks