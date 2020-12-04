JORGE BERGOLIO SIDES WITH Joseph Biden SAYING THAT SOCIETY MUST BUILD BACK BETTER IMPLYING NOT A RETURN TO TRADITION BUT A RETURN TO REBELLION AGAINST ANY REVIVAL OF TRADITION. THE VULNERABLE WHOM HE CITES AS THE NECESSARY FOR INCLUSION IN A BETTER SOCIETY INCLUDES HOMOSEXUALS, ANGERED MINORITIES, AND BLACK LIVES MATTER MEMBERS WHOM HE HAS GONE OUT OF HIS WAY TO ENDORSE JUST AS Joseph Biden HAS.

Francis sides with Biden saying society must ‘build back better’

By David Martin

In a gesture of support for Joe Biden, Pope Francis yesterday quoted words that are central to Biden’s plan to remake America in the wake of the COVID-19 “pandemic”, when he tweeted:

“To help our society to ‘build back better’, inclusion of the vulnerable must also entail efforts to promote their active participation.”

Biden last week had launched his BuildBackBetter.gov website listing his radical priorities including forced mask-wearing, climate change, and the creation of a “national police oversight commission” (scrutinizing police), which Francis in his tweet is backing.

The pope in his message said, “I find the expression ‘building back better’ quite striking.” It is for reason that he adulates this theme, since it implies not a return to tradition but a return to rebellion against any revival of tradition, i.e. to do it “better.” It indeed shows craft.

The “vulnerable” referenced by Francis include homosexuals, angered minorities, and Black Lives Matter members whom he has gone out of his way to endorse, just as Biden has.

Clearly, Francis and Biden are two of a kind. Both violated electoral rules, both publicly endorse LGBT, both obey U.N. abortionists, and both promote a “Sustainable post-COVID-19 World” (Great Reset), so what does that tell us? Biden is not “president elect” but a fake, so does Francis relate to this? Does he think that tearing down Christian morals, empowering U.N. globalists, locking down on Christian liberty and opening our borders to red insurgents are forms of ‘building back better?’ Apparently he does.

Biden and Francis are ‘brothers’ in a similar (though different) way Benedict XVI and Trump are brothers. The former two are steeped in Marxist deep-state agenda while the latter are smeared, detracted, and oppressed by those of malice intent who have done everything in their power to oust them. What the Gospel says concerning the ill treatment of Christ applies to Benedict and Trump: “For he [Pilate] knew that the chief priests had delivered him up out of envy.” (Mark 15:10)

Why is Francis reposing hope in Biden? Does he think a deep-state socialist is capable of good? Does he not realize that publicly endorsing Biden makes one an accomplice to murder and crime in a similar way that endorsing Hitler made the Nazis murderous collaborators?

What is interesting is that when we abbreviate Biden’s theme of ‘build back better’ using the small case letters bbb, it looks like 666. Is God providentially reminding us that Biden is an agent of Antichrist?

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/pope-francis-tweets-society-must-build-back-better