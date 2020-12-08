IT IS BIRTH CONTROL (POPULATION CONTROL) NOT A VACCINE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Posted on December 8, 2020 by

DR. FAUCI AND BILL GATES

IT’S BIRTH CONTROL, NOT A VACCINE!

EDITOR2 COMMENTS

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Recent reports about the Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine shows that it is a form of birth control and not a vaccine.

A vaccine gives you years and years of immunity. Sometimes for life, sometimes for decades.

A vaccine which gives you immunity for 6 months is not even as good as getting the real thing and recovering, by which you would be immune for life.

But Pfizer is telling the public that their vaccine gives only 6 months of immunity. Plus, they advise that women do not lactate or get pregnant nfor 2 months after taking it, and that pregnant women do not take it!

So do the calculation.

They want you to take this vaccine every 6 months, and for the first 2 months you cannot get pregnant.

When are you supposed to get pregnant?

Never!

Ergo, the Pfizer Product is NOT a vaccine.

IT IS A STERILIZATION AGENT!

And its use is nothing short of a national plan to exterminate the indigenous population of the nation.

THIS IS WHY THERE IS SO MUCH TERROR AND PROPAGANDA BEHIND IT.

Now you understand the real agenda behind the Scamdemic.

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
