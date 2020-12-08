THE STATE OF TEXAS SHOWS THE WAY FORWARD TO THE OTHER STATES. SCOTUS MUST ALLOW EVERY STATE WHERE THERE ARE DOUBTS ABOUT THE VALIDITY OF THAT STATES ELECTION THAT STATES’ LEGISLATURE MUST BE ALLOWED TO NAME THE TWO MEMBERS OF ITS REPRESENTATION IN THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE

SEARCH

“Texas is asking the Supreme Court to Order… [Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania & Wisconsin] States to allow their Legislatures to Appoint their Electors”

December 08, 2020

Yesterday, Breibart reported that “Texas Sues Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin at Supreme Court over Election Rules”:

The State of Texas filed a lawsuit directly with the U.S. Supreme Court shortly before midnight on Monday challenging the election procedures in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin on the grounds that they violate the Constitution.

Texas argues that these states violated the Electors Clause of the Constitution because they made changes to voting rules and procedures through the courts or through executive actions, but not through the state legislatures. Additionally, Texas argues that there were differences in voting rules and procedures in different counties within the states, violating the Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause. Finally, Texas argues that there were “voting irregularities” in these states as a result of the above.

Texas is asking the Supreme Court to order the states to allow their legislatures to appoint their electors. [https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/12/07/texas-sues-georgia-michigan-pennsylvania-and-wisconsin-at-supreme-court-election-rules/]

Texas is asking the Supreme Court to order the states to allow their legislatures to appoint their electors. Texas approached the Supreme Court directly because Article III provides that it is the court of first impression on subjects where it has original jurisdiction, such as disputes between two or more states.

Go Texas! Maybe all the red states should join in!

Important Note: The publisher of the Catholic Monitor has made a pledge to say the Sorrowful Mysteries of the Rosary everyday for a Rosary Lepanto-like victory for President Trump. He asks all CM readers to make this pledge.

“THE HOLY ROSARY, MOST POWERFUL WEAPON AGAINST THE ENEMY OF GOD AND MAN… Saint Pius V ordered the faithful to recite the Rosary to impetrate victory from God in the epic battle of the Christian Armada against the Turk in the waters of Lepanto: still today, at noon each day, the bells ring in our cities to recall [the victory of] October 7, 1571… Let us pray for the United States of America; let us pray for our President; let us pray for his victory, that the Lord God of Hosts – Dominus Deus Sabaoth –will grant that he may know how to place himself under God’s protection.” – Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.

Pray an Our Father now for President Donald Trump, the legal teams including Sidney Powell and justice in the United States of America.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Note: Please put your family, the United States of America, President Donald Trump and the Trump legal team as the intentions in the following Prayer of Command:

Prayer of Command

In His Name and by the power of His Cross and Blood, I ask Jesus to bind any evil spirits, forces and powers of the earth, air, fire, or water, of the netherworld and the satanic forces of nature. By the power of the Holy Spirit and by His authority, I ask Jesus Christ to break any curses, hexes, or spells and send them back to where they came from, if it be His Holy Will. I beseech Thee Lord Jesus to protect us by pouring Thy Precious Blood on us (my family, etc.), which Thou hast shed for us and I ask Thee to command that any departing spirits leave quietly, without disturbance, and go straight to Thy Cross to dispose of as Thou sees fit. I ask Thee to bind any demonic interaction, interplay, or communications. I place N. (Person, place or thing) under the protection of the Blood of Jesus Christ which He shed for us. Amen Please pray this prayer everyday for President Trump form Bishop Rene Gracida:

A Prayer for Deliverance Of President Donald Trump from Enemies

Based on A Psalm of David.

Contend, O Lord, with those who contend with President Donald Trump;

fight against those who fight against him!

2

Take hold of shield and buckler,

and rise for his help!

3

Draw the spear and javelin

against his pursuers!

Say to his soul,

“I am your deliverance!”

4

Let them be put to shame and dishonor

who seek after his life!

Let them be turned back and confounded

who devise evil against him!

5

Let them be like chaff before the wind,

with the angel of the Lord driving them on!

6

Let their way be dark and slippery,

with the angel of the Lord pursuing them!

7

For without cause they hid their net for him;

without cause they dug a pit[a] for his life.

8

Let ruin come upon them unawares!

And let the net which they hid ensnare them;

let them fall therein to ruin!

9

Then his soul shall rejoice in the Lord,

exulting in his deliverance.

10

All his bones shall say,

“O Lord, who is like thee,

thou who delivers the weak

from those who are too strong for him,

the weak and needy from him who despoils him?”

11

Malicious witnesses rise up;

they accuse him of things that he knows not.

12

They requite him evil for good.

15

But at his stumbling they gathered in glee,

they gathered together against him;

cripples whom he knew not

slandered him without ceasing;

16

they impiously mocked more and more,[c]

gnashing at him with their teeth.

17

How long, O Lord, wilt thou look on?

Rescue him from the ravages

from the lions!

18

Then I will thank thee in the great congregation;

in the mighty throng I will praise thee.

19

Let not those rejoice over him

who are wrongfully his foes,

and let not those wink the eye

who hate him without cause.

20

For they do not speak peace,

but against those who are quiet in the land

they conceive words of deceit.

21

They open wide their mouths against him;

they say, “Aha, Aha!

our eyes have seen it!”

22

Thou hast seen, O Lord; be not silent!

O Lord, be not far from him!

23

Bestir thyself, and awake for his right,

for his cause, my God and my Lord!

24

Vindicate him, O Lord, my God, according to thy righteousness;

and let them not rejoice over him!

25

Let them not say to themselves,

“Aha, we have our heart’s desire!”

Let them not say, “We have swallowed him up.”

26

Let them be put to shame and confusion altogether

who rejoice at his calamity!

Let them be clothed with shame and dishonor

who magnify themselves against him!

27

Let those who desire his vindication

shout for joy and be glad,

and say evermore,

“Great is the Lord,

who delights in the welfare of his servant!”

28

Then my tongue shall tell of thy righteousness

and of thy praise all the day long.

– Bishop Rene Henry Gracida

Note: This is our purpose:

Paul smiled at the boy whom he had known only a few short weeks, but whom he already loved as a son. “Was Our Lord afraid of danger?” he asked mildly. “Did He run away from suffering?”

“N-no.”

“Then why should we – His followers?’

“But that different! Jesus was the Son of God – the Messias! While you and Barnabas…”

“We’re only men?”

“Yes.”

Paul put his hand on Timothy’s shoulder. “But doesn’t the Holy Spirit dwell within us, Timothy? The Holy Spirit whom the Father sent from Heaven to strengthen and console us in our trouble?”

Timothy was silent. And abruptly Paul began to speak about Jesus Christ. What was life for, if not to spend in loving and serving Him. What was there without Him but emptiness? An emptiness that made for misery and boredom, that made even the slightest pain something to be avoided, and death the worst of all loses.

"To work for the Lord, and to die for Him? That is the most glorious thing that can happen to a person! Timothy! Don't you understand?"

Thank you to our readers! November was another record month at The Gateway Pundit with over 125 million page views.

This is the 9th time this year we have broken all-time monthly traffic records.

The Gateway Pundit climbed to number 104 in the Alexa rankings for top websites in the US.

