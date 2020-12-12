JORGE BERGOLIO DREAMS ON, BUT HIS DREAMS ARE NOT IN CONFORMITY WITH THE GOSPEL OF Jesus Christ

Pope Francis: Let us Dream of a New World Order

By David Martin

Pope Francis recently published a new book titled, Let us Dream: A Path to a Better Future, which is being touted “an inspiring and actionable blueprint for building a better world for all humanity” (Simon & Schuster). What is strange is that the book is void of the instructions for a better world given to us by Christ. There is nothing about doing penance (Mt 3:2) and obeying rules and commandments (John 14:15).

In his book, Francis talks about “creating something new”, “our new principle”, and “reimagining a new world.” This immediately calls to mind the lyrics of John Lennon’s anti-religious song “Imagine,” in which he says, “Imagine there’s no Heaven … and no religion too.”

Sees COVID as a Launch into “Great Reset”

The pope indeed appears to be dreaming, as if he is saying a “new world” with a “new principle” is too good to be true, i.e. a dream. His book is all about emerging from the COVID crisis and arriving at a new plateau they call the “Great Reset” – a New World Order dreamed up by globalists in which man forgets his religious past and bows to the planetary idol of “mother earth.”

Francis says:

“This is a moment to dream big, to rethink our priorities – what we value, what we want, what we seek…. God asks us to dare to create something new. We cannot return to the false securities of the political and economic systems we had before the crisis.”

Nowhere in Francis’ discourse is there anything about returning to morality or Catholic tradition but his whole thrust is to move on to “new ways.” And while he does advocate “sacrifice,” it’s not in the penitential sense but in the Reformationalist sense that we give up the former rule (tradition) with the understanding that it has failed us. He continually says that returning to former ways is a poor response to crisis.

“In a crisis there is always the temptation to retreat,” he says. “You can’t retreat, pull back into old ways and roles.” So doing a retreatful examination of conscience and being contrite for errant or new ways [sin] is a temptation? This calls to mind how Martin Luther referred to contrition as “an abomination.”

Francis says that we shouldn’t allow the sufferings of COVID to go to waste but should look forward to how COVID can launch us into a new world.

“From this [COVID] crisis we can come out better or worse. We can slide backward or we can create something new. For now, what we need is the chance to change, to make space for the new thing we need.”

True Positive Approach

The pope indeed should not “slide backward” into the errant ways that brought COVID upon us. The sufferings of COVID should be an occasion for him to reflect on how his public display and veneration of the Pachamama idol in the Vatican last year helped to spawn the COVID-19 crisis.

He needs to humbly admit that COVID is a punishment for his profanation of the Church and that his wished-for “new world” will be the ultimate punishment for having not recognized the punitive hand of God in the COVID crisis. He of all people should learn by this.

He furthermore should confess that our new progressivist church of today offends God and is bringing upon humanity a great chastisement in the form of enslavement under a new world government run by the global elite masters he colludes with. He needs to admit that COVID is not a pandemic but a political tool to shackle us and destroy our regard for the past.

Francis: Obey Globalists

What is mind-boggling is that Pope Francis habitually bows to the U.N. globalists behind this “new world” ideology and in 2015 he went so far as to say that “There is urgent need of a true world political authority” (Laudato Si’). He later accentuated this point, saying:

“When we acknowledge international organizations and we recognize their capacity to give judgment, on a global scale – for example the international tribunal in The Hague, or the United Nations – If we consider ourselves humanity, when they make statements, our duty is to obey … We must obey international institutions. The is why the United Nations were created.” https://youtu.be/FBOeHudjqGM

Has he forgotten that these globalists fanatically promote abortion, LGBT rights, transgenderism, transhumanism, and BLM riots, and that they are slaving for the internationalist octopus that now seeks to enslave the nations under a communistic one-world government – this “Great Reset?” https://real-agenda.com/in-depth/the-bilderberg-group-origins-and-influence/

What are we to think when Francis repeatedly invites U.N. population-control experts like Jeffrey Sachs and Ban Ki moon to lecture the Vatican concerning our “duty” to help make “mother-earth” a safer place through population-control (abortion)? . 28, 2019, the

the Soros

According to Francis, “our duty is to obey” these agents, and the same are they who are “creating something new” and “reimagining a new world” with a “new principle” and who have put these ideas into Francis’ head.

The proper response to the present crisis is to return to traditional values in all spheres of life and to confess that our failure to do so is what has brought us to the brink of destruction. Looking for “something new” or a “new principle” shows ingratitude and disrespect for the perfect rule given to us by God in the beginning.

The positive response to COVID or any crisis is to reject rebellious dreams of a new world order

and to “ask [God] for the old paths, which is the good way, and walk in it.” (Jeremias 6:16) What more is needed? Hasn’t it occurred to Francis that our bowing to the “golden calf” of Vatican II for the past fifty-odd years is what has contributed mightily to the present crisis in the Church and the world?