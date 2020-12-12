IT IS NOT OVER UNTIL THE FAT LADY SINGS

SEARCH

Newmax’s Greg Kelly: “It’s Not Over (Not Even Close)”

December 11, 2020

“I told the president to keep fighting & use every bit of authority our Constitution [and Declaration of Independence] grants. The Supreme Court does not decide the winner of the election. Congress does.”Thank you@RepMoBrooks for this great video. With all the irregularities in this election, we may never know the true way people voted in this election. It is up to Congress to make this right and be the final say in this dispute. That is the what the Constitution stipulates. – Colorado Congresswoman-Elect Lauren Boebert [https://twitter.com/laurenboebert] “FYI: after the Supreme Court ruled against Gore, the advice of the chief of his legal team was to take it to Congress. The head of that legal team is now Biden’s announced Chief of Staff. 12th Amendment does empower Congress to vote if electors contested.” “FYI: the entire doctrine of “standing” was invented by courts this last century as a way to play preferential Pontius Pilate, washing their hands of cases they don’t want responsibility for.” “A prescient forecast. As they explain herein, it is the legitimacy and authority of the Supreme Court damaged today by their cowardice.” “Last Constitutional [but not only] remedy for Trump remains Congress not certifying electors from contested states when they convene on January 6. 12th Amendment provides for House vote by state delegation. Electoral Count Act provides for objection by 1 House member joined by 1 Senator to vote.” – Constitutional lawyer Robert Barnes [https://twitter.com/Barnes_Law]

Newmax’s respected Greg Kelly on YouTube just said “It’s Not Over (Not Even Close)” [See his video “It’s Not Over (Not Even Close)” by clicking to see the numerous reasons why “It’s Not Over (Not Even Close)”:https://youtu.be/DiUzRdJI-YY]As everyone knows, Judicial Watch Tom Fitton and others have reported that the “Supreme Court rejects Texas challenge”:Tom Fitton@TomFittonSupreme Court rejects Texas case on standing grounds — did not rule of the merits…

Supreme Court rejects Texas challenge….other litigation percolating and state legislatures and Congress can take action through Electoral College process. Courts thus far seem to have let fear and/or politics deny the American people the fair adjudication of the core issue that the battleground states broke laws on mail-in ballots and that this law-breaking led to Joe Biden’s purported victory. @realDonaldTrumphttps://supremecourt.gov/orders/courtor [https://twitter.com/TomFitton] The respected St. Louis Catholic new outlet read though the Texas lawsuit and said if the SCOTUS Justices didn’t take or uphold the suit then they have broken “their own constitutional oaths.”

In the outlet’s “legal estimation, this case cannot lose if the Justices uphold the Constitution and their own constitutional oaths… If the Constitution is to endure, either SCOTUS does its duty, or else Trump better roll tanks”:

“I read the standing arguments, and they are very persuasive. My favorite point is the absolutely ingenious argument that the State has a direct interest beyond dispute in the constitutional election of VICE PRESIDENT, because the Vice President is the President of the Senate, with tie-breaking voting power, and the Senate has equal representation among all states. Very well done. In my legal estimation, this case cannot lose if the Justices uphold the Constitution and their own constitutional oaths. Of course, that is a very big “if” in these sad times. Mary, the Immaculate Conception, pray for us…

… This is it, folks. If the Constitution is to endure, either SCOTUS does its duty, or else Trump better roll tanks.” [https://stlouiscatholic.wordpress.com/2020/12/10/excellent-excellent-explanation-of-the-texas-lawsuit-to-stop-the-biden-usurpation/]

Despite the “Pontius Pilate” Supreme Court breaking “their own constitutional oaths,” be bold, for fortune favors the bold, the deplorable are growing in numbers as Steve Bannon has said “There are going to be good and bad days… we’re not going to give an inch.” I didn’t expect a victory to come easily or right away. I thought all the fraud revelations would reach a crescendo point where some event would be the pivot point where we would begin to see the victory as at the Christian victory at Lepanto.

Remember the victory is not our, it’s God’s!

There are other lawsuit coming in place from within the battleground states which are in the Supreme Court docket that are stronger and more forceful according to legal experts which are waiting to come into play. The media propagandists shouldn’t get all that jacked up because we now know all the states who stand against the Biden Steal.

They have awakened a sleeping giant that is saying “We’re not Gonna take it Anymore” [Click the link following the colon to see viral video: Pro-Trump Hype Video Goes Crazy Viral…”We’re Not Gonna To Take It Anymore”]

Also, the battleground states legislators are still having voter fraud hearings and recounts on the massive voter election fraud, but, also, remember there is, as a last resort, a nuclear option.

Former practicing constitutional law attorney Scott Lively showed the other path that President Donald Trump may need to take to save our American Republic “if these last constitutional barriers to the overthrow of the United States are defeated by the globalists, there is only one remaining option for the free and just America our founders bequeathed to us to survive”:

Trump Should Not Surrender the White House

The overwhelming preponderance of the evidence on the Trump side is matched only by the intensity of the criminal suppression of it by the anti-Trump side. Now even President Trump is admitting that it may be impossible to get his case to the Supreme Court for vindication of his election night victory through a full disclosure and review of that evidence by the constitutionalist majority of justices.

IF that turns out to be the case, and the elites have so thoroughly solidified control over the legal and political mechanisms which the Founders established for us, it will mean that they have broken the US Constitution itself. They will have accomplished what none of us believed possible – a coup d’ etat by means of the Purple Revolution, which is the domestic version of the color revolutions by which the globalist left and our CIA have overthrown governments across the globe. I have been writing about this Purple Revolution since before Trump’s inauguration in January 2017.

Now we know why Pelosi and the other narrative-setters of the Purple Revolution began injecting the then-mystifying accusation (without a shred of evidence) that Trump might refuse to vacate the White House on January 20th. They expected to be able to block Trump from getting his case to SCOTUS, and to be able to gaslight such a huge portion of the electorate with the “no evidence of fraud” Big Lie that we would accept their theft of the presidency as “constitutional,” and acquiesce to a “peaceful transition of power… “

… However, if these last constitutional barriers to the overthrow of the United States are defeated by the globalists, there is only one remaining option for the free and just America our founders bequeathed to us to survive: a declaration of national emergency by President Trump to allow him to remain in office long enough for a new election to be conducted by means guaranteed to ensure its fairness, with every step of the process except the secret ballot casting itself being done under full public scrutiny and recorded on video.

It is essential to recognize in the face of this existential election fraud crisis, that the US Constitution is not the deepest foundation of our country. The bedrock on which the constitution was constructed is the Declaration of Independence. It is in that document that we find the remedy for curing the Marxist cancer that has put America on her death-bed…

… Hillary Clinton pronounced on August 25th, 2020 that Joe Biden should not concede the election under any circumstances. In retrospect, I believe she was baiting a trap for conservatives to jump on her with both feet and thus preemptively neuter any argument from our side that Trump should not concede. I never took that bait, and I’m saying loud and clear right now, that Donald Trump should not vacate the White House unless he does so because he agrees he legitimately lost the election and was not cheated out of it through election fraud.

If he knows the election was fraudulent and he really did win, he has a legal and moral duty to preserve the republic by implementing an election do-over. [https://www.scottlively.net/]

Will the United States become the next totalitarian impoverished Venezuela if we don’t fight the massive voter fraud that is attempting to destroy America?

(Will US be Venezuela?: Ex-CIA Official told Epoch Times “Chávez started to Focus on [Smartmatic] Voting Machines to Ensure Victory as early as 2003”: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/will-us-be-venezuela-ex-cia-official.html)

The famed Bishop Rene Gracida answered that question saying America is in a battle for its very survival as a free and independent nation:

“This month’s battle for the republic is tremendous and earth-shaking. The only comparable moments in our history are those moments before the American Civil War and those days leading up to George Washington’s battles against the British.” [https://abyssum.org/2020/12/03/this-months-battle-for-the-republic-is-tremendous-and-earth-shaking-the-only-comparable-moments-in-our-history-are-those-moments-before-the-american-civil-war-and-those-days-leading-up-to-ge/]

Bishop Gracida was a courageous WWII airman, monk, friend of Pope John Paul II and the “Savior of EWTN” as Raymond Arroyo called him in his book who at 96 looks like his is in his 70’s, is mentally sharper than most men 40 years younger than him and looks by a large margin younger than Pope Benedict XVI or Francis.

Gracida is declaring that America is in a battle between good and evil. He is asking all patriotic and loyal Americans to fight and pray for President Donald Trump as well as our country to overcome this demonic assault by fighting and saying this prayer taken from Bishop Gracida’s website Abyssus Abyssum Invocat:

A Prayer for Deliverance Of President Donald Trump from Enemies

Based on A Psalm of David.

Contend, O Lord, with those who contend with President Donald Trump;

fight against those who fight against him!

2

Take hold of shield and buckler,

and rise for his help!

3

Draw the spear and javelin

against his pursuers!

Say to his soul,

“I am your deliverance!”

4

Let them be put to shame and dishonor

who seek after his life!

Let them be turned back and confounded

who devise evil against him!

5

Let them be like chaff before the wind,

with the angel of the Lord driving them on!

6

Let their way be dark and slippery,

with the angel of the Lord pursuing them!

7

For without cause they hid their net for him;

without cause they dug a pit[a] for his life.

8

Let ruin come upon them unawares!

And let the net which they hid ensnare them;

let them fall therein to ruin!

9

Then his soul shall rejoice in the Lord,

exulting in his deliverance.

10

All his bones shall say,

“O Lord, who is like thee,

thou who delivers the weak

from those who are too strong for him,

the weak and needy from him who despoils him?”

11

Malicious witnesses rise up;

they accuse him of things that he knows not.

12

They requite him evil for good.

15

But at his stumbling they gathered in glee,

they gathered together against him;

cripples whom he knew not

slandered him without ceasing;

16

they impiously mocked more and more,[c]

gnashing at him with their teeth.

17

How long, O Lord, wilt thou look on?

Rescue him from the ravages

from the lions!

18

Then I will thank thee in the great congregation;

in the mighty throng I will praise thee.

19

Let not those rejoice over him

who are wrongfully his foes,

and let not those wink the eye

who hate him without cause.

20

For they do not speak peace,

but against those who are quiet in the land

they conceive words of deceit.

21

They open wide their mouths against him;

they say, “Aha, Aha!

our eyes have seen it!”

22

Thou hast seen, O Lord; be not silent!

O Lord, be not far from him!

23

Bestir thyself, and awake for his right,

for his cause, my God and my Lord!

24

Vindicate him, O Lord, my God, according to thy righteousness;

and let them not rejoice over him!

25

Let them not say to themselves,

“Aha, we have our heart’s desire!”

Let them not say, “We have swallowed him up.”

26

Let them be put to shame and confusion altogether

who rejoice at his calamity!

Let them be clothed with shame and dishonor

who magnify themselves against him!

27

Let those who desire his vindication

shout for joy and be glad,

and say evermore,

“Great is the Lord,

who delights in the welfare of his servant!”

28

Then my tongue shall tell of thy righteousness

and of thy praise all the day long.

– Bishop Rene Henry Gracida

Important Note: The publisher of the Catholic Monitor has made a pledge to say the Sorrowful Mysteries of the Rosary everyday for a Rosary Lepanto-like victory for President Trump. He asks all CM readers to make this pledge.

“THE HOLY ROSARY, MOST POWERFUL WEAPON AGAINST THE ENEMY OF GOD AND MAN… Saint Pius V ordered the faithful to recite the Rosary to impetrate victory from God in the epic battle of the Christian Armada against the Turk in the waters of Lepanto: still today, at noon each day, the bells ring in our cities to recall [the victory of] October 7, 1571… Let us pray for the United States of America; let us pray for our President; let us pray for his victory, that the Lord God of Hosts – Dominus Deus Sabaoth –will grant that he may know how to place himself under God’s protection.” – Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.

Pray an Our Father now for President Donald Trump, the legal teams including Sidney Powell and justice in the United States of America.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Note: Please put your family, the United States of America, President Donald Trump, the Trump legal team, the MAGA army, State Legislators, the US Supreme Court, US Senators and the US House as the intentions in the following Prayer of Command:

Prayer of Command

In His Name and by the power of His Cross and Blood, I ask Jesus to bind any evil spirits, forces and powers of the earth, air, fire, or water, of the netherworld and the satanic forces of nature. By the power of the Holy Spirit and by His authority, I ask Jesus Christ to break any curses, hexes, or spells and send them back to where they came from, if it be His Holy Will. I beseech Thee Lord Jesus to protect us by pouring Thy Precious Blood on us (my family, etc.), which Thou hast shed for us and I ask Thee to command that any departing spirits leave quietly, without disturbance, and go straight to Thy Cross to dispose of as Thou sees fit. I ask Thee to bind any demonic interaction, interplay, or communications. I place N. (Person, place or thing) under the protection of the Blood of Jesus Christ which He shed for us. Amen Note: Gateway Pundit, the real leader of the patriot media, shows how you can fight against the BIDEN STEAL and “not take… it anymore”:

All you have to do is open the links below and copy the list to your email, draft your message and send. You can send these to any state and you don’t need to reside in that state.

State of AZ House eMail Addresses: https://pastebin.com/X1CpV2wF

State of AZ Senate eMail Addresses: https://pastebin.com/5sxjcGXF

State of GA House eMail Addresses: https://pastebin.com/GeUTmaNh

State of GA Senate eMail Addresses: https://pastebin.com/CGkN7VvK

State of MI House eMail Addresses: https://pastebin.com/FXa1gQzL

State of MI Senate eMail Addresses: https://pastebin.com/30AL81NR

State of NV House eMail Addresses: https://pastebin.com/7airAcpr

State of NV Senate eMail Addresses: https://pastebin.com/ELLJQ6PH

State of PA House eMail Addresses: <All hidden behind contact-forms>

State of PA Senate eMail Addresses (partial ): https://pastebin.com/aYRDJVwM

State of WI House eMail Addresses: https://pastebin.com/2XUzSwLs

State of WI Senate eMail Addresses: https://pastebin.com/jteaYmHL

Below is also a list of state legislatures in some of the key swing states the Biden campaign is trying to steal:

Arizona Legislature https://www.azleg.gov/MemberRoster/

Georgia General Assembly http://www.legis.ga.gov/en-US/default.aspx

Michigan Legislature https://www.legislature.mi.gov/(S(cc0hs5oao0b4zn55a2na5kh4))/mileg.aspx?page=home

Pennsylvania Senate https://www.legis.state.pa.us/cfdocs/legis/home/member_information/mbrList.cfm?body=S&sort=alpha

Pennsylvania House https://www.legis.state.pa.us/cfdocs/legis/home/member_information/mbrList.cfm?body=H&sort=alpha

Wisconsin Senate https://legis.wisconsin.gov/senate/

Wisconsin House https://legis.wisconsin.gov/assembly/

Please feel free to contact the Republican congressmen and women in these states and let them know your concerns and demand they stop Big Tech, Big Media, Foreign Countries and the corrupt Democrats from stealing this election. [https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/easy-contact-lists-state-legislatures-six-key-states-just-copy-email-draft-message-let-know-feel-biden-steal/]

