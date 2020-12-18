THERE ARE UNMISTAKABLE SIGNS THAT THE WAY BISHOPS AND LAITY ARE PASSIVELY ACCEPTING THE REPRESSION OF THEIR RIGHTS BY GODLESS GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS INDICATES A WILLINGNESS TO COMMIT DE FACTO APOSTASY

NEWS

THE GREAT APOSTASY HAS BEGUN

DECEMBER 18, 2020 EDITOR1 COMMENT

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

I said in the spring that the closing of the Churches was the Great Apostasy foretold by St. John the Evangelists, and many criticized me.

I considered this description apt because all the Clergy — that is, about 99.999% had closed their churches, believed in the Scamdemic and only about 5% in private would even make clear that they had problems of conscience with it.

But the Great Apostasy can be considered in another way, from the point of view of its depths.

Not only because it includes most of the Laity: polls show that 66 to 83% will take the Vaccine and think that the mask is a reasonable rquirement to a real threat.

But we are also in the Great Apostasy on account of what is implied by all of the above, namely an apostasy or complete rejection of, the implications of:

Christians Faith: God our Creator is good and has given us health. Right reason: By which every discrepancy can be used to reveal the liar in his lies, like the fact you have to wear a mask going to the bathroom in a restaurant and not at the table. Science: The fact that corona viruses are not lethal and never have been considered plagues until know, the fact that PCR tests cannot text for SARSCOV-19 since they were developed for another virus, and that social distancing is a high school science project hypothesis never tested by anyone anywhere. Medicine: That there are known cures for corona infections which cause 99% surviveability rates and thus there is no reason for any sanitary controls on the population. Civil Rights: That your liberty is presumed but the authority of the state is limited and must be proven and defined, according to the text of constitutions and laws,. Common Sense: that no one is dying in numbers enough to justify the destruction of national economies and mass suicides and bankruptcies.

In accepting the Scamdemic there has been a mass apostasy from all 6 of these things. And nearly 99% of everyone has apostatized in one or more of them.

And for this reason, I think it can no longer be denied that we are in the Great Apostasy foretold by the Apostle.

Not to mention that the great red dragon of the Apocalypse is the traditional symbol of China, which is playing a central role in this entire psyop.