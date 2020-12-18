SOMETHING IS WRONG IN THE United States Supreme Court. IT IS BEGINNING TO LOOK AS THOUGH ONE OR MORE OF THE NINE JUSTICES IS BEING BLACKMAILED INTO VOTING AGAINST CONSERVATIVE INTERESTS EVEN THOUGH THEY WERE APPOINTED TO THE COURT FOR THEIR CONSERVATIVE RECORD

SEARCH

NewsMax & Blaze Writer: “Has John Roberts been Blackmailed or Intimidated… [like] former House Speaker Dennis Hastert… a Child Molester”?

December 18, 2020

“I think the Obama Crime Family meets with a key politician like Boehner or Justice Roberts and they offer both a carrot and stick. They threaten to expose something terrible like an affair, or corruption, or malfeasance, or immorality that would shock the nation, ruin their career, destroy their legacy, cost their marriage, destroy their relationship with their children and leave them unemployable by any respectable law firm or lobbyist. That’s what’s behind door number one.”

“Or if you see the light and vote Obama’s way, they get to continue playing national leader and hero, their legacy is untouched, their family loves them, and they retire someday to a $5 million per year lobbying job (like Dennis Hastert). That’s what’s behind door number two” – The Blaze, June 25, 2015

When Justice John Roberts suddenly became a liberal in 2015, NewsMax and The Blaze writer Wayne Allyn Roots reported “Like me, Justice Roberts is a lifelong dedicated conservative warrior… Roberts was born, raised and groomed for one job in this life – to join that Supreme Court, strike down Obamacare, protect the Constitution and end big government overreach… Yet he is the man responsible for saving Obamacare – twice.”

Roots asked is ” Has Supreme Court Justice John Roberts been blackmailed or intimidated”:

The Supreme Court ruling today is unexplainable – unless the fix is in. It’s time to start asking questions publicly and loudly.

I would put nothing by the Obama administration that lives and rules by the Chicago thug playbook.

Doubt me? On the same day that Justice Roberts and the Supremes upheld Obamacare – again – the key IRS watchdog reported to Congress that the IRS purposely destroyed evidence of a crime.

Republicans are being blackmailed, intimidated, extorted and bribed.

Is the idea implausible that this same Obama administration that orders IRS attacks, then orders destruction of key evidence, would stop at nothing to save Obama’s signature achievement? Is it impossible to believe that Obama and his socialist cabal that learned from Saul Alinsky that “the ends justify the means” would hold something over a Supreme Court justice’s head?

It’s time to ask the question loudly and boldly because something is clearly wrong in Washington, D.C.

Is that the purpose of government agencies like the IRS and the NSA that are abusing our rights – to listen to us, to watch us, to find something we’ve done wrong, and then use it to intimidate, harass, threaten or extort key political figures so that Obama can “fundamentally change America”?

Because something clearly smells rotten in Washington, D.C. Like “the mafia delivering a dead fish to your door” rotten. Conservatives just won national elections in a massive wave, a historic landslide. We control both houses of Congress; we control the Supreme Court, yet we continue to lose every key vote in Congress and every key Supreme Court ruling.

Suddenly when Republicans win elections, elections have no consequences. Doesn’t this seem odd? Doesn’t something smell rotten, like the fix is in?

Justice Roberts voting for Obamacare twice is as likely as me voting to save Obamacare…

… I have felt the same way about Speaker of the House John Boehner and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for years now. Something is wrong. All it takes to destroy America and pass Obama’s agenda is to control a few key powerful positions in Washington, D.C.

Just blackmail one or two key conservative leaders to stop the GOP from blocking Obama’s agenda. Just find out the weak link of a key opposition leader or government official and hold it over their heads. It’s that simple. Suddenly sworn lifelong conservatives are giving Obama whatever he wants – Obamacare, Trans Pacific Partnership, massive tax increases, amnesty for illegals. The list is long.

Am I being too cynical? Really? Did anyone suspect former House Speaker Dennis Hastert was a child molester who commited crimes with underage boys?

Because he sure had everyone fooled. He looked like a choir boy. But he clearly did something terrible that forced him to agree to pay millions of dollars in blackmail…

… I think the Obama Crime Family meets with a key politician like Boehner or Justice Roberts and they offer both a carrot and stick. They threaten to expose something terrible like an affair, or corruption, or malfeasance, or immorality that would shock the nation, ruin their career, destroy their legacy, cost their marriage, destroy their relationship with their children and leave them unemployable by any respectable law firm or lobbyist. That’s what’s behind door number one.

Or if you see the light and vote Obama’s way, they get to continue playing national leader and hero, their legacy is untouched, their family loves them, and they retire someday to a $5 million per year lobbying job (like Dennis Hastert). That’s what’s behind door number two.

Which would you choose?

Trust me – those options are being offered every day by the Obama Crime Family to key political figures in Washington, D.C. Republicans are being blackmailed, intimidated, extorted and bribed. That explains Justice Roberts and the Supremes ruling against the American People again. That explains why conservatives keep winning elections, yet we keep gaining nothing and losing everything. It’s all been fixed.

The Obama Crime Family is in charge. [https://www.theblaze.com/contributions/was-supreme-court-justice-john-roberts-blackmailed?fbclid=IwAR0CvkOaPk-0FLtRB6adwpAVVHIH44_tCH3qhK8zCUGyxF9477Bfa8sZnwQ]

Is Roberts now the doing the “intimid[ing]” and “fear mongering” for the Joe Biden/Obama Crime Family?

Today, Populist Press reported:

[https://populist.press/justice-caught-on-video-admitting-why-he-really-refused-election-fraud-case/]

Again, it needs to be asked:

Is Roberts now the doing the “intimid[ing]” and “fear mongering” for the Joe Biden/Obama Crime Family?

On Twitter, JD Sharp, the radio host of TheVegasTake reported that a “Supreme Court staffer on Texas case [said]: Justice Roberts screaming at the top of his lungs, and could be heard through the wall… used fear mongering to influence other justices decision in case”:D Sharp@imjdsharp“Supreme Court staffer on Texas case: Justice Roberts screaming at the top of his lungs, and could be heard through the wall. Verbatim “I don’t give a shit about Bush/Gore, we didn’t have riots then”. Roberts used fear mongering to influence other justices decision in case.” [https://twitter.com/imjdsharp/status/1339637729307422720 and https://twitter.com/kylenabecker/status/1339641451215544322?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1339641451215544322%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpopulist.press%2Fjustice-caught-on-video-admitting-why-he-really-refused-election-fraud-case%2F]

The Washington Post reported that “Roberts has twice experienced seizures, in 1993 and in 2007” and in June of this year “he was hospitalized… after injuring his head in a fall.” [https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/courts_law/john-roberts-hospitalized-supreme-court/2020/07/07/6bc230ae-c0a0-11ea-b4f6-cb39cd8940fb_story.html]

Note: With the upcoming “Kraken”case in “the docket of the Supreme Court,” please put Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Justice Amy Coney Barrett and Justice Neil Gorsuch in the following Prayer of Command against “satanic forces”:

Prayer of Command of Exorcist Fr. Chad Ripperger: In His Name and by the power of His Cross and Blood, I ask Jesus to bind any evil spirits, forces and powers of the earth, air, fire, or water, of the netherworld and the satanic forces of nature. By the power of the Holy Spirit and by His authority, I ask Jesus Christ to break any curses, hexes, or spells and send them back to where they came from, if it be His Holy Will. I beseech Thee Lord Jesus to protect us by pouring Thy Precious Blood on us (my family, etc.), which Thou hast shed for us and I ask Thee to command that any departing spirits leave quietly, without disturbance, and go straight to Thy Cross to dispose of as Thou sees fit. I ask Thee to bind any demonic interaction, interplay, or communications. I place N. (Person, place or thing) under the protection of the Blood of Jesus Christ which He shed for us. Amen Voter fraud attorney Sidney Powell’s renowned statistician, Dr. William Briggs stated that the “conservative” SCOTUS Justices did a Pontius Pilate by”cuck[ing]. There is no other word for it. Their entire argument for rejecting the suit brought Texas and joined by almost half the States was Nyah nyah nyah!” [https://wmbriggs.com/post/33854/] Will Kavanaugh, Barrett and Gorsuch in the upcoming “Kraken”case cowardly run away from it as they did with the Texas case and be accomplices in the United States becoming the next totalitarian impoverished Chinese Communist satellite like Venezuela by not joining the fight for truth and justice against the massive voter fraud that is attempting to destroy America? (Will US be Venezuela?: Ex-CIA Official told Epoch Times “Chávez started to Focus on [Smartmatic] Voting Machines to Ensure Victory as early as 2003”: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/will-us-be-venezuela-ex-cia-official.html) The famed Bishop Rene Gracida answered the above question, which Kavanaugh, Barrett and Gorsuch must answer to God now and at the the hour of their death, saying America is in a battle for its very survival as a, free and independent, God fearing nation:

“This month’s battle for the republic is tremendous and earth-shaking. The only comparable moments in our history are those moments before the American Civil War and those days leading up to George Washington’s battles against the British.” [https://abyssum.org/2020/12/03/this-months-battle-for-the-republic-is-tremendous-and-earth-shaking-the-only-comparable-moments-in-our-history-are-those-moments-before-the-american-civil-war-and-those-days-leading-up-to-ge/]

Bishop Gracida was a courageous WWII airman, monk, friend of Pope John Paul II and the “Savior of EWTN” as Raymond Arroyo called him in his book who at 96 looks like his is in his 70’s, is mentally sharper than most men 40 years younger than him and looks by a large margin younger than Pope Benedict XVI or Francis.

Gracida is declaring that America is in a battle between good and evil.

Important Note: The publisher of the Catholic Monitor has made a pledge to say the Sorrowful Mysteries of the Rosary everyday for a Rosary Lepanto-like victory for President Trump. He asks all CM readers to make this pledge.

“THE HOLY ROSARY, MOST POWERFUL WEAPON AGAINST THE ENEMY OF GOD AND MAN… Saint Pius V ordered the faithful to recite the Rosary to impetrate victory from God in the epic battle of the Christian Armada against the Turk in the waters of Lepanto: still today, at noon each day, the bells ring in our cities to recall [the victory of] October 7, 1571… Let us pray for the United States of America; let us pray for our President; let us pray for his victory, that the Lord God of Hosts – Dominus Deus Sabaoth –will grant that he may know how to place himself under God’s protection.” – Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.

Pray an Our Father now for President Donald Trump, the legal teams including Sidney Powell and justice in the United States of America.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.