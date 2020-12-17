Aborted Fetal Cells Being Used in COVID-19 Vaccines. Moral and Ethical Questions answered: Is It a Sin to Get Vaccinated with Ethically Tainted Vaccines?

SEARCH

December 17, 2020

Which vaccines are being made with aborted fetal cells? What are the moral and ethical implications of using such vaccines?﻿With so much conflicting information coming out regarding the moral and ethical questions that arise with the use of the new COVID-19 vaccines, many of which involve the use of aborted fetal cells, here at the Catholic Monitor we have compiled a list of some of the most solid pro-life, and traditional Catholic sources of information that we could find on the topic. It is extremely important to remain informed, up to date, and to discern and act accordingly. See below to watch, review, and share!

We will add to the list as we learn of more.

1) The Charlotte Lozier Institute

This pro-life institute has compiled a very comprehensive chart comparing over 35 different COVID-19 vaccines currently being developed and clearly indicating whether aborted fetal cells were used in any portion of its design & development, production, and/or during lab tests. The red triangle indicates the use of aborted fetal cells.

See the complete list here:https://lozierinstitute.org/update-covid-19-vaccine-candidates-and-abortion-derived-cell-lines/

List in PDF format here:https://s27589.pcdn.co/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/COVID-19-Vaccine-Candidates-and-Abortion-Derived-Cell-Lines.pdf

They state on their website,

Accurate information about the development and production of COVID-19 vaccines is essential, especially because many proposed candidates use newer molecular technologies for production of a viral vaccine. One concern regarding the ethical assessment of viral vaccine candidates is the potential use of abortion-derived cell lines in the development, production or testing of a vaccine. This analysis utilizes data from the primary scientific literature when available, along with data from clinical trial documents, reputable vaccine tracking websites, and published commercial information.1 It is the hope that by providing accurate data, recipients can make well-informed decisions regarding vaccine choices.

2) Resistance Podcast 143: Answers on Vaccination Concerns with Father Ripperger (Exorcist, Moral Theologian, and Traditional Catholic Priest)

Listen to Father Ripperger’s interview to hear his opinion regarding the ethics and morality of using vaccines derived from aborted fetal cell lines.

@MrCasey on Twitter summed up the talk well:

During the interview Father Ripperger also touches on the fact that one must exercise prudence when discerning wether to use the new mRNA type vaccines (i. e. Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccines). This is the first time these types of vaccines have ever been approved by the FDA.

Listen to the podcast interview here:https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sensus-fidelium-catholic-podcast/id1477010758?i=1000501122141

Watch on Rumble here: https://rumble.com/vblh29-resistance-podcast-143-answers-on-vaccination-concerns-w-fr-ripperger.html

Note: Sensus Fidelium’s, Steve Cunningham, explains here why you cannot find the video of this interview on YouTube. He lists in the video description other platforms where you can find the video.https://youtu.be/ZgGD70Uwqf8

https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZgGD70Uwqf8Resistance Podcast 143: Fr. Ripperger on Vaccine Morality. A Topic Not Allowed on YouTube

3) Interview of Pamela Acker, author of Vaccinations: A Catholic Perspective, with Restoring the Faith

This interview gives an excellent overview of the topics covered in her book, including an explanation of the different types of vaccines being developed, the truth about how many babies were actually aborted to obtain the aborted fetal cell lines being used for some vaccine development, and the heartbreaking truth that many of these babies were born alive for the organ and cell harvesting. Many more important, interesting and relevant topics covered in this interview. https://youtu.be/9PDvhKyUu2Y

https://www.youtube.com/embed/9PDvhKyUu2YAuthor of “Vaccination: A Catholic Perspective” Joins RTF

4) Children of God for Life

This website has the best up to date information on all the types of vaccines that use aborted fetal cells, including the newer COVID-19 vaccines and treatments. You can subscribe to their website to receive updates. They also have helpful charts and lists for reference, link included below.https://cogforlife.org/

For example, in a recent post on their website regarding the moderna vaccine they stated,

“ Some have said that since there are no aborted fetal cells IN the vaccines, they are morally okay. Nothing could be further from the truth because the aborted fetal cells were most certainly an integral part of Moderna’s vaccine development.”

https://cogforlife.org/2020/11/16/moderna-covid-19-vaccine-facts-not-fiction/#more-18911

For easy and quick reference they have a “Covid-19 vaccines and treatment in development” list denoting in red what “Was Originally Produced with or Contains Aborted Fetal Cells”.https://cogforlife.org/wp-content/uploads/CovidCompareMoralImmoral.pdf

Another helpful list which has all currently used vaccines that are on the CDC schedule which are derived from aborted fetal cell lines, and listing ethical alternatives when available.https://cogforlife.org/wp-content/uploads/vaccineListOrigFormat.pdf

5) Two more interviews of Pamela Acker with Sensus Fidelium

can also be found here:

https://sensusfidelium.us/resistance-podcast-68-vaccines-the-immune-system-w-pamela-acker/

Resistance Podcast 68: Vaccines and the Immune System (Part1)

https://www.youtube.com/embed/PsmxVlu8SuIResistance Podcast 74: Vaccines and the Immune System (Part 2)

6) Pamela Acker’s book, Vaccination: A Catholic Perspective

can be found at the Kolbe Center:

https://www.kolbecenter.org/product/vaccination-a-catholic-perspective/

——————————————————————————————————————————–

Note: The Catholic Monitor publisher is honored to post this important article by one of the most intelligent persons he knows.

Note: With the upcoming “Kraken”case in “the docket of the Supreme Court,” please put Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Justice Amy Coney Barrett and Justice Neil Gorsuch in the following Prayer of Command against “satanic forces”:

Prayer of Command of Exorcist Fr. Chad Ripperger: In His Name and by the power of His Cross and Blood, I ask Jesus to bind any evil spirits, forces and powers of the earth, air, fire, or water, of the netherworld and the satanic forces of nature. By the power of the Holy Spirit and by His authority, I ask Jesus Christ to break any curses, hexes, or spells and send them back to where they came from, if it be His Holy Will. I beseech Thee Lord Jesus to protect us by pouring Thy Precious Blood on us (my family, etc.), which Thou hast shed for us and I ask Thee to command that any departing spirits leave quietly, without disturbance, and go straight to Thy Cross to dispose of as Thou sees fit. I ask Thee to bind any demonic interaction, interplay, or communications. I place N. (Person, place or thing) under the protection of the Blood of Jesus Christ which He shed for us. Amen

Important Note: The publisher of the Catholic Monitor has made a pledge to say the Sorrowful Mysteries of the Rosary everyday for a Rosary Lepanto-like victory for President Trump. He asks all CM readers to make this pledge.

“THE HOLY ROSARY, MOST POWERFUL WEAPON AGAINST THE ENEMY OF GOD AND MAN… Saint Pius V ordered the faithful to recite the Rosary to impetrate victory from God in the epic battle of the Christian Armada against the Turk in the waters of Lepanto: still today, at noon each day, the bells ring in our cities to recall [the victory of] October 7, 1571… Let us pray for the United States of America; let us pray for our President; let us pray for his victory, that the Lord God of Hosts – Dominus Deus Sabaoth –will grant that he may know how to place himself under God’s protection.” – Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.

Pray an Our Father now for President Donald Trump, the legal teams including Sidney Powell and justice in the United States of America.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.