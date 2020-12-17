HOPE AND PRAY THAT THIS TIME SCOTUS HAS THE COURAGE TO ACCEPT AND PROCESS THE SUIT FILLED AND NOW ON ITS DOCKET

SEARCH

“SUPREME COURT: The KRAKEN Has Hit SCOTUS DOCKET, Has PROOF Of HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF FAKE BIDEN VOTES, Dominion System GLITCHES, REMOVAL OF TRUMP VOTES”

December 17, 2020

The founder of The Daily Fodder, John Paluska, reported “The Kraken has been released, and it’s time to audit the vote and cancel out the widespread fraud that tipped the election for Biden”:

[The] “Kraken” has finally made it to the docket of the Supreme Court. The suit is perhaps the strongest collective argument yet against voter fraud.

It contains the forensic audit done in Michigan that proves systemic voter fraud occurred through the Dominion Voting System tabulation. It also has proof of at least 200,000 FRAUDULANT VOTES casted in the election.

Further, it contains official Georgia elections records that prove the Dominion Voting Systems program’s “inability to repeatably duplicate creditable election results.” In other words, official Georgia election canvassers could not rely on Dominion Voting Systems’ software to count the vote because it didn’t repeat the same vote totals twice.

The Lawsuit states:

15. The Interim Report shows multiple grave problems with the accuracy and vulnerability to hacking and evidence destruction of the Dominion Voting Systems (“Dominion”) machines used in Antrim County, Michigan. The report is relevant to each of the Related Cases because each of the states in question uses Dominion equipment. The Interim Report vindicates the lengthy opinion and order of Judge Amy Totenberg in Curling v. Raffensperger, 2020 WL 5994029 (N.D. Ga. 10/11/20), which found “extreme” and unacceptable security risks in the Dominion system. Compelling evidence and expert analyses show convincingly that the results of the Dominion system cannot be trusted and should not have been certified. 16. The findings in the Interim Report are consistent with the expert testimony provided by Mr. Ramsland regarding Dominion’s vote manipulation in the Petitioners’ November 25, 2020 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia (the “District Court”) (R 450; 2438), and with his testimony in the Related Cases. Mr. Ramsland concluded in the Georgia case that, for the State of Georgia, “at least 96,000 mail-in ballots were fraudulently cast,” and “136,098 ballots were illegally counted as result of improper manipulation of the Dominion software,” id., each of which is several times larger than former VicePresident [sic] Biden’s margin of victory in Georgia (10,457 votes). Similar anomalies exist in the Related Cases. Among other things, the Complaints in the trial courts and the Petitions to this Court in each of the Related Cases all seek prospective injunctive relief requiring a similar forensic audit of Dominion voting machines. 17. The Coffee County, Georgia Board of Registration and Elections refused to certify the machine recount election returns on their Dominion systems “given its inability to repeatably duplicate creditable election results.”6 The results of the machine recount report were internally inconsistent and could not be reconciled and were inconsistent with both the election night count and the hand audit.7 The Coffee County BRE analysis confirms the findings of the Interim Report, cited above, that ballots going to adjudication can be changed on a wholesale basis by the operator with no oversight, controls or accountability, an extremely serious vulnerability. [https://www.thedailyfodder.com/2020/12/breaking-supreme-court-kraken-has-hit.html]

With the upcoming “Kraken”case in “the docket of the Supreme Court,” please put Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Justice Amy Coney Barrett and Justice Neil Gorsuch in the following Prayer of Command against “satanic forces”:

Prayer of Command of Exorcist Fr. Chad Ripperger: In His Name and by the power of His Cross and Blood, I ask Jesus to bind any evil spirits, forces and powers of the earth, air, fire, or water, of the netherworld and the satanic forces of nature. By the power of the Holy Spirit and by His authority, I ask Jesus Christ to break any curses, hexes, or spells and send them back to where they came from, if it be His Holy Will. I beseech Thee Lord Jesus to protect us by pouring Thy Precious Blood on us (my family, etc.), which Thou hast shed for us and I ask Thee to command that any departing spirits leave quietly, without disturbance, and go straight to Thy Cross to dispose of as Thou sees fit. I ask Thee to bind any demonic interaction, interplay, or communications. I place N. (Person, place or thing) under the protection of the Blood of Jesus Christ which He shed for us. Amen Voter fraud attorney Sidney Powell’s renowned statistician, Dr. William Briggs stated that the “conservative” SCOTUS Justices did a Pontius Pilate by “cuck[ing]. There is no other word for it. Their entire argument for rejecting the suit brought Texas and joined by almost half the States was Nyah nyah nyah!” [https://wmbriggs.com/post/33854/] Will Kavanaugh, Barrett and Gorsuch in the upcoming “Kraken”case cowardly run away from it as they did with the Texas case and be accomplices in the United States becoming the next totalitarian impoverished Chinese Communist satellite like Venezuela by not joining the fight for truth and justice against the massive voter fraud that is attempting to destroy America? (Will US be Venezuela?: Ex-CIA Official told Epoch Times “Chávez started to Focus on [Smartmatic] Voting Machines to Ensure Victory as early as 2003”: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/will-us-be-venezuela-ex-cia-official.html) The famed Bishop Rene Gracida answered the above question, which Kavanaugh, Barrett and Gorsuch must answer to God now and at the the hour of their death, saying America is in a battle for its very survival as a, free and independent, God fearing nation:

“This month’s battle for the republic is tremendous and earth-shaking. The only comparable moments in our history are those moments before the American Civil War and those days leading up to George Washington’s battles against the British.” [https://abyssum.org/2020/12/03/this-months-battle-for-the-republic-is-tremendous-and-earth-shaking-the-only-comparable-moments-in-our-history-are-those-moments-before-the-american-civil-war-and-those-days-leading-up-to-ge/]

Bishop Gracida was a courageous WWII airman, monk, friend of Pope John Paul II and the “Savior of EWTN” as Raymond Arroyo called him in his book who at 96 looks like his is in his 70’s, is mentally sharper than most men 40 years younger than him and looks by a large margin younger than Pope Benedict XVI or Francis.

Gracida is declaring that America is in a battle between good and evil.

Important Note: The publisher of the Catholic Monitor has made a pledge to say the Sorrowful Mysteries of the Rosary everyday for a Rosary Lepanto-like victory for President Trump. He asks all CM readers to make this pledge.

“THE HOLY ROSARY, MOST POWERFUL WEAPON AGAINST THE ENEMY OF GOD AND MAN… Saint Pius V ordered the faithful to recite the Rosary to impetrate victory from God in the epic battle of the Christian Armada against the Turk in the waters of Lepanto: still today, at noon each day, the bells ring in our cities to recall [the victory of] October 7, 1571… Let us pray for the United States of America; let us pray for our President; let us pray for his victory, that the Lord God of Hosts – Dominus Deus Sabaoth –will grant that he may know how to place himself under God’s protection.” – Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.

Pray an Our Father now for President Donald Trump, the legal teams including Sidney Powell and justice in the United States of America.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.