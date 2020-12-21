THIS IS NOT THE “LAST STRAW” BUT IT IS CLOSE TO BEING SO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Vatican says use of Covid vaccines made from aborted fetal tissue is ethical
by ReutersMonday, 21 December 2020 12:40 GMT
VATICAN CITY, Dec 21 (Reuters) – The Vatican told Roman Catholics on Monday that it was morally acceptable for them to use COVID-19 vaccines, even if their production employed cell lines drawn from tissues of aborted fetuses.
A note from the Vatican’s doctrinal congregation, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, said the use of such vaccines was permitted as long as there were no alternatives. (Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Alex Richardson)
It has been the last straw for a loooooooooooong time!
Is accepting the vaccine an absolute morally correct position adopted by the Pope from somewhere or is it just his opinion?
Many medical people well qualified to speak to the issue of what’s in the vaccine and how it works have differing descriptions and definitions for the vaccine ingredients.
One well qualified woman whom I would trust said that this RNA is a weakened copy (so to speak) of the DNA cell used. Another well qualified scientist refers to it – RNA as a “messenger” transfering the information of the DNA into the vaccine and therefore, it is or will modify one’s DNA, something that can last for decades and be transfered to another through reproduction.
What is worse, using a vaccine made, in part from aborted baby cells or tampering with DNA of a whole population and for generations to come?