WHAT TO DO ABOUT A FRAUDULENT ELECTION

WHAT TO DO ABOUT A FRAUDULENT ELECTIONBy: Marvin L. Covault, Lt Gen US Army, retiredDecember 23, 2020

Was 2020 a fraudulent election? According to a Rasmussen poll conducted November 17-18, 75% of Republicans, 30% of Democrats, and 39% of Independent voters believe that the election was stolen from Trump.

Additionally, the Heritage Foundation has been collecting election fraud reports over the past four years. While their database is by no means comprehensive, they do report 1,285 proven instances of voter fraud. Their intent is to demonstrate vulnerabilities in the election system and the many ways in which fraud is committed.

The intent of this article is not to suggest the election will be overturned, the Electoral College has voted, Biden is the president-elect.

My intent is to suggest that with this unprecedented level of distrust in the election system, we have a national crisis of confidence. That is, if we-the-people lose confidence in our most basic rights, our democracy is in serious jeopardy.

Election fraud must be aggressively investigated now, right now. Strike while the iron is hot so to speak. Why now? Because we have short memories and this is already being pushed aside by the next story-of-the-day. We cannot wait until 2024 to again get excited about election fraud.

Those of you who routinely watch certain networks or read certain newspapers have been told over and over since 4 November that: 1) there was absolutely no fraud or, 2) there was so little fraud that the overall results could not change.

When you tell me, “But it wasn’t enough to make a difference”, that begs the question, are you saying, 1% fraud is OK? Or 5% or 10%? What “standard” of fraudulent activity is tolerable? Others are saying, “But it (fraud) is not widespread.” Is it OK if it is just in five states? What you are saying is that some cheating is OK and should be overlooked as long as it does not pass some undefined threshold of frequency or quantity.

What I am saying is, all of that acceptance-speak is unamerican and should not be tolerated. The real answer to “how much fraud is acceptable” is zero.

This article is not about over-turning the election results, I would only ask that everyone take off their rose-colored glasses for the next few minutes and read some examples of what has already been discovered.

Background: There have been significant reports of malfeasance. Here are some snapshots:

Soon after midnight on 4 November, six states stopped counting for several hours; let’s look at a snapshot of what allegedly took place in some “battleground” states.

Just after midnight when the counting stopped Trump led in Pennsylvania by (round numbers) 682,000 votes, a 15.2% lead; Michigan by 307,000 votes, 9.6% lead; Wisconsin by 128,000 votes, 4.9% lead.

When the six states began counting again, observers reported that an impossible percentage of the new votes were for Biden and most ballots had been left blank for all other races. Read that again; why would a voter go to the polls, vote for president/vice president, and not vote for any of the state and local candidates?

Trump lost Pennsylvania by 81,597votes. Later on, at a hearing, an eye witness was asked, regarding one particularly curious “spike” of 600,000 votes, “How many of those votes were for Trump?” The response, “3,200.” Does anyone believe it is possible for any candidate to receive 99.5% of the vote in a hotly contested election?

Also, in Pennsylvania, 1.8 million absentee ballots were sent out and 2.5 million came back. Do the math, 700,000 more absentee ballots returned than were sent out. Witnesses testified that tens of thousands of Trump votes had been deliberately uncounted and that at 3 a.m. on election night there was a single dump of 186,000 votes, all for Biden

Trump lost Michigan by 146,007 votes. An eyewitness to the fraud in Michigan testified, “There was a three-hour lull after midnight at the Detroit Vote Center until the vans came in about four in the morning with about 60 boxes of ballots nearly all for Biden”. Another witness testified that all military ballots she saw, “looked like Xerox copies, 100% for Biden.” On a sworn affidavit from Detroit, a witness alleged that 60% of a batch of voter ballots had the same signature on them. That county had so many phantom voters that there were more votes than registered voters.

Trump lost Wisconsin by 20,565 votes. Four witnesses testified that 100,000 ballots were brought in at 4:30 a.m. and counted without any inspection, again all for Biden.

Given those examples in just three states, by the morning after the election, it was apparent that something was wrong. It appeared that hundreds of thousands of phony Biden votes had been added to the count in six battleground states.

According to Judicial Watch, 353 counties in 29 different states had more “registered” voters than eligible voting-age citizens. The total was 1.8 million excess or “ghost” voters.

Ronna McDaniel, Chair of the Republican National Committee reported that she has 234 pages containing 500 sworn affidavits alleging 11,000 incidents of various types of voter fraud.

Who are providing the affidavits? They are good Americans who have nothing to gain and a lot to lose. In our current state of hatred towards Trump supporters, social media is full of threats of violence against those brave enough to speak out.

But, many of you say, where is the evidence? Why have the judges thrown out the multitude of lawsuits? Sworn affidavits are “evidence” if corroborated and the corroboration exists in the form of ballots, 150 million ballots. But if a ballot was counted multiple times or arrived in an unmarked truck at 0430 in the morning, you can bet those ballots/evidence no longer exist.

With all of this alleged fraud, where is the Fourth Estate? Where are the professional journalists who are determined to dig out the truth? The most insidious power the media has is the power to ignore and they are ardently meeting that goal. The Hunter Biden/Biden family story of potential foreign corruption has given us the most glaring example of ignoring what should have been front-page, above-the-fold news. According to a poll by the Media Research Center, most Americans who voted for Biden never heard of the alleged Hunter Biden corruption before election day. But once they did hear of it, 17 percent said they would have switched their votes.

Can a Constitutional Republic survive with the main-stream media proactively acting as a wing of one political party over a protracted period of time, in this case, the past four years? Can we afford the risk and not doing anything to completely uncover the election fraud in every state?

Back to an early assertion, the standard for election fraud should be zero. The question is, can we fix it in all the states? Yes, but it will take a federal law because the states collectively just got an “F” with their individual election policies, procedures, and practices. I believe the fix can be accomplished with a 10-page federal law.

Please see, Presidential Election and Campaign Finance Reform published in an 18 December blog, WeThePeopleSpeaking.com.If you find that solution acceptable, please forward it to your Congressional Delegation.

Marvin L. Covault, Lt Gen US Army, retired, is the author of VISION TO EXECUTION, a book for leaders, a columnist for THE PILOT, a national award-winning local newspaper in Southern Pines, NC and the author of a blog, WeThePeopleSpeaking.com.



