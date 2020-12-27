THIS IS WHAT THE FUTURE LOOKS LIKE UNDER A BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

THE NEW AMERICA LAST POLICYA BLUEPRINT FOR FAILUREBY E.P. UNUMDecember 27, 2020

Listed below is a snapshot summary of just a handful of the items contained in the so-called Covid Relief Bill the Congress sent to the President for approval. When you review it, keep in mind that this is only a very brief summary. The items contained in it read like a Santa Claus wish list for democrats and the bill itself has very little to do with Covid Relief:

DOMESTIC FUNDING:Kennedy Center $ 26,400,000Smithsonian Museum $ 1,000,000,000National Art Gallery $ 154,000,000National Art & Humanities $ 167,000,000Woodrow Wilson Center $ 14,000,000US Postal Service $20,000,000,000U.S. Dept of Education $30,000,000,000Transit Infrastructure $25,000,000,000Amtrak $ 1,018,000,000Public Broadcasting System $ 300,000,000

FOREIGN AID:Egypt $ 1,300,000,000Sudan $ 700,000,000Ukraine $ 453,000,000Israel $ 500,000,000Nepal $ 130,000,000Burma $ 135,000,000Cambodia $ 85,500,000Pakistan $ 25,000,000Asia R.I.A $ 1,400,000,000

AMERICAN PEOPLECitizens $ 600 one time payment

Is there a better illustration than this of just how dysfunctional and incoherent our government has become?

The above contains $4.6 Billion in direct foreign aid to some nations that actually hate us. In addition, government financial commitments to domestic programs (only those cited above; there are many, many more) total $57.4 Billion. But none of these financial spending commitments includes anything for the American people or for small businesses who have borne the brunt of the sacrifice and all of the hardships associated with the Chinese Covid Crisis! Moreover, it begs the question: what the hell does any of this spending have to do with Emergency Covid Relief?

What does this Covid Relief Bill provide to American families and businesses? All of $600 per individual making less than $75,000 in Adjusted Gross Income or $150,000 per family. It also extends unemployment compensation of $300 per week up to eight weeks. This is much needed, to be sure, but it is a paltry sum when compared to the huge financial commitments associated with the “pork” elements contained in the Bill.

Pure Covid Relief…direct financial assistance to families and small businesses should have been much larger and, more importantly, agreed to months earlier than December 2020, and quite properly should have been unbundled from a pork-filled democrat/socialist wish list containing billions in wasteful spending and foreign aid.

It is important to remember that every dollar of government spendingis provided by the taxpayer and our government cannot give money to one groupwithout taking it from another. That is a fact which many in America simply donot understand.Another fact many people do not understand is that all of this spending represents money we do not have! That’s right, we will need to “borrow it” (or print more money). And when you print more money, you diminish its value and create significant debt…and our debt level today is larger than our Gross Domestic Product for the first time in our nation’s history.

Americans are in need. Their need was brought on by a Chinese Virus Caused directly by China. Our Government’s first responsibility is the protection of its people. But sadly, Nancy Pelosi and her Democratic party stonewalled aid to American citizens because they did not want to provide President Trump with yet another victory prior to the Election. And, when pressed to the wall, they reluctantly structured the above Bill, laden with pork, and put it all into a 5,593 page Bill, giving Congress four hours to review and approve it, in much the same way they put forth Obamacare during the Obama Administration.

If President Trump signs it, the Democrats get all of their pet programs through on the backs of the American people once again. If the President refuses to sign it, the democrats can point a finger at him and accuses him of being uncaring and insensitive to the needs of the American people. Unconscionable.

Irresponsible. Ask yourself this question: Can you read 5,593 pages of a Bill containing Trillions of Dollars in spending in four hours? I know I could not.

President Trump, to his enduring credit, has refused to sign the Bill. His policy has always been America First, and it has proven to be very successful. This New, America Last, Policy is but the initial step in a series of liberal-socialist actions designed to cripple capitalism and democracy as we know it, and move us closer to the Global New World Order vision, a faux utopian concept espoused by people like Bill Gates, George Soros and other uber-wealthy elites.

The path ahead for us is fraught with danger. But that is nothing new for Americans. It reminds me of a quote from Alexander Hamilton in one of his letters on the topic of our Independence. He wrote: “A nation that prefers disgrace to danger is prepared for a master, and deserves one”

Well, Americans have never shrunk from danger. They have never shied away from risk. But, Unless We The People step up and refuse to embrace this strategy, we will find ourselves no longer free.

Do not for a single moment believe this cannot happen. Do not become complacent or resigned to accept that which you know is wrong. And above all, do not be afraid. I remain hopeful, taking strength from the words of President Franklin D. Roosevelt:

“This great nation will endure, as it has endured, will revive and will prosper. So, first of all, let me assert my belief that the only thing we have to fear, is fear itself-nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance”

Never forget we are Americans!

Rip McIntosh