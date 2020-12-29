|Is Nothing Happening? Or is Trump Channeling Sun Tzu?
By Brian C. Joondeph
American Thinker
December 29, 2020
I’m impatient, as I expect most American Thinker readers are as well. We have been promised a coming storm that will be biblical, or a Kraken released on Deep State conspirators. Despite Attorney General Barr acknowledging Spygate as “one of the greatest travesties in American history,” there has not yet been a reckoning.
A mid-level FBI attorney, Kevin Clinesmith, pled guilty to falsifying a document which became one of the lynchpins of a FISA warrant on Carter Page and subsequent spying on Donald Trump and his campaign, but he has yet to be sentenced. His co-conspirators are writing books, teaching at prestigious universities, and bashing President Trump on cable news shows.
A presidential election was stolen, and Trump’s own executive agencies say ho-hum, rollover, and go back to sleep. The same FBI that sent 15 agents to investigate a garage door handle that Bubba Wallace claimed was a noose, can’t seem to find any reason to investigate a host of election irregularities.
Republican members of Congress, who happily rode Trump’s coattails to their elections, are telling him to “accept the results” and “move on,” oblivious to the fact that if they get their wish, their party will become as irrelevant as the Green Party. Media stalwarts that were once “fair and balanced,” have tilted to the left, becoming “unfair and unhinged,” rivaling the standard left-wing cable news gabfests.
Perhaps more is going on than I can see, but what is visible to 75 million Trump supporters, those who have endured ridicule and scorn for supporting their president, is that nothing is happening. This is Trump’s administration and he’s the boss. He hires and fires, just as he did in the real estate development world and on “The Apprentice.”
The buck stops with him. If nothing is happening, then that’s on him. Is he flailing away in a vain attempt to win a second term? After all that he has been through and overcome, not only to get elected in 2016, but also to stay in office for four years, accomplishing more in one term than most presidents do in two, is he about to lose it all to a senile grifter no more qualified to be president of the United States than a manager at a bowling alley?
At one level it sure seems that way. The clock is ticking with important electoral dates breezing by, getting ever closer to the final date of Jan. 20? On the other hand, President Trump may be playing a different game, one not obvious to most observers, certainly not the media or even his supporters.
Sun Tzu was a Chinese military general and strategist, author of a treatise on military strategy known as The Art of War. Trump is a fan, as this book made his short list of “best leadership books.” Trump quoted Sun Tzu in this 2012 tweet, long before Twitter was fact-checking his every utterance and attaching warnings and disclaimers to each tweet.
Can Sun Tzu’s ancient wisdom and strategy explain the current apparent “nothing is happening” perception for those who, like myself, are becoming increasingly impatient over “all hat and no cattle” promises coming from Team Trump? Is Trump following the Sun Tzu battle plan? Look at some of his quotes.
Let your plans be dark and impenetrable as night, and when you move, fall like a thunderbolt.
If Trump has a master plan, it’s safe to assume that few outside his small inner circle know anything about it. An example would be Secretary of Defense Chris Miller speaking to Vice President Mike Pence, thanking him for “his steady hand and leadership” during “some of the [most] complex military operations this country’s ever conducted.”
Why haven’t we heard of such operations? Or were they “dark and impenetrable as night”? And executed, like “a thunderbolt”? This is not faint praise. Pence is not a military guy, but Miller certainly is, a former special forces operator and commander. Miller was close to tears acknowledging Pence’s assistance and leadership. Something is happening.
All warfare is based on deception.
Trump is a master of chaos, with strategic media leaks and disinformation. Is VP Pence a white hat or a black hat? The SecDef says Pence is a white hat. Attorney Lin Wood says Pence is a black hat.What about the rest of Trump’s inner circle – Mark Meadows and Pat Cipollone – friends or foes? Patrick Byrne calls them serpents. Trump hired them and keeps them on. Deception and confusion. Classic Sun Tzu.
In the midst of chaos, there is also opportunity.
Trump tweets in one direction and signs executive orders in another direction. He complains about the GOP Senate while hundreds of conservative judges are confirmed by the same senate. He creates chaos then uses the opportunity to advance his agenda. Trump distracts the media with tweets and comments and while they are in meltdown mode, he is running circles around them.
Victorious warriors win first and then go to war, while defeated warriors go to war first and then seek to win.
Has Trump gone to war against the Democrats and the left? Did he send in the military to reclaim American cities under siege by Antifa and BLM? Has he declared martial law, as the Twitterverse assured us he would? Or has Trump gamed this out, knowing electoral fraud was coming when he signed the 2018 executive order regarding election interference?
Has Trump already won, now waiting for the optimal time to go to war? The defeated left has been at war with Trump for six years, unsuccessful in their efforts to win? And finally,
The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting.
As of yet, there has been no storm, no Kraken. Trump has followed the Constitution, making legal arguments up to and including the U.S. Supreme Court. What Vice President Pence does when it is time to again follow the Constitution and certify the Electoral College votes is to be determined.
Will a massive declassification of criminal and seditious activities subdue the Democrats? Will Trump win without a bloody battle? Time will tell.
At this point, it’s a binary choice. Either Trump is in over his head and will be dragged out of office. Or he is executing his plan, on his terms and timing, as he has done since his famous escalator ride at Trump Tower in 2015.
Trump knows the stakes for himself, his family, and America if Kamala Harris and Joe Biden get the keys to the kingdom and promptly hand them over to China. Want to bet against Trump? How has that worked out in the past?
Ponder these words from Trump’s inspiration, Sun Tzu,
He will win who, prepared himself, waits to take the enemy unprepared.
Mystify, mislead, and surprise the enemy.
He will win who, prepared himself, waits to take the enemy unprepared.
Is Trump unprepared? Au contraire. Listen to Oprah interviewing him in 1988, more than thirty years ago. He looks younger but sounds the same as he does now, speaking of China, immigration, and electoral politics. Trump has been preparing for this moment most of his adult life.
Buckle up for an interesting few weeks ahead.
Rip McIntosh
-
Archives
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- At one level it sure seems that nothing is happening. The clock is ticking with important electoral dates breezing by, getting ever closer to the final date of Jan. 20? On the other hand, President Trump may be playing a different game, one not obvious to most observers, certainly not the media or even his supporters.
- IT WAS A MIRACLE: PENNSLVANIA REPORTED OVER 200,000 “MORE VOTES THAT THERE WERE VOTERS IN THE STATE”
- President Trump may be playing a different game, one not obvious to most observers, certainly not the media or even his supporters. Sun Tzu was a Chinese military general and strategist, author of a treatise on military strategy known as The Art of War. Trump is a fan, as this book made his short list of “best leadership books.” Trump quoted Sun Tzu in this 2012 tweet, long before Twitter was fact-checking his every utterance and attaching warnings and disclaimers to each tweet.
- The members of the right-leaning establishment are all so smart, and yet they’re so stupid, leading us to the point at which the nation stares down the barrel of a gun held by those who hate us.
- Joe Biden AND Chief Justice John Roberts HAVE NO CLOTHES
Top Posts & Pages
- HERE IS A COMPLETE LIST OF ORGANIZATIONS IN THE United States THAT ARE FUNDED BY George Soros AND HIS OPEN SOCIETY FOUNDATIONS
- HERE IS THE VIDEO WE HAVE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR
- THE POWER GRANTED TO Vice President MIKE PENCE FOR HIM TO EXERCISE ON JANUARY 6, 2021 IS INCREDIBLE
- THIS IS A LONG VIDEO, BUT IT IS WELL WORTH YOUR TIME TO WATCH IT.
- 200,000 MORE VOTES THAN THERE WERE REGISTERED VOTERS IN PENNSYLVANIA. THE DEMOCRATS INSIST THAT THEY SHOULD BE COUNTED.
- HOW DARE Donald Trump TURN OUT TO BE ONE OF THE BEST PRESIDENTS THE United States OF AMERICA HAS EVER HAD IN SPITE OF HIS PERSONAL FLAWS WHICH HE NEVER TRIED TO HIDE WITH THE RESULT THAT HIS HONESTY CAUSED THE LEFT LIBERALS TO HATE HIM
- Joe Biden AND Chief Justice John Roberts HAVE NO CLOTHES
- AMERICA'S NEXT CIVIL WAR WILL START THE DAY AFTER THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION WHEN THE MILLIONS OF FRAUDULENT MAIL BALLOTS WILL MIRACULOUSLY APPEAR TO OVERTURN THE RE-ELECTION OF Donald Trump
- My world is the populist rebellion that believes we are being destroyed, our liberties are being canceled, and our religions are under assault
- BILL GATES MUST BE CHEWING THE RUG LIKE HITLER, AN UNEXPECTED SPIKE IN ALLERGIC REACTIONS TO HIS VACCINE IS CAUSING PEOPLE AROUND THE WORLD TO REFUSE TO BE VACCINATED WITH THE PFIZER/BIOTECH VACCINE
Top Clicks