THE LORD HAS HEARD OUR PRAYERS AND NOW HE ANSWERS US

10 Jan 2021

S received these words from her guardian angel last evening.

Guardian Angel

January 10, 2021

“A cry went forth, a heart-wrenching cry, from the people of God,

Who felt that God had forgotten them in their distress.

This cry was borne on the wings of the guardian angels of the people of God

And was carried to the throne.

Then did the Lord survey His people,

And to His people He said,

“As numerous as the grains of sand upon the seashore, so are My thoughts of you,

As deep as the ocean, so is the depth of My love,

And as certain as the ebb and flow of the tides,

So is the certainty of My grace which I will pour forth upon you.

I am the Lord your God, and I forget not My people.

But the world has lost its way,

And the Church stands not out from the world,

But instead has adopted its ways,

And one can no longer be distinguished from the other.”

The people of God cry out for they are without hope,

And desolation has become their companion.

But the Lord looks upon His people and declares,

“You have prayed for My hand to move, and for My hand to be seen by all the world.

These days you will find yourself beset by persecution on all sides,

And your troubles will be great,

But oh watch what I will do, for I have heard your prayers,

And My hand now moves, and there will be no one who does not see,

And no one who can say, ‘The hand of the Lord is still.’”

The people of God cry out to Him that they are forlorn,

But the Lord assures them that He has heard their prayers,

And now He answers.

Behold the hand of the Lord.

For in that day, there will be no one who does not see.”

-S