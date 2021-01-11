MEET John Sullivan, ANTIFA LEADER, WHO STORMED THE U.S. CAPITOL

Utah Activist John Sullivan Organized Antifa Protest Near US Capitol Before It Was Stormed

Published 1 day ago

on January 10, 2021

ByJim Hoft

Earlier this week CNN interviewed John Sullivan from Utah after the shooting death of Ashli Babbit by Capitol Hill police.

John Sullivan, a noted leftist leader from Utah, stormed the US Capitol with fellow activists on Wednesday.

John Sullivan is a Black Lives Matter goon from Utah who was flown into DC during the planned “Stop the Steal” rally.

In August John Sullivan threatened to “rip President Trump from the White House” during violence in Washington DC. Sullivan was flown to DC for the protests.

At the time John Sullivan was described as a Black Lives Matter leader from Utah.

From our earlier report:

John Sullivan stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday. He was near Ashli Babbit when she was killed by Capitol police.

On Friday investigative journalist Millie Weaver ran into John Sullivan in Washington DC.

As we reported earlier — and from Millie Weaver — John Sullivan organized a BLM-Antifa event at the Washington Memorial on Wednesday, January 6th.

then he was seen storming the US Capitol!

John Sullivan tweeted about BLM buses in DC during the “Stop the Steal” rally.

So BLM sent in busses of radicals for the Stop the Steal rally?

This is all starting to come together now.

Author : Jim Hoft

Source : The Gateway Pundit : NOT MAKING HEADLINES: Utah Activist John Sullivan Organized Antifa Protest Near US Capitol Before It Was Stormed — Tweeted About BLM Buses in DC on the 6th

Antifa Hands Out Weapons From Bag During Storming Of US Capitol

Published 1 hour ago

on January 11, 2021

ByJim Hoft

A new video was released that shows Antifa terrorists handing out weapons to their comrades during the storming of the US Capitol.

This should come as no surprise for Gateway Pundit readers. As we reported earlier today Antifa organized a rally near the US Capitol on Wednesday.

On Friday investigative journalist Millie Weaver ran into Antifa activist and protest leader John Sullivan in Washington DC.

She overheard him say he was not being charged.

She overheard him say he was not being charged.

John Sullivan tweeted about BLM buses in DC during the “Stop the Steal” rally.

So BLM sent in busses of radicals for the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally?

This is all starting to come together now

Author : Jim Hoft

Source : The Gateway Pundit : NEW VIDEO: Antifa Hands Out Weapons from Bag During Storming of US Capitol

