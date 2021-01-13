THANKS BE TO GOD !!!



Supreme Court rules hospital may not kill baby girl on life support

The Texas hospital has been trying to cut off Tinslee Lewis's life-sustaining treatment, against her mother's wishes, for some time.





Tinslee Lewis in Cook Children’s Medical Center, in Fort Worth, Texas.

By LifeSiteNews staff

WASHINGTON, D.C., January 11, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — The Supreme Court of the United States rejected a preliminary plea of Cook Children’s Medical Center to pull the plug on Baby Tinslee Lewis against her mother’s will. Baby Tinslee’s fight for her life began November 2019 when the Fort Worth hospital moved to end the child’s life against her mother’s will under the deadly Texas 10-Day Rule. Her court case struck a massive blow to the anti-Life statute in a Texas appeals court, and Cook Children’s sought to overturn the decision. Every higher court since, including now the U.S. Supreme Court, has prevented the hospital from unilaterally removing Tinslee’s life-sustaining treatment over her mother’s objection.

During trial, a judge will consider:

Are the rights of Baby Tinslee being violated?

Should a hospital have unilateral authority to withdraw life-sustaining medical treatment from a patient against the will of the patient/surrogate?

Do patients have any due process rights in these situations?

Is the 10-Day Rule of the Texas Advance Directives Act (Section 166.046 Health & Safety Code) unconstitutional?

The date of the trial has not yet been decided by the 48th District Court. If the district court rules in favor of Tinslee, the hospital will permanently be disallowed from removing the child’s ventilator and medical treatment against her mother’s will. Additionally, hospitals across Texas could no longer use the 10-Day Rule to hasten patients’ deaths. Texas Right to Life saw a massive increase in hospitals’ use of the 10-Day Rule during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Now, as the Texas Legislature convenes tomorrow for the 2021 legislative session, all eyes look to state lawmakers to abolish the countdown placed on patients’ lives. Today’s decision from the U.S. Supreme Court signals to legislators they should be extremely skeptical of the current law, just like the Second Court of Appeals, the governor, the attorney general, and dozens of disability rights and faith leaders. Texans should contact their state legislators here to end the deadly 10-Day Rule to protect patients like Baby Tinslee.

The unborn babies used for vaccine development were alive at tissue extraction

Pamela Acker is a biologist and author of a recently released book on vaccinations.





January 12, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Today I had the great pleasure of sitting down with Pamela Acker, one of the most knowledgeable people in the world on vaccines and on what goes into them. Acker actually spent time in a vaccine research lab for nine months before encountering the ethical and moral issue of the HEK-293 cell line.

Our conversation today was one of the most enlightening but also deeply disturbing interviews I’ve ever done for my podcast The John-Henry Westen Show.

Acker is a biologist and author of the recently released (and extremely informative) book Vaccination: A Catholic Perspective. In it, she reveals precisely how Catholics should be thinking about vaccines. You can buy it from our friends at the Kolbe Center for the Study of Creation.

Unfortunately – depressingly really – under Pope Francis, the Vatican has largely downplayed if not entirely ignored the importance of bioethics.

Francis himself just last week endorsed the COVID-19 vaccine, saying that “it must be done.”

Acker and I spoke about many topics today for over an hour. Please watch the entire interview if you can. The most revealing aspect of our conversation, I think, was when we discussed the various fetal cell lines being used in vaccines, specifically.

There are a number of fetal cell lines in existence right now. There’s WI-38, MRC-5, HEK-293, PER C-6, and WALVAX-2; WALVAX-2 is not currently being used in any vaccines, but does have the potential to be used and is currently used in therapeutic treatments. As Acker and I agreed, most people have this understanding that it was one or two babies that died and will simply dismiss these cell lines. https://www.youtube.com/embed/joWZmcHhfBg

Acker speaks about her research into the HEK-293 cell line specifically, and talks about the number that’s at the end of that cell line name. “HEK” stands for Human Embryonic Kidney and the “293” actually reveals the number of experiments that a specific researcher did to develop that cell line.

“It doesn’t mean there were two hundred and ninety-three abortions, but for two hundred and ninety-three experiments, you would certainly need far more than one abortion. We’re talking probably hundreds of abortions,” Acker shares.

Acker goes on to discuss why researchers would choose a fetal cell line over an adult cell line. The details boil down to one answer: because they’ll last longer, having a much longer lifespan. However, these cell lines encounter some dangerous side effects, such as the genes are given cancer promoting genes (but more on that inside the interview).

Acker dispels the myth that these cell lines are created using spontaneous abortions, simply by understanding that these cells have to be gathered within five minutes of the abortion. A miscarriage would simply not provide cells that were alive enough for researchers to be able to use the cells.

This is where things get very disturbing, because in most cases it’s not a “simple abortion,” but rather, Acker says:

“They will actually deliver these babies via cesarean section. The babies are still alive when the researchers start extracting the tissue; to the point where their heart is still beating, and they’re generally not given any anesthetic, because that would disrupt the cells that the researchers are trying to extract. So, they’re removing this tissue, all the while the baby is alive and in extreme amounts of pain. So, this makes it even more sadistic.”

While our discussion is broad, we do highlight the Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccines specifically. The above is a small sample of the vital information Pamela Acker and I discussed today. I encourage each one of you to listen to the full interview, and share with your friends and family.

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

It is also available in audio format on platforms such as Spotify, Soundcloud, and ACast. We are awaiting approval for iTunes and Google Play as well. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit the ACast webpage here.

We've created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode.