I LOVED THE MOVIE “THE WIZARD OF OZ” STARRING JUDY GARLAND, DO YOU REMEMBER THE WICKED WITCH FROM THE WEST CHARACTER?

Aleteia: “Is Nancy Pelosi a Satanist?”

January 12, 2021

Aleteia is a well-known respectable “Catholic news and information website founded in 2011/2012 by Jesús Colina via the Foundation for Evangelization through the Media” according to Wikipedia. [https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aleteia]

In 2013, Aleteia in a headline asked “Is Nancy Pelosi a Satanist? In the article, the Catholic news outlet said “[t]here have been plenty of religions in history that’d agree with her that the murder of innocents is sacred – but the Catholic Church is not one of them”:

A secular radio host called my cell phone while I was busy at a conference, asking me to explain to his non-Catholic listeners whether the Church really considered abortion “sacred.” I was, for a rare moment, speechless. He pointed me to the news piece reporting Nancy Pelosi’s statement to a Weekly Standard reporter John McCormack, summarized as follows by The Blaze on June 13:

McCormack asked the California Congresswoman how she reconciles her professed disgust for Gosnell with her condemnation of a bill that would prohibit abortionists from terminating the life of a child moments before birth.

The former House Speaker was not at all pleased with his line of questioning.

“You’re probably enjoying that question a lot, I can see you savoring it,” Pelosi said in response. “What was done in Philadelphia was reprehensible and everybody condemned it. For [the drafters of the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act] to decide to disrespect a judgment a woman makes about her reproductive health is reprehensible.”

“Next question,” she added.

McCormack wasn’t finished: “So what’s the moral difference? I just asked a simple question. … What’s the moral difference then between 26 weeks elective abortion and killing of that same infant born alive?”

“This is not the issue. They are saying that there’s no abortion. It would make it a federal law that there would be no abortion in our country,” she responded.

As mentioned in the above, the bill doesn’t ban “all abortions.”

“As a practicing and respectful Catholic, this is sacred ground to me when we talk about this,” she added. “This shouldn’t have anything to do with politics.”

Prominent Catholics, such as Priests for Life president Fr. Frank Pavone, have respondedforthrightly to what Pelosi said:

With this statement, you make a mockery of the Catholic faith and of the tens of millions of Americans who consider themselves “practicing and respectful Catholics” and who find the killing of children — whether inside or outside the womb — reprehensible…

… Where Pelosi’s religion is different is that she elevates this state-free gray zone into a mystical good in itself, and extends the aura of sacredness for nine long months. The holy autonomy of a woman’s sexual choices is so transcendent and inviolable that she is exempt from accepting any consequences for her actions. She retains even the right to end the life of a nearly newborn baby complete with a heartbeat and brainwaves. That is a very large sanctuary Pelosi has built to the god of Sex-Choice, and its altar is daily splashed with innocent blood…

… From all this we can conclude the nature of Nancy Pelosi’s religion. Described in anthropological terms, it is a sex cult—but not a fertility religion. Instead it centers on pleasure, happy feelings, and multiplying the sheer quantity of moments when a person feels upbeat and chipper before she dies. Helping the average Jane feel as many such moments as possible before she keels over (or is euthanized) is the purpose of the government, and the job of civil servants is to help benighted citizens who have trouble doing the math to really, really maximize the number of happy moments. Thus does Rep. Pelosi interpret the Founders’ phrase, “the pursuit of happiness.” The average person need not be given too much freedom in most matters—economic, medical, or even political. The only area from which (for religious reasons) the government must step back is in women’s Sex-Choice—which is for some mystical reason, sacrosanct. [https://aleteia.org/2013/06/27/is-nancy-pelosi-a-satanist/]

