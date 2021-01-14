SHOCKING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

SEARCH

Laramie Hirsch: “Non-Canonically Elected CIA Pope serves the Beast, an Antichrist System, and ultimately, the Red Dragon”

January 14, 2021

The independent scholar Laramie Hirsch posted another informative piece called “Rome’s Always Had A Propensity For The Dragon” in which he discussed how “Rome’s Always Loved Dragons.” He, also, spoke of the “non-canonically elected CIA Pope [who] serves the Beast, an antichrist system, and ultimately, the Red Dragon, himself”:

In the early winter of 2019, I was in talks with the editors at The Remnant to write an article for them. So, I wanted to do a 2-part article. Unfortunately, I was unable to finish this two-part series. At the time, I was working to publish the physical copies of my book, Bovodar and the Bears, and that took my time away from the project. However, there is another reason I could not finish the 2-part article. Something gave me pause. The reason: basically I was entertaining the notion that the non-canonically elected man known as Pope Francis was possibly the False Prophet.

Simply put, I thought it was too heavy and radical for The Remnant, so I flaked out.

But at this point, we’ve all lived through the year 2020. We walk around in a dystopia of people wearing face masks, armed troops are at our capitol to shoot on site any perceived dissidents against the upcoming inauguration of a usurper, and Pope Francis has been cheering on China and all things communist. The Republican Party has destroyed itself. Free speech has been thrown out the window. Cities have burned. Dubious injections are pushed upon the populace. Businesses destroyed. Rich oligarchs rule the world. The Earth is being transformed into Hell, little by little, and were I to go back in time to 2019 and tell you everything that’s already transpired, you’d think I was crazy.

In light of this week’s recent discussions about the CIA Pope, courtesy of The Catholic Monitor, I think that now is a good time to revisit this old article and finally present it to the public. This is the first of a 2-part series discussing how our non-canonically elected CIA Pope serves the Beast, an antichrist system, and ultimately, the Red Dragon, himself. [https://forge-and-anvil.com/2021/01/14/romes-always-had-a-propensity-for-the-dragon/]

Note: What is needed right now to save America from those who would destroy our God given rights is to pray at home or in church and if called to even go to outdoor prayer rallies in every town and city across the United States for God to pour out His grace on our country to save us from those who would use a Reichstag Fire-like incident to destroy our civil liberties. [Is the DC Capitol Incident Comparable to the Nazi Reichstag Fire Incident where the German People Lost their Civil Liberties?: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/is-dc-capital-incident-comparable-to.html?m=1 and Epoch Times Show Crossroads on Capital Incident: “Anitfa ‘Agent Provocateurs‘”:

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/epoch-times-show-crossroads-on-capital.html?m=1]

Note: Please put the Church, America, President Donald Trump and Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò in the following Prayer of Command intention against the “satanic forces” unleashed against them:

Prayer of Command of Exorcist Fr. Chad Ripperger: In His Name and by the power of His Cross and Blood, I ask Jesus to bind any evil spirits, forces and powers of the earth, air, fire, or water, of the netherworld and the satanic forces of nature. By the power of the Holy Spirit and by His authority, I ask Jesus Christ to break any curses, hexes, or spells and send them back to where they came from, if it be His Holy Will. I beseech Thee Lord Jesus to protect us by pouring Thy Precious Blood on us (intention), which Thou hast shed for us and I ask Thee to command that any departing spirits leave quietly, without disturbance, and go straight to Thy Cross to dispose of as Thou sees fit. I ask Thee to bind any demonic interaction, interplay, or communications. I place N. (intention) under the protection of the Blood of Jesus Christ which He shed for us. Amen Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.

Pray an Our Father now for the United States of America and President Donald Trump.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of MaryThe publisher of the Catholic Monitor has made a pledge to wear the Brown Scapular and say the Sorrowful Mysteries of the Rosary everyday for a Rosary Lepanto-like victory for President Trump. He asks all CM readers to make this pledge until January 20.

“THE HOLY ROSARY, MOST POWERFUL WEAPON AGAINST THE ENEMY OF GOD AND MAN… Saint Pius V ordered the faithful to recite the Rosary to impetrate victory from God in the epic battle of the Christian Armada against the Turk in the waters of Lepanto: still today, at noon each day, the bells ring in our cities to recall [the victory of] October 7, 1571… Let us pray for the United States of America; let us pray for our President; let us pray for his victory, that the Lord God of Hosts – Dominus Deus Sabaoth –will grant that he may know how to place himself under God’s protection.” – Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò