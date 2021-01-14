SEARCH

Reports on Capitol “Planned Attack”: “FBI Reverses What It Told America” & When Did Pelosi and McConnell Know?

January 14, 2021

Was the Capitol Incident a “Planned Attack” like the Nazi Reichstag Fire Incident where the German People Lost their Civil Liberties?

The Populist Press news outlet reported that the FBI apparently lied about “claims that there had been no warnings of the violence” and the supposed claim that the Capitol police were “surprise.”

The news outlet in the post titled “FBI Reverses What It Told America About Siege”revealed that the “FBI warning was reportedly contained in an ‘internal document’ that was issued out the day before the Capitol incursion”:

A new report claims that the Federal Bureau of Investigation knew one day prior that extremists were planning to infiltrate the Jan. 6 protests in Washington, D.C., that ended in rioting at the U.S. Capitol.

According to The Washington Post, a report from the FBI office in Norfolk, Virginia, contradicts claims that there had been no warnings of the violence that seemed to take Capitol police by surprise.

The FBI warning was reportedly contained in an “internal document” that was issued out the day before the Capitol incursion. [https://populist.press/fbi-reverses-what-it-told-america-about-siege/?utm_source=browser&utm_medium=push_notification&utm_campaign=vwo_notification_1610312620&vwo_powered=1]

“As of 5 January 2021, FBI Norfolk received information indicating calls for violence in response to ‘unlawful lockdowns’ to begin on 6 January 2021 in Washington, D.C.,” the document allegedly said.

According to The Post, the internal memo reported an online thread that discussed violence at the Capitol building…

… Another comment cited in the alleged document said there would be a need for “people on standby to provide supplies, including water and medical, to the front lines.”

The outlet claimed the document noted that before the riots, individuals were sharing the layout of the tunnels connecting various buildings in the Capitol complex…

… Steven D’Antuono, the assistant director at the FBI’s Washington Field Office, said last week the FBIhad no information that the protests planned for last Wednesday were anything more than a peaceful march.

He said in a Tuesday news conference that the document was shared “with all our law enforcement partners” through the joint terrorism task force, including the Capitol Police and D.C. Metropolitan Police.[https://www.westernjournal.com/fbi-reverses-told-america-confirms-agency-knew-people-coming-capitol-ready-fight-cause-trouble/]

The award winning journalist John Solomon who was “formerly an executive and editor-in-chief at the Washington Times” reported that the “Capitol Riot Was A ‘Planned Attack,’Can’t Blame Trump.”More importantly, the award winning journalist is asking “What Did Pelosi and McConnell Know?” according to Real Clear Politics.

Solomon, also, said that “A few minutes after the impeachment went over, CNN matched our story this morning and said there is evidence of significant pre-planning”:

Investigative journalist John Solomon said the D.C. Metropolitan police has denied his news company’s Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to see the department’s investigation into the Capitol Hill riot. In an interview with “Real America’s Voice” host Eric Greitens on Wednesday, Solomon said police are keeping interviews with key capitol security officials secret because there is something “embarrassing.”



The reporter said he would like to know what House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and the authorities knew about the attack beforehand. Solomon said he has “significant evidence” that the Capitol Police, FBI, and Congress had prior warning of a planned attack and it was not a spontaneous riot emanating from President Donald Trump’s speech that day.



“The question I have is what did Nancy Pelosi, what did Mitch McConnell know about these threats beforehand?” he asked. “If they didn’t know, it’s an intelligence failure of the police. If they did know, there’s something they didn’t tell us before we went into this impeachment round today.”

“What Nancy Pelosi knew and when did she know it is an important question,” Solomon said. “It should have been answered before impeachment. What did Mitch McConnell knew? There’s a Senate Sergeants of Arms. Same thing. Same relationship. The Capitol Police Chief reports to those two security officials, the Sergeants of Arms and up to the Speaker and the leaders of the House. We do not know what they know. And I think a week into this that is a gap into our knowledge that we should try to close.”



“A few minutes after the impeachment went over, CNN matched our story this morning and said there is evidence of significant pre-planning,” he said. “That would have been nice for the American people to know before their lawmakers voted on this impeachment proceeding.” [https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2021/01/13/john_solomon_capitol_riot_was_a_planned_attack_cant_blame_trump_what_did_pelosi_mcconnell_know.html]

The Reichstag Fire incident was the historic event when the German people lost their civil liberties. The On This Day website gives a summary of the Reichstag Fire:

Four weeks after Adolf Hitler was sworn in as the new Chancellor of Germany, the seat of the German Parliament in Berlin, the Reichstag, was burned down. This is one of the most contested and controversial events of Hitler’s early years in power, as a mere one day later, Hitler signed the Reichstag Fire Decree which gave his government the legal authority to imprison opponents of the Nazis and suspend many civil liberties in Germany.



The Nazis arrested Marinus van der Lubbe, a Dutch Communist, with setting the fire. He was tried, and executed on January 10, 1934, for the arson act. There has been much debate on whether Lubbe acted alone or whether the Nazis set the fire as a false-flag attack in order to pass the Reichstag Decree and increase their power.



Foremost Nazi historian Ian Kershaw wrote in 1998 that the consensus was that Lubbe had acted alone and that the fire was merely a stroke of luck that the event occurred so the Nazis could use it to their advantage. However, new evidence since then has pointed to the possibility of a Nazi conspiracy. In June 2019 an affidavit in the archives of former investigator Fritz Tobias was discovered. In it Hans-Martin Lennings, an SA operative, claimed in 1955 that he and his SA group drove Lubbe to the scene of the fire – and that the Reichstag was already on fire when they arrived.



Lennings claimed that his team were made to sign a paper denying knowledge of the event, and that they had protested Lubbe’s arrest. He later claimed that many involved had been executed but that he had been warned and fled to Czechoslovakia.



Whatever the case, in 2008 a German court posthumously pardoned Lubbe under a law designed to reverse unjust convictions during Nazi persecutions. [https://www.onthisday.com/photos/reichstag-fire]

It appears that the Capitol incident may have been a type of Nazi Reichstag Fire incident designed to destroy free speech with Big Tech and Big Media totalitarian censorship against the President of the United States and the American people as happened to the German people. Dinesh D’Souza, in his book The Big Lie: Exposing the Nazi Roots of the American Left explains in great detail how and why this is definitely possible. [https://www.amazon.com/Big-Lie-Exposing-Roots-American/dp/1621573486]

