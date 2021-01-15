WHY AM I NOT SURPRISED TO LEARN THAT A CNN REPORTER WAS IN ON THE CONSPIRACY TO HAVE ANTIFA DISGUISE ITS MEMBERS TO APPEAR TO BE TRUMP SUPPORTERS AS THEY LED THE BREAK IN TO THE United States CAPITOL

NEWS

CNN REPORTER WAS IN ON THE CAPITAL BREAK-IN

CNN admits in this article, that Jade Saker is a film maker who provides film for them, in particular, about the Capitol break in.

Her comments in this film are inexplicable if she was there as a mere reporter. “Yeah, we did it!” implies active participation in forced entry and/or plot to make Trump supporters seem violent.

