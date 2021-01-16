SEARCH

CEO “Shared” Lawyer’s Non-Official Note to Trump that apparently said “Foreign Inference in the Election… Make clear this is China/Iran”

[https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ErzTGcxXUAIjQfb?format=jpg&name=small and https://twitter.com/jabinbotsford/status/1350186100564905985/photo/1]

The Epoch Times newspaper reported that Mike Lindell “shared with Trump and White House lawyers a document advising the president to replace CHaspel” who apparently may be the CIA Director Gina Haspel. The newspaper posted a Twitter link which had the above photograph of the notes which were taken by a Washington Post photographer, “but were folded in the middle and most sentences are incomplete.”

The photo among other comments said “Foreign Inference in the election… Make clear this is China/Iran.” The photo of the note, also, may possibly mention the “Insurrection Act,” but it is not clear. The newspaper said “the title of the document reads “…TAKEN IMMEDIATELY TO SAVE THE … CONSTITUTION,” but said “It’s hard to tell what exactly the document is about.”

Lindell told The Epoch Times “It wasn’t an official thing. It was from a lawyer who said it was a suggestion for him [Trump]”:

Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow and a staunch ally of President Donald Trump, was seen leaving the Oval Office Friday with mysterious notes.

The notes were photographed by Washington Post photographer Jabin Botsford, but were folded in the middle and most sentences are incomplete.

However, the title of the document reads “…TAKEN IMMEDIATELY TO SAVE THE … CONSTITUTION.”…

… It’s hard to tell what exactly the document is about.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for details about the meeting.

@MyPillowUSA CEO Michael Lindell shows off his notes before going into the West Wing at the White House on Friday, Jan 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. pic.twitter.com/AY6AyJNSyE — Jabin Botsford (@jabinbotsford) January 15, 2021

According to a Washington Examiner report which Lindell posted on Twitter, he said he shared with Trump and White House lawyers a document advising the president to replace CHaspel. But he said he was just a "messenger" for an attorney which he didn't name.

Trump read the document and returned it to him.

Trump read the document and returned it to him.“It wasn’t an official thing. It was from a lawyer who said it was a suggestion for him [Trump],” he told The Epoch Times. [https://www.theepochtimes.com/mike-lindell-visits-trump-in-oval-office-carrying-mysterious-notes_3658971]

The Epoch Times has stated that President Donald Trump “should use those powers as President to safeguard the future of our Republic and arrest those who have conspired to deprive people of their rights through election fraud. The Insurrection Act enables Trump to use the military to seize the key electoral evidence in contested states and deliver a transparent, accurate accounting of the vote. Our system is in crisis. Trump would act to restore the rule of law”:

The 2020 presidential election is unlike any before and requires unprecedented measures to protect it, our republic, and our future.

The degree and scale of voter fraud was unprecedented. In swing states, President Donald Trump had large leads on election night. Then, late at night counting was stopped, while election observers were ushered out. And then, huge, statistically impossible vote dumps occurred, giving Joe Biden the lead.

This pattern, which occurred only in the states where Biden had to reverse the results, and hadn’t occurred in previous elections, points to a coordinated effort to steal the election.

This effort likely involved manipulation of the vote by Dominion Voting Systems. According to a forensic audit of its machines and software in Michigan, ”the Dominion Voting System is intentionally and purposefully designed with inherent errors to create systemic fraud and influence election results.”

In addition, various forms of ballot harvesting and election irregularities are attested to in a thousand affidavits.

There are reports—needing confirmation—of foreign influence helping to undermine our election.

President Trump has referred to our election system as being under “coordinated assault and siege.”

As a consequence, our form of government is at risk. If an election can be won through such dishonest means as were used in 2020, then one can expect the next election will be won in the same manner. The American people will lose their right to vote.

If there was a coordinated effort to steal the election, those actions amount to subversion.

In addition, if the United States in effect has one-party rule, then legal changes may fundamentally alter our system.

The Democrats have spoken of ending the Electoral College, assuring that the predominantly Democratic big cities will elect the president; and packing the Supreme Court, to ensure that Democratic-appointed judges have the majority.

But as serious as these threats to our republic are, they don’t get to the heart of what is at stake.

At its root, the current danger is not about whether Biden or Trump wins. It is not about the Democratic or Republican parties.

The United States is facing an evil force that wants to destroy our country and in fact destroy all good things in humanity.

This election is the climax of the battle between freedom and communism, between good and evil.

With the fall of communist regimes in the Soviet Union and eastern Europe, people in the United States and around the world relaxed, thinking the communist threat had ended. But communism has never slept. Globalization strengthened it and weakened the United States.

Good and evil cannot compromise. They are like fire and ice. Giving in to evil only encourages it. A victory for communism in this election would result in a defeat for freedom everywhere. Humanity would be plunged into a long, dark night.

On Dec. 5 in Georgia, Trump said of those who want to steal the election, “These people want to go further than socialism, they want to go into a communistic form of government, and I have no doubt about it.”

How will the United States be defended? Local officials are often those most complicit in the corruption of the election. Judges, because of the doctrine of separation of powers, are often reluctant to tell states how to run their elections. The U.S. Congress has no role unless the Electoral College fails to deliver a winner.

Trump’s destiny is to fill the breach. He has taken an oath to defend the U.S. Constitution, and he has the presidential powers to do so.

Trump should use those powers as President to safeguard the future of our Republic and arrest those who have conspired to deprive people of their rights through election fraud. The Insurrection Act enables Trump to use the military to seize the key electoral evidence in contested states and deliver a transparent, accurate accounting of the vote.

Our system is in crisis. Trump would act to restore the rule of law.

Through opening the books, honesty can defeat fraud. The wishes of the majority of the people will be realized, and the victory sought by communism defeated. [https://epochtimes.today/editorial-at-this-critical-time-president-trump-should-take-action]

Note: What is needed right now to save America from those who would destroy our God given rights is to pray at home or in church and if called to even go to outdoor prayer rallies in every town and city across the United States for God to pour out His grace on our country to save us from those who would use a Reichstag Fire-like incident to destroy our civil liberties. [Is the DC Capitol Incident Comparable to the Nazi Reichstag Fire Incident where the German People Lost their Civil Liberties?: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/is-dc-capital-incident-comparable-to.html?m=1 and Epoch Times Show Crossroads on Capitol Incident: “Anitfa ‘Agent Provocateurs‘”:

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/epoch-times-show-crossroads-on-capital.html?m=1]

Note: Please put the Church, America, President Donald Trump and Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò in the following Prayer of Command intention against the “satanic forces” unleashed against them:

Prayer of Command of Exorcist Fr. Chad Ripperger: In His Name and by the power of His Cross and Blood, I ask Jesus to bind any evil spirits, forces and powers of the earth, air, fire, or water, of the netherworld and the satanic forces of nature. By the power of the Holy Spirit and by His authority, I ask Jesus Christ to break any curses, hexes, or spells and send them back to where they came from, if it be His Holy Will. I beseech Thee Lord Jesus to protect us by pouring Thy Precious Blood on us (intention), which Thou hast shed for us and I ask Thee to command that any departing spirits leave quietly, without disturbance, and go straight to Thy Cross to dispose of as Thou sees fit. I ask Thee to bind any demonic interaction, interplay, or communications. I place N. (intention) under the protection of the Blood of Jesus Christ which He shed for us. Amen Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.

Pray an Our Father now for the United States of America and President Donald Trump.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of MaryThe publisher of the Catholic Monitor has made a pledge to wear the Brown Scapular and say the Sorrowful Mysteries of the Rosary everyday for a Rosary Lepanto-like victory for President Trump. He asks all CM readers to make this pledge until January 20.

“THE HOLY ROSARY, MOST POWERFUL WEAPON AGAINST THE ENEMY OF GOD AND MAN… Saint Pius V ordered the faithful to recite the Rosary to impetrate victory from God in the epic battle of the Christian Armada against the Turk in the waters of Lepanto: still today, at noon each day, the bells ring in our cities to recall [the victory of] October 7, 1571… Let us pray for the United States of America; let us pray for our President; let us pray for his victory, that the Lord God of Hosts – Dominus Deus Sabaoth –will grant that he may know how to place himself under God’s protection.” – Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò

Fred Martinez