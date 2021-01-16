PRESIDENT Donald Trump, IT IS NOT TOO LATE TO ISSUE AN EXECUTIVE ORDER TO SAVE THE 2020 ELECTION BALLOTS FROM THE SWING STATES SAVED AND AUDITED.

Bannon advise Trump to issue “AN EXECUTIVE ORDER & Have the Ballots… from the 2020 Election Audited in Swing States Using the Jovan Hutton Pulitzer Method”

January 15, 2021

The news outlet Independent said that “Donald Trump is reportedly back in touch with his former chief strategist Steve Bannon, who he has been speaking to several times over the phone in recent weeks, seeking advice on how to overturn his defeat [by means the voter fraud Joe Biden Steal] in the 2020 presidential elections.”

[https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-steve-bannon-overturn-election-defeat-b1787649.html and Intel Cryptanalyst-Mathematician on Biden Steal: “212Million Registered Voters & 66.2% Voting,140.344 M Voted…Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden”: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/intel-cryptanalyst-mathematician-on.html?m=1]

If this is true, Gateway Pundit has advise for Bannon to give to President Trump which is “CREATE AN EXECUTIVE ORDER and Have the Ballots and Images from the 2020 Election Audited in Swing States Using the Jovan Hutton Pulitzer Method“:

Mr. President please create an Executive Order and have all the ballots and images of ballots audited forensically in the swing states so all Americans can see the audited results of the 2020 election.

Pulitzer offered to help Georgia audit their results using his technique of identifying fraudulent paper ballots and said he would do it for free.

Pulitzer has shared:

He can look at 500,000 ballots in a couple hours…

… Pulitzer can look at the paper and determine almost immediately if a ballot is fraudulent or not.

Pulitzer offered to perform an audit of ballots for free for the state of Georgia. The Georgia Senate voted to allow Pulitzer to audit the absentee ballots in Fulton County. We are not sure where this stands currently nor why it’s not made public

Please President Trump create an Executive Order that will mandate Pulitzer audit the results in Georgia and the other swing states now![https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/president-trump-please-create-executive-order-ballots-images-2020-election-audited-swing-states-using-jovan-hutton-pulitzer-method/]Note: What is needed right now to save America from those who would destroy our God given rights is to pray at home or in church and if called to even go to outdoor prayer rallies in every town and city across the United States for God to pour out His grace on our country to save us from those who would use a Reichstag Fire-like incident to destroy our civil liberties. [Is the DC Capitol Incident Comparable to the Nazi Reichstag Fire Incident where the German People Lost their Civil Liberties?: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/is-dc-capital-incident-comparable-to.html?m=1 and Epoch Times Show Crossroads on Capitol Incident: “Anitfa ‘Agent Provocateurs‘”:

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/epoch-times-show-crossroads-on-capital.html?m=1]

Note: Please put the Church, America, President Donald Trump and Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò in the following Prayer of Command intention against the “satanic forces” unleashed against them:

Prayer of Command of Exorcist Fr. Chad Ripperger: In His Name and by the power of His Cross and Blood, I ask Jesus to bind any evil spirits, forces and powers of the earth, air, fire, or water, of the netherworld and the satanic forces of nature. By the power of the Holy Spirit and by His authority, I ask Jesus Christ to break any curses, hexes, or spells and send them back to where they came from, if it be His Holy Will. I beseech Thee Lord Jesus to protect us by pouring Thy Precious Blood on us (intention), which Thou hast shed for us and I ask Thee to command that any departing spirits leave quietly, without disturbance, and go straight to Thy Cross to dispose of as Thou sees fit. I ask Thee to bind any demonic interaction, interplay, or communications. I place N. (intention) under the protection of the Blood of Jesus Christ which He shed for us. Amen Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.

Pray an Our Father now for the United States of America and President Donald Trump.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of MaryThe publisher of the Catholic Monitor has made a pledge to wear the Brown Scapular and say the Sorrowful Mysteries of the Rosary everyday for a Rosary Lepanto-like victory for President Trump. He asks all CM readers to make this pledge until January 20.

“THE HOLY ROSARY, MOST POWERFUL WEAPON AGAINST THE ENEMY OF GOD AND MAN… Saint Pius V ordered the faithful to recite the Rosary to impetrate victory from God in the epic battle of the Christian Armada against the Turk in the waters of Lepanto: still today, at noon each day, the bells ring in our cities to recall [the victory of] October 7, 1571… Let us pray for the United States of America; let us pray for our President; let us pray for his victory, that the Lord God of Hosts – Dominus Deus Sabaoth –will grant that he may know how to place himself under God’s protection.” – Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò

Fred Martinez