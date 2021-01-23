Was Vice-President Pence a Deep State Judas even before January 6?

SEARCH

“History Will Judge Mike Pence Harshly For His Electoral Confirmation”

January 22, 2021

Steven Mosher at LifeSiteNews said that the “list of ‘Villains of the Republic’ is growing longer.” [https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/there-will-be-a-constitutional-rumble-on-wednesday]

Here is a partial list of “Villains of the Republic” and their possible nicknames:

Villains of the Republic: Pence-Judas Sixpence, Barr-BarrStool, Tucker Carlson-Tuckster, Romney-Minion, Mitch-Yertie, Jeb Bush-Yeb…

[https://twitter.com/LarrySchweikart/status/1328699027588743170]

Top White House advisor Peter Navarro “told former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon on his War Room show this past Wednesday” that “history will judge former Vice President Mike Pence harshly for his actions” according to the Blabber Buzz news outlet:

“History is not going to judge Jan. 6 well for now the ex-vice president because that was the day where we had a historic moment to basically shift the entire direction of this country,” Navarro told former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon on his War Room show this past Wednesday. “And a combination of events conspired against that. But part of that was the gentleman [Pence] sitting up, presiding over that chamber.” [“History Will Judge Mike Pence Harshly For His Electoral Confirmation & Capitol Riot Stance”: https://www.blabber.buzz/blab/pop/1023749-history-will-judge-mike-pence-harshly-for-his-electoral-confirmation-capitol-riot-stance?utm_source=c-alrt&utm_medium=c-alrt-email&utm_term=c-alrt-AOL&utm_content=2NeENSGWzsALHgx_psBviHZc.A%5D

Was Pence a Deep State Judas even before January 6?

Did Pence, also, betray President Donald Trump and the country like Judas betrayed Jesus in the COVID hysteria lockdowns?



Judas handed Jesus over to His enemies to kill him.



Did Pence hand President Trump over to Dr. Anthony Fauci and his collaborators such as Dr. Anne Schuchat who were demonstrably wrong in their 2016 predictions on the so-called Zika virus crisis?



Remember that Trump entrusted Pence to put together the White House Coronavirus Task Force which for all intents and purposes is a mouthpiece for former Obama administration Zika hoax collaborator pro-abortion Fauci.



It seems that it is Pence who apparently was trusted by Trump who handed the president over to Fauci’s coronavirus predictions when it is a known fact that his exaggerated Zika virus predictions were wrong.



With Fauci’s track record in making wrong exaggerated predictions on the so-called Zika crisis, why must we place blind faith in him now when as Rush Limbaugh says he IS “NOT providing the underlying data so others can assess its reliability…. Some of President Trump’s top adviser have expressed doubts about the estimate [of Fauci’s predicted death tolls]”?

(Rush Limbaugh Show, “Modelers Cast Doubt on Death Toll Projections they gave Trump!,” April 3, 2020)

Remember that Pence apparently gave control of the Task Force to Bill Gates operative Fauci who “has a multi-million dollar relationship with” Gates according to the BBC’s Yours News.

(Your News (which according to Wikipedia “is a BBC News television programme”), “Fauci and Birx both have a Big-Money Bill Gates Conflict of Interest,” April 4, 2020)

World Net Daily (WND) contributor Lively said that Pence who says he is a Christian betrayed Christians when he was the Indiana governor:



“This brings me to Vice President Pence, and a worry I’ve had about him from the beginning. It was five years ago next month that Indiana Governor Mike Pence caved to the ‘gays’… [to] preserve free speech rights for Christians… I’ve never really trusted him on LGBT issues since.”

(Scott Lively Ministries, “President Trump’s Most Dangerous Error,” February 25, 2020)



Did Pence betray General Michael Flynn?



It appears that General Flynn’s son Michael Flynn Jr. doesn’t think Pence can be trusted. On April 2018, Flynn Jr. Tweeted:



“American Patriot @GenFlynn did not lie to Pence… Why would a highly decorated military Intel officer lie about something legal?”

(CNN, “Michael Flynn Jr. cryptically tweeted that ‘you’re going down.’ Um, what?,” May 22, 2018)



Moreover, General Flynn according to Reason is now saying he “never lied” to federal investigator and “alleges prosecutors threatened to indict his son.”

(Reason, “Michael Flynn wants to Withdraw Guilty Plea, Alleges Prosecutors Threatened to Indict his Son,” January 30, 2020)



On December 21, 2017, the CBS News article gave the Pence counter claim against Flynn and his son in the piece titled “Pence weighs in on Flynn firing, says White House is ‘fully cooperating’ with special counsel [Mueller]”:



“‘[CBS News’ Margaret Brennan:] When he [Gen. Flynn] was fired, did you know he had lied to the FBI?’ Brennan asked Pence.”



“‘What I can tell you is that I knew he lied to me — and I know the president made the right decision with regards to him,’ the vice president replied.”



Were General Flynn and his son lying or was Pence lying?



Why didn’t Special Counsel Robert Mueller seek an “interview with Mike Pence” when he sought an interview with Trump?

(Washington Examiner, “Bigger fish to fry’: Mueller never sought interview with Mike Pence,” April 19, 2018)



Why did Mueller give Pence a pass in his witch hunt against the president?



On April 12, 2018, the president implied Mueller was a “Deep State” operative as reported in the Newsweek article “Trump Promotes Hannity Show Likening Mueller To Mob Boss Of ‘Deep State’ Crime Family.”



Why did the Deep State apparently give Pence a pass in its witch hunt against the president?



If the Deep State had been able to take down the president then Pence, who the same Deep State apparently gave a free pass in their inquisition against Trump, would then have been the president.



President Trump and Americans who love the U.S. Constitution apparently cannot trust Pence?



Is Pence a Deep State Judas?

Notes:

– Intel Cryptanalyst-Mathematician on Biden Steal: “212Million Registered Voters & 66.2% Voting,140.344 M Voted…Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden” [http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/intel-cryptanalyst-mathematician-on.html?m=1]

– Will US be Venezuela?: Ex-CIA Official told Epoch Times “Chávez started to Focus on [Smartmatic] Voting Machines to Ensure Victory as early as 2003”: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/will-us-be-venezuela-ex-cia-official.html– Tucker Carlson’s Conservatism Inc. Biden Steal Betrayal is explained by “One of the Greatest Columns ever Written” according to Rush: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/tucker-carlsons-conservatism-inc-biden.html?m=1

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.Pray an Our Father now for America.



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.SHARE