Words of Christ

January 16, 2021

“Although you whisper, I will hear you,

And if mountains stand in the way of My reaching you, I will remove them,

And if people cry out against you, I will silence them.

Did you think it was in jest that I said to you, “You shall be My people?”

I am the Lord, and I jest not, but instead I answer you in truth, and in My wisdom.

Do you think My hand too weak to carry out what I have promised?

Do you doubt My steadfastness in caring for My people,

And the power that I hold in My hands?

For I have claimed you, and have sealed your heart to Mine.

Shall I therefore cast you aside?

I have called you by name, and I have said,

“These shall be My people.”

And, therefore, nothing shall keep you from Me, or Me from you.

If there is a river between us, I will dry it up,

If there is a valley between us, I will level it out,

If there is a storm that obscures your sight of Me,

I will calm the winds and stop the rain.

Did you think that I had spoken lightly

When I said that you are My people?

I speak only with true intent

And with the authority that is Mine alone.

I have called you,

And I have proclaimed that you are My people.

And, therefore, that has settled the matter,

And no man can say it is otherwise.”

