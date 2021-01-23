Words of Christ
January 16, 2021
“Although you whisper, I will hear you,
And if mountains stand in the way of My reaching you, I will remove them,
And if people cry out against you, I will silence them.
Did you think it was in jest that I said to you, “You shall be My people?”
I am the Lord, and I jest not, but instead I answer you in truth, and in My wisdom.
Do you think My hand too weak to carry out what I have promised?
Do you doubt My steadfastness in caring for My people,
And the power that I hold in My hands?
For I have claimed you, and have sealed your heart to Mine.
Shall I therefore cast you aside?
I have called you by name, and I have said,
“These shall be My people.”
And, therefore, nothing shall keep you from Me, or Me from you.
If there is a river between us, I will dry it up,
If there is a valley between us, I will level it out,
If there is a storm that obscures your sight of Me,
I will calm the winds and stop the rain.
Did you think that I had spoken lightly
When I said that you are My people?
I speak only with true intent
And with the authority that is Mine alone.
I have called you,
And I have proclaimed that you are My people.
And, therefore, that has settled the matter,
And no man can say it is otherwise.”
- S