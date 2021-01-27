May God give the wisdom and courage to our Cardinals and bishops to discern whether the process that would lead to a discretionary judgment should be taken against Pope Francis the First, in order to either bring him to repentance and conversion, or “judge and convict” him of heresy, so that he might be expelled from the Body of Christ and no longer be a clear and present danger to the faithful.

SEARCH

Papal Scholars: “Bishops to Discern… Discretionary Judgment should be taken against Pope Francis… to either bring him to Repentance and Conversion, or ‘Judge and Convict’ him of Heresy”

January 27, 2021

Yesterday, on the Aka Catholic website, Catholic papal scholars, Robert Siscoe and John Salza, said “that the Church can convict a true Pope for heresy… may God give the wisdom and courage to our Cardinals and bishops to discern whether the process that would lead to a discretionary judgment should be taken against Pope Francis the First, in order to either bring him to repentance and conversion, or ‘judge and convict’ him of heresy”:

We have demonstrated that [Doctor of the Church] St. Robert Bellarmine explicitly teaches that the Church can convict a true Pope for heresy , without violating the principle “The First See is judged by no one,” because it is a non-coercive judgment of the Church (which the bishops or Cardinals alone can legitimately make). As we demonstrate in the long version of this article, Bellarmine even gives historical examples of such a judgment being exercised with respect to the Pope (Liberius and Marcellinus). When the nature of the two judgments (discretionary/antecedent and coercive/consequent) are properly understood, Bellarmine’s position is easily reconciled with the principle that the First See is judged by no one, as we have demonstrated here and in True or False Pope? And yet the Sedevacantists have denied this teaching for many years, and even accused those who hold it of being heretics.

What this tells us is that Christ works with the Church to depose a Pope. He doesn’t do it secretly, since if that were true the immediate effect would be that the entire Church, which was subject to the Vicar of Christ one moment, would be subject to a false Pope the next; nor would God, “whose works are perfect,” (Deut. 32:4), have been so foolish as to establish His Church as a visible, juridical society, and then arrange things in such a way that the members of the hierarchy would automatically fall from office (be ipso factodeprived) due to the sin of heresy. On the contrary, in His Divine Wisdom, He arranged things so that there is no metaphysical incompatibility between the sin of heresy and acts of jurisdiction, since if there were, not only would it be impossible to know who is and who is not a true Pope or bishop, but the absolutions given by a priest who secretly denied a dogma would be invalid. Both of these consequences would be contrary to the common good of the Church and to the salvation of souls.

To conclude, may God give the wisdom and courage to our Cardinals and bishops to discern whether the process that would lead to a discretionary judgment should be taken against Pope Francis the First, in order to either bring him to repentance and conversion, or “judge and convict” him of heresy, so that he might be expelled from the Body of Christ and no longer be a clear and present danger to the faithful. We will have more to say about how this process could be implemented in a future article. [https://akacatholic.com/bellarmine-ipso-facto-loss/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=bellarmine-ipso-facto-loss]

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:



“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)



Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

– “If Francis is a Heretic, What should Canonically happen to him?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/12/if-francis-is-heretic-what-should.html

– “Could Francis be a Antipope even though the Majority of Cardinals claim he is Pope?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/03/could-francis-be-antipope-even-though.html

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church by the bishops by the grace of God.

