TAKING A VACCINE THAT HAS BEEN TESTED USING KIDNEY CELLS FROM LIVING UNBORN BABIES IS GRAVELY SINFUL

The Video below goes for 1 Hour but it is essential viewing!!!

Dear Bishops, I Have a Catechism and a Brain: Taking a Vaccine Tested Using Kidney Cells from Living Babies is Gravely Sinful!

Editor's note: Biologist Pamela Acker discussed with John Henry Weston the use of live babies whose kidney cells were removed (without anesthesia) to test the Wuhan vaccines in the lab. The babies' cells were not used in the vaccines, but were crucial to testing the vaccine. Hundreds of babies were likely harvested for the lab tests.







The unborn babies used for vaccine development were alive at tissue extr…

LifeSiteNews.com

Pamela Acker is a biologist and author of a recently released book on vaccinations.

Lise Baur, Les Femmes contributor, is not!

Dear Bishops, I have a Catechism (and a brain) and I am willing to use it! by Lise Baur

Every faithful Catholic has a valid religious exemption to these immoral “vaccines” even if all the Bishops including the Holy Father accept the jab. I put the word vaccine in quotations because what is referred to as a vaccine is not really and truly a vaccine in the historical use of the word. A vaccine traditionally is something given to prevent that person from infection of a microorganism and if that same individual should have future contact with that microorganism then he could not transmit that microorganism to another. The same happens, by the way, when one catches a virus and then develops natural immunity.

I do not give a care as to what the Catholic Bishops opine about the mRNA injection currently available. That they encourage people to take the injection that has been made with or tested on aborted baby parts is simply evil and they were all taught this long ago in the seminary.

Today, I finally looked at the Catechism of the Catholic Church. The version I used was promulgated by Pope John Paul II and it is an older copy before any of the recent changes* were made.

Paragraphs 2270 -2273 which fall under the section of the Fifth Commandment, “Thou shalt not kill.” (Exodus 20:13) deals with the grave moral evil of abortion. It is a mortal sin in all cases. There is no room for discussion on that statement. A mortal sin destroys the friendship between God, the Creator and his creature. If friendship is not restored then that soul will suffer a permanent separation from the Beatific Vision (heaven) for all eternity.

Paragraph 2289 deals with the subject of respect for health. It warns that respect for one’s body and attainment of health is not an absolute value. It rejects the “neo-pagan notion that tends to promote the cult of the body, to sacrifice everything for its sake… By its selective preference of the strong over the weak, such a conception can lead to the perversion of human relationships.” This means that we may not put the health of our own bodies above all else which can lead to use of other human beings, such as aborted babies, in a utilitarian manner to preserve our own life.

In paragraph 2296, the catechism explains about organ donation. The last two sentences are particularly important,

It is not morally acceptable if the donor or his proxy has not given explicit consent. Moreover, it is not morally admissible directly to bring about the disabling mutilation or death of a human being even in order to delay the death of other persons.

Not only is abortion always a grave sin against God and humanity, the use of the body parts gained in that immoral act cannot be used to bring about the delay in the death of other persons. It cannot be clearer. These substances labeled “vaccines” use HEK 293 cell line. HEK stands for Human Embryonic Kidney. The only way to get human embryonic kidney cells (they must be living cells by the way) is to unjustly take them from a living human being in their embryonic stage of development aka abortion in the early part of pregnancy.

We will all stand individually before the Just Judge for what we have done and what we have failed to do. I will not forfeit my eternal salvation to accept an injection tainted with the grave moral evil of pre-born baby murder even if it means my life ends earlier than expected. If the bishops want to throw away their chance at the Beatific Vision for a few extra moments on earth, let them, but I pray they realize before it is too late the folly of their position and the scandal it brings to those entrusted in their care.

* FYI: Changes to the perennial teaching of Holy Mother Church are not valid because all the Church’s teachings come directly from our Blessed Lord. The Pope and all the Bishops can only offer enrichment through a deeper understanding of the teachings, they cannot change the teaching to mean something different.