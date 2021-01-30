SOME THOUGHTS ON THE PRESENT SITUATION OF THE CHURCH

Your Excellency,

First, there is a plethora of people who speak out of both sides of their mouths: on one side they seem to admit that Francis is Pope by the fact that he must be removed by some magic process that determines he is a heretic; out of the other side comes at least the possibility that Benedict is the true Pope. Well, it’s time to make up one’s mind and not sitting on a fence with one foot in one guy’s yard and the other one in another guy’s yard, claiming, as it were, both to be his property. But in the case of Benedict and Francis it all depends on that which seems more credible to the guy sitting the fence, he takes the side of Benedict when those who say he is Pope appear accurate and the other side when those who argue that Bergoglio must be gotten rid of gives a better impression. But many times he takes both sides simultaneously!

Furthermore, if one is determined to hold that Francis is not Pope because Benedict is Pope, then there’s no sense in discussing any effort to get rid of him, since it is impossible to declare that a Pope has lost the Petrine Office, through heresy or whatever, when he isn’t even Pope, right from the beginning. Nor is there any reason to argue for an examination of the Conclave fiasco that “elected” him. So why not take one side or the other?

Secondly, as I have argued in various places, one CANNOT look to the past for a solution to the totally unprecedented situation we have today, a situation which has not only been prophesied by Our Lady (Fatima and Akita) but also the solution has been given and the consequences have been provided—the consequences following upon the non-fulfillment of the given solutions!!!!!!!!!!!! The only solution for today is one that Almighty God has chosen, as revealed in the Fatima apparition, and our mind MUST conform to the reality that God provides, not something from the past, by doing which in fact indicates that people consider their solutions are better than God’s!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Thirdly, here’s another clue that might, just might, help people to decide about who is truly Pope and what do to about it. This comes from the Treatise I wrote on the Renunciation of Benedict:

At this point it would be well to provide a little known hint about the contents of the Third Secret of Fatima. This comes from one Father Schweigl, “an Austrian Jesuit (1894-1964), professor at the Gregorian University and the Russicum [Seminary].”17 A very spiritual priest and concerned about the Russian situation at the time, he was much occupied by the Fatima Message and especially anxious for the Consecration of Russia.

On 7 July 1952 Pope Pius XII, with due solemnity lacking and without the accompaniment of all the Bishops of the world, consecrated Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. This Consecration was quite a disappointment for Fr. Schweigl; there seemed to be some confusion as to why the Holy Father did not comply with the requests of Our Lady.

However, Fr. Schweigl, at the time of that Consecration, was laying plans to pay a visit to Sr. Lucia. By some arrangement, whether of his own initiative or with the prompting of Pius XII is not clear, “on March 27 1952, he had received permission from Pius XII to speak with Sister Lucy of Fatima «about 31 questions concerning the conversion of Russia.»”18 The interrogation actually took place on 2 September 1952.

Regarding those “31 questions concerning the conversion of Russia,” Fr. Schweigl admits in a text he had distributed to the [Vatican II] Council Fathers that subsequent to his visit with Sr. Lucia he was ordered by the Archbishop of Coimbra “that the replies given by Sister Lucy not be published without authorization of the Holy Office; up to the present this authorization has not been given.”19 Nevertheless, although he was unable to divulge the contents of the answers to his questions, having returned to the Russicum after his visit with Sr. Lucia, “Father Schweigl confided this to one of his colleagues who questioned him on the Secret: “«I cannot reveal anything of what I learned at Fatima concerning the third Secret, but I can say that it has two parts: one concerns the Pope. The other, logically – although I must say nothing – would have to be the continuation of the words: In Portugal the dogma of the Faith will always be preserved. »”20

Getting to the point of the little known hint about the Third Secret, Frére Michel states that “Father Schweigl, [who] was perfectly well informed about everything having to do with the consecration of Russia, stresses that the great Secret ‘seems to suppose a victorious,triumphant, but difficult and heroic decision’ of the Holy Father.’ He continues, ‘In fact on July7, 1952, the Holy Father Consecrated the peoples of Russia in a special way to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, although many circles were against the opportuneness of such a consecration’ (Fatima e la conversione della Russia, p. 15. Pontificio Collegio Russico, 1956.)”21

This quote concerning an implied action of a Pope in the Third Secret is most interesting. Now although Fr. Schweigl spoke of the suggested action as possibly having to do with the Consecration of Russia by Pope Pius XII on 7 July 1952, it certainly must be questioned whether that Consecration was truly a “victorious, triumphant . . . and heroic” decision of Pope Pius XII. Certainly, there have been no obvious “victorious” and “triumphant” effects, from that Consecration, though it perhaps could be said to have been, in a sense, “heroic” due to political circumstances of the time. And I doubt that anyone would be able to identify any Papal deed as “victorious, triumphant, and heroic” from Pius XII until Benedict’s act of renunciation.

Furthermore, it would be absolutely ridiculous to suggest that the Consecration of Russia as requested by Our Lady, which hasn’t been done to this day, is going to be made by this current Pontificate–Francis. Indeed, the chances, barring some type of Divine intervention, of electing a traditional or even conservative Pope at a Conclave following the death of Francis is just too much to expect from God. Not that He is unable, being Almighty, to provide in such a way. But, given that His Providence could be said to have already begun arranging matters, it cannot be expected that He would deviate from what He has already begun—of course, I refer to another individual in the Vatican calling himself Pope.

Finally, what if Benedict’s renunciation affected only a resignation from the “exercise” of the Petrine Office, as the wording of his resignation infer, amidst perhaps even threats to resign from the Office, Benedict’s “fear of fleeing the wolves,” and an “apostasy that begins AT THE TOP?” By resigning from the “exercise” of the Petrine Office while keeping that Office out of the hands of one not worthy to be Pope, could it truly be denied that his “decision” was in fact“ victorious, triumphant, but difficult and heroic?” His action would have to be regarded as a fearless challenge to the St. Gallen Mafia and a way of providing for a proper Consecration of Russia either by himself or by his successor, the next true Pope. I encourage the reader to keep this idea in mind as we now progress to the analysis of Benedict’s Renunciation.

One last comment. Since the prophesied solutions from Our Lord and Our Lady have not been heeded, the ONLY things that can be expected are the very consequences that They have warned us about. AMONG OTHER THINGS, ONE CHASTISEMENT CONSISTS IN “FIRE FROM THE SKY.” THIS HAS BEEN SPOKEN OF BY OUR LADY AT AKITA AS WELL AS BEING A PART OF THE MESSAGE TO SR. AIELLO IN ITALY! BUT AS I HAVE ALSO SHOWN IN MY ARTICLE ON THE NEUES EUROPA “FATIMA SECRET”, OUR LADY, THAT CONSEQUENCE OF FIRE IS ALSO INCLUDED IN THE THIRD SECRET OF FATIMA, WHICH IS ALSO SUGGESTED BY BENEDICT IN HIS COMMENTARY ON THE THIRD SECRET VISION. FURTHERMORE, I HAVE SHOWN THAT THAT SAME CHASTISEMENT WAS MENTIONED BY OUR LORD TO BRUNO CORNACCHIOLA AMONG WHAT ARE KNOWN AS THE TRE FONATANE APPARATIONS, THOUGH NOT FORMALLY APPROVED!

I suggest that people “get down to brass tacks,” for as someone said “Those who get down to brass tacks usually rise very swiftly.” Either one honors the messages of Our Lord and Our Lady, or they try to play God, thinking they have all the solutions. Let’s call on the authorities of Holy Mother Church to look into the renunciation of Benedict to verify that Benedict is indeed Pope. Only when that has been determined can proper action take place. In the meantime one had better be ready for ‘fire from the sky.”

Sincerely in the Sacred and Immaculate Hearts,

Father Belland