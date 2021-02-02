The current trends in American show that we as a people are far from embracing the key virtue that leads to repentance, humility. Without humility, the prodigal son would never have turned back toward his father, who in turned offered a joyful and heartfelt deliverance to his son. Turning to the Father is the only way we can acquire such humility.

|Can America Escape the “Cycle of Sin?”
by Edward J. Barr
February 2, 2021
(Edward J. Barr) – If you think the United States is in freefall, you are correct. As much as we like to view America as the beacon of freedom shining on the hill, we as a people have succumbed to the same temptations that have afflicted all peoples from the beginning. Ever since the Fall of our first parents, mankind has been caught in the grip of concupiscence. The unremitting desire for pleasure, power and possessions is a fact of human nature that challenges all of us. It also challenges a people, even those “set apart.” The Old Testament is replete with examples of the chosen people rebelling against God, despite the providence He provided them. We see the start of this ingratitude in the Garden, when the Devil tempted Adam and Eve with the promise of being like God. Of course, they were, being made in His image and likeness. Yet the sin of pride always tempts man to ask for more, to see in created things the happiness only the creator can provide. The book of Judges gives particular focus to the “Cycle of Sin” or “Cycle of Disobedience” that is repeated throughout salvation history. The Cycle begins from the corruption that idolatry brings to a rebellious people. “And the people of Israel did what was evil in the sight of the Lord” (Judges 3:7-31).” This evil is usually some form of the sin of idolatry. Sin punishes itself, and rebellion is soon followed by punishment, be it war or judgement. “So, the anger of the Lord was kindled against Israel, and he sold them to their enemies.” (Judges 2:14). Even if a nation is or believes it is divinely graced, judgement may befall it. In salvation history punishment or judgement generally motivated the Israelites to repent. Repentance is the critical element of the cycle of disobedience. It occurs only when a people possess the humility to turn back to God. “But when the people of Israel cried out to the Lord…” (Judges 3:15). God’s mercy follows, as the repentant people receive deliverance from their travails. Before the anointing of King Saul, this deliverance entailed appointing a “judge.” “The Lord raised up a deliverer for the people of Israel.” (Judges 3:9). The Lord was the true deliverer, a fact Israel frequently forgot. Alas, even the creation of the Kingdom of Israel didn’t stop the cycle. In fact, the desire for a King was a repudiation of the requirement to put trust in God alone. For the Lord told Samuel, the last judge, that it was not him that the people were rejecting when they asked for a king, but God himself (1 Samuel 10:19). The people wanted to put their trust in things of this world, to be like others. The united kingdom of Israel and Judah started out positive, had some bumps, then some glory, but it didn’t last long. Whenever a people reject God, there are consequences. So, where does the United States in 2021 stand in relation to the cycle of sin, punishment, repentance, and deliverance?Not many would dispute that the United States today is in the midst of a steep moral decline. Though America was never perfect, it has never been so Godless. Today our society accepts as “normal” euthanasia, suicide, abortion, homosexuality, gender “fluidity,” and even infanticide is considered. These are all dipped in a putrid bath of materialism and selfishness sanctioned through a perverted view of freedom. Our idols may be different from those of the ancient Israelites, yet we may have exceeded them in our rejection of God. According to the Pew Research Religious Landscape Study, the number of American’s claiming no religious affiliation continues to grow. Those claiming to be atheists and agnostics is growing. Almost a quarter of the population claims no religion affiliation at all. Many who claim a belief in God have created God in their own image (see Christian Smith on Moralistic Therapeutic Deism). We have emphatically checked the box on the first step in the Cycle of Disobedience, sin.While many who ascribe to the above perversions may disagree, we have certainly checked the second box of the Cycle, punishment. According to multiple studies, drug overdoses, suicide, and substance abuse have had grown in sync with the movement away from God (see the Commonwealth Fund Study). Despite overwhelming evidence of the benefits of the traditional two-parent family headed by a mother and a father, American society endorses and promotes pathologies that guarantee despair. The denigration of fathers has been particularly devastating. Among the numerous snapshots of the punishment brought by modernity’s attack on the family and especially fathers, consider: 90% of the youth in the United States who decide to run away from home, or become homeless for any reason, originally come from a fatherless home; 63% of youth suicides involve a child who was living in a fatherless home when they made their final decision; 85% of all children which exhibit some type of a behavioral disorder come from a fatherless home (U.S Department of Justice), and 85% of youth who are currently in prison grew up in a fatherless home (Texas Department of Corrections). Have Americans started to recognize the despair they have created by being disobedient to God? Are we on the path to repentance? Has the era of punishment ended? Hardly. Rather than focus on the Almighty, Americans are focusing more on themselves. We seek salvation among men, be it specific men and woman in the political sphere, or among the creations of man, in material goods. Above all we continue to seek salvation in ourselves (remember Barack Obama’s “we are the ones we were waiting for?”). Even mainstream (read “anti-Christian) publications such as Newsweek recognize the growing narcissism in American culture. Social media plays a major role in the selfishness syndrome, yet it is but one of many temptations that modern society offers. Looking to government is futile. We must work to better our society, but our salvation will come only through our Savior. Our second president, John Adams, was aware of this fact. He noted that “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” Today, Americans are moving away from “moral and religious” toward “other.” Is it any wonder the Constitution is marginalized?There is a foreboding convergence of complete elimination of faith in God and a secular syncretism of Christianity in American life. It normalizes evil amidst a demonic chant of “who are we to judge.” It views sacraments as “nice to have” reminders of faith rather than the normative means of salvation. We see this being played out in the Church. Some bishops have embraced a secular Christian culture in the misguided hope that not antagonizing Caesar will cause him to welcome Christ back into the public square. They don’t recognize the stakes of the spiritual battle that is roiling the souls of our countrymen. The enemy has been winning. Priests champion inherent evils and self-identified Catholic politicians who make a mockery of the faith are supported by bishops. Why would the evil one compromise when he is winning? We need to pray for our shepherds and remind them that Satan must be crushed, not appeased. The punishment will certainly continue. We have the most anti-Christian, anti-Catholic and amoral government in the history of the Republic. The quest for truth as been replaced by the quest for power – at any cost. Be prepared for a growing, more overt persecution of faithful Catholics and institutions that support Catholic teaching. That the perpetrators are frequently self-identified Catholics or supported by Catholics shows the demonic influence at work. Persecution won’t end soon. The current trends in American show that we as a people are far from embracing the key virtue that leads to repentance, humility. Without humility, the prodigal son would never have turned back toward his father, who in turned offered a joyful and heartfelt deliverance to his son. Turning to the Father is the only way we can acquire such humility. It is recognizing the reality of the spiritual realm, a critical reality lost in our culture. Paul teaches “look not to what is seen but to what is unseen; for what is seen is transitory, but what is unseen is eternal. (2 Corinthians 4:18) This is the only path for the redemption of the Republic, a conversion both of individuals and the culture. It will only succeed by obedience to the teachings of Christ and His Church. Unfortunately, that is the path less taken by Americans today.
Edward J Barr is a Catechist, an attorney, an intelligence officer, a Marine, and a university faculty member. He just completed his studies for a Master's degree in theology from the Augustine Institute. Mr. Barr is a contributing writer for the Roma Locuta Est blog (www.RomaLocutaEst.com)
The current trends in American show that we as a people are far from embracing the key virtue that leads to repentance, humility. Without humility, the prodigal son would never have turned back toward his father, who in turned offered a joyful and heartfelt deliverance to his son. Turning to the Father is the only way we can acquire such humility.
According to science—known as the Carnegie Stages of Human Development—the preborn child is a human being from his first second of life, even though pro-death puppets would suggest differently.
You could almost say Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi was wasting his time when—speaking at a virtual event hosted by the National Committee on U.S. China relations— he warned "The United States should stop its interference in the affairs of Hong Kong, Tibet, and Xinjiang." The Obama-Biden-Harris administration (let's call it what it really is) wouldn't dream of such a thing. As long as the CCP and Russia allow those now in control of the United States to fly their virtue-signaling LGBTQ flags over American embassies, Xi and Putin have nothing to worry about
- Introduction to What Follows:On Tuesday, January 26th, Senator Rand Paul made a motion on the Senate Floor to effectively end Senate plans to conduct an Impeachment Trial of former President Donald Trump. His effort was defeated by a vote of 55-45, with 5 Republicans voting with the opposition to follow through with the trial.One of the dissenting Republicans was my Republican Senator; my other Senator is a so-called Independent who caucuses with the Democrats. Irritated by her vote, I contacted state Staff whom I know and asked that the Senator provide an explicit explanation of why she opposed the move, and to please omit the usual “happy talk” common to letters of response.I received a response the next day, and after reading it, I began to analyze more carefully each point in the justification. I concluded that virtually none were worthy or convincing and that they amounted to nothing more than the evasive language for which career politicians and their staffs are so well qualified. Making either side of an issue sound like the obvious choice without exposing the deep political calculations behind the decision.I set about responding in detail. Below is the combination of the Senator’s words, unindented, with selected highlighting by me. My personal response is indented and italicized, and inserted following the original text to which it responds.Herewith the net result:========================================================Response to Senator Susan Collins Memo Explaining Vote Against Senator Rand Paul Motion on Senate Taking Up Impeachment Trial of Trump on 26 January 2021Opening Comment: I find Senator Collins’ explanation unsatisfactory, astonishing, and a fine example of the “my hands are clean” political rhetoric typical of high-level staffers in Congress. It smacks of after the fact rationalization; I find it hard to accept there was time to prepare such a “well-researched” analysis between the time Senator Paul made the motion and when Senator Collins had to make her vote after reviewing the memo. On the other hand, maybe the Senator had decided where she would come down on the subject before hearing any comments on the floor from her colleagues, and the backup white-paper was “a memo to file” for constituent and memoir purposes.As I read the material, images came to mind of Rep. Adam Schiff repeatedly standing before cameras assuring us that “the evidence of Trump’s collusion with Russia is right there in plain view,” without ever revealing what the evidence “in plain view” is. And his words of insinuation: “it may very well be that” …… which infers that “it may very well not be that.” In other words, pure stagecraft without a shred of evidentiary value.And the utter lack of credible evidence that Trump fomented “insurrection.” In fact, reports are surfacing that the FBI has uncovered plans that predate the President’s speech.Hypotheticals like “could” and “would” are routinely sustained as “drawing conclusions” in a court setting when objected to.Pem and Bob,Here is a reply from Senator Collins-Thank you for contacting me about the Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump and my decision to support allowing the trial to begin. While the Constitution does not explicitly express Congress’ jurisdiction when the subject of impeachment is a former president, or any former officer, its text and purpose, as well as Senate precedent, support the conclusion that the trial should proceed. “Not explicitly,” but you read it into it anyway. You are engaging in legal distraction, finding words not there, as in “penumbras.” The Constitution is what it says it is, not what you want to find hidden between the lines. Either it explicitly says something, or it doesn’t. Stating that impeachment relates to Presidents and other officers is pretty explicit to those of us who don’t look for ways to imagine hidden meanings or ways to stretch it to support situational interests. Washington is rife with those who will swear a meaning not self-evident is there anyway, in keeping with the attached cornucopia. And “Senate precedent” is a self-rationalizing phrase, which carries no Constitutional weight. “Supporting a conclusion” is a subjective term, to say the least.I begin my analysis with the text of the Constitution itself. The Constitution provides two possible penalties for conviction. The first is removal, a consequence that flows directly from conviction by the Senate. The second penalty – which requires a separate consideration after conviction – is disqualification from holding office again. If the Senate were unable to consider disqualification after a president’s term had expired, the second penalty could lose its meaning. If the Senate dismissed this action based on a lack of jurisdiction, it would create a precedent under which a future president could avoid disqualification simply by waiting for the closing days of his term to engage in misconduct. “Could lose its meaning?” Its meaning is its meaning, Senator! Applying the Constitution is your sworn duty, not twisting it to avoid some imagined loss of meaning! If and would are irrelevant to the situation at hand. What about you violating your promise to the Maine electorate? The second penalty consideration is dependent on qualification to consider the first, which is limited to the President, which he is not. Your own words say separate consideration AFTER conviction on the first, which clearly cannot happen because the “Defendant” is not President, and therefore not subject to impeachment.In fact, Senate precedent already supports the notion that a trial can continue after someone has left office. Most notably, in 1876, the Senate tried William Belknap, a corrupt Secretary of War who had quickly resigned in a failed effort to escape impeachment. During the trial, former Secretary Belknap asserted that the Senate lacked jurisdiction over his case because he was a private citizen. A majority of Senators voted to reject his argument, concluding that Belknap was subject “to trial by impeachment for acts done as Secretary of War, notwithstanding his resignation of said office before he was impeached.”What does “Senate precedent” have to do with anything? Your responsibility is to honor the Constitution, not to look for various and sundry ways to escape its clear meaning. Harking back to 1876 to make a point is a bit of a stretch, one would think. Do you take an oath to honor Senate precedent or the Constitution? Senate precedents include some shameful past history; Senator Robert Byrd and Ted Kennedy come to mind, along with many others less notable. Regardless, a senate vote does not define Constitutionality. I have no doubt a search by the CRS could dig up scores of Senate votes that violated the Constitution.The majority of scholars who have looked at this question agree that the Senate has jurisdiction over former officers. According to the nonpartisan Congressional Research Service, “most scholars who have closely examined [this] question have concluded that Congress has authority to extend the impeachment process to officials who are no longer in office.” A recent letter signed by more than 150 constitutional scholars across the ideological spectrum concludes: “the Constitution’s text and structure, history, and precedent make clear that Congress’s impeachment power permits it to impeach, try, convict, and disqualify former officers, including former presidents.”“Majority of scholars” and “most scholars” and “more than 150 constitutional scholars” are rhetorical gambits to provide air cover for the desired outcome. If I had your resources, I could find scholars, whose qualifications are as open to interpretation as your unnamed ones, who could take the opposite view and overwhelm yours. These are silly proclamations with no substance; such fluff is unworthy of you.A final point that leads me to believe the Senate has no choice but to accept jurisdiction in this matter is that the House impeached President Trump before his term expired, for acts committed while in office. Richard Fallon, a Constitutional Law professor at Harvard Law School, explained, “What the House did was indisputably within its jurisdiction when the House did it. Since the Senate has the authority to disqualify President Trump from future office-holding if it convicts, then going ahead with the trial would also be within its jurisdiction.” What “acts while committed in office?” That is a claim not in evidence. No evidence was presented! What testimony was taken? Are you so gullible as to act on what others with a clear and present political agenda have claimed, but with no substantiation? Does due process mean nothing? And are you in the habit of abiding by anything a Harvard Law Professor says, or only those things that confirm a decision you had already made? I imagine Congress has perfected the fine art of Professor shopping by subject area and ideology, along with thousands of others who stand ready to famously give their learned opinion. Saying something is “indisputable” is hogwash. That’s what courts are for: to settle disputes.While some claim that a Senate trial, in this case, would open the door to impeachments of any former officeholder, the question before the Senate was only about whether the Senate has jurisdiction over officials who have been impeached before leaving office. Because that was the case here, I believed that the Senate must accept jurisdiction over this impeachment trial and therefore I voted to allow the trial to move forward.In summary, your argument is based entirely on rhetorical gambits of “could” and “would” and unidentified “scholars” of unknown origins in this question, whose reasoning cannot be challenged. Could and would speculate on future possibilities that are not in evidence.In summary, I find your response specious, lacking in rigor, and constructed as typical after the fact rationale with the help of paid staff who specialize in such discourse.I believe that the Senate must not accept jurisdiction, but the vote is yours, and I shall always remember that you poll scholars to guide you in your votes.In closing, I’m left to wonder what scholars those who voted for Senator Rand’s motion used in their deliberations. Since there were 45 of them, I’m assuming that their vast army of scholars outnumbered yours by a large measure. Wouldn’t it make a fine exhibition to have a “March of the Scholarly Debate Society” take place in the Senate Chamber before each vote? I might suggest you include some engineering scholars in the mix; they tend to be more logical and fact-based than Academics in the field of Law. Sincerely,Susan M. CollinsUnited States SenatorThe following items are provided for reader edification by Pem Schaeffer……Law of the Infinite Cornucopia From WikipediaJump to: navigation, searchThe Law of the Infinite Cornucopia, put forth by Polish philosopher Leszek Kołakowski suggests that for any given doctrine one wants to believe, there is never a shortage of arguments by which one can support it.A historian‘s application of this law might be that a plausible cause can be found for any given historical development. A biblical theologian‘s application of this law might be that for any doctrine one wants to believe, there is never a shortage of biblical evidence to support it. Scalia on Moderate Justices:Biden’s remark reminds me not only of the stakes in tomorrow’s election but also reminds me of what Justice Scalia said in 2019 about so-called “moderate” judges:You hear in the discourse on this subject, people talking about moderate, we want moderate judges. What is a moderate interpretation of the text? Halfway between what it really means and what you’d like it to mean? There is no such thing as a moderate interpretation of the text. Would you ask a lawyer, “Draw me a moderate contract?” The only way the word has any meaning is if you are looking for someone to write a law, to write a constitution, rather than to interpret one.
The magic of beamed dreams is not strengthening because it is shattering. This is why people on the right grow tired of magic incantations of "muh principles" and people on the left grow captivated by the authority woke religion possesses that John Lennon's anti-religion of the imagination does not. This is why the Jobs-Asimov world, where any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic, is giving way to one where any such technology becomes a kind of monstrous demigod—something no imagined magic is more powerful than.
- ABOUT ME
- RECEIVING A VACCINATION FOR THE CORONAVIRUS CAN KILL YOU
- THIS IS VERY INTERESTING
- THE BIDEN WAR AGAINST THE UNBORN IS JUST GETTING STARTED
- BROTHER ALEXIS BUGNOLO'S NOW FAMOUS VIDEO
- HOW DARE Donald Trump TURN OUT TO BE ONE OF THE BEST PRESIDENTS THE United States OF AMERICA HAS EVER HAD IN SPITE OF HIS PERSONAL FLAWS WHICH HE NEVER TRIED TO HIDE WITH THE RESULT THAT HIS HONESTY CAUSED THE LEFT LIBERALS TO HATE HIM
- AMERICA'S NEXT CIVIL WAR WILL START THE DAY AFTER THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION WHEN THE MILLIONS OF FRAUDULENT MAIL BALLOTS WILL MIRACULOUSLY APPEAR TO OVERTURN THE RE-ELECTION OF Donald Trump
- SOME THOUGHTS ON THE PRESENT SITUATION OF THE CHURCH
- A PRAYER OF DELIVERANCE FOR PRESIDENT Donald Trump
