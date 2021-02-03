The Bourbon King

By: Judd Garrett

February 3, 2021



In 1814, after the French Revolution and 25 years in exile, the Bourbon Kings, Louis XVIII and Charles X, were restored to power in France. Upon reclaiming the throne, they immediately overestimated their own popularity and underestimated the memory of the French people, and ruled with a very pro-Royalist agenda that was directly opposed to the will and sympathies of the French people that led to the Revolution in the first place. Observing all of this, French diplomat Charles-Maurice de Talleyrand said about the Bourbon Kings, “They learned nothing and forgotten nothing.”

With the impeachment of President Donald Trump moving forward, and Joe Biden signing over 40 executive orders designed to move our country further and further to the left, it appears that the people now in power in Washington, DC, those who had been in “exile” for the last 4 years, are a lot like the Bourbon Kings, they’ve “learned nothing and forgotten nothing.”

They have failed to learn why Donald Trump was elected President in the first place. It is not because the Republican party became a cult of personality. In fact, most Trump voters cringe at his over-the-top personality and endless tweets. And it is not because most Trump voters are racists and sexists and misogynists. Most of the 74 million people who voted for Trump are good, hard-working Americans who love their fellow man regardless of race or gender. And they are not “deplorables”, “clinging to their guns and bibles”, either.

Trump voters love Trump simply because Trump loves them. And that was the first time in a long time that many of these voters could say that about a Presidential candidate. When Trump said, “put America first”, he was saying put Americans first, put the hardworking middle-class Americans first, the forgotten Americans who only show up on Presidential political radar screens for about 6 months every 4 years, only to be ignored, condescended to or even chided by the very politicians they voted for, until the next election cycle.

The Trump voters are average hard-working Americans who simply want an opportunity to work and support their families. They want a chance at the American dream by having a President who cares about them and puts their country’s interests first. Trump was not going to sell out their jobs, their livelihoods, their existence to foreign interests and corporate billionaires. He was not going to disrespect or discredit their belief system, their values, and lifestyles in favor of the elitist pseudo-moralistic self-aggrandizing “woke” culture.

The Trump voter had grown tired of the elite political class that had a two-tiered system of governance, one for them, and one for the masses. Many of these voters rejected Obamacare because it was forced on them through Congress, yet at the same time, the very politicians who forced it on them exempted themselves from the law. This was no different from the Democrat politicians during the pandemic who imposed draconian lockdowns on the people that they did not follow themselves, who shutdown public schools while sending their own kids to private schools, who shutdown restaurants to the public, and then were caught hobnobbing in an elite restaurant in the same city. The 74 million Trump voters had become tired of the elitist political class and were drawn to the exact opposite.

The Democrats, like the Bourbon Kings, are back in power after being in exile, but it is evident that they have learned nothing from why they were sent into exile 4 years ago. One of Joe Biden’s initial executive orders, canceling the Keystone XL pipeline, will put over 70,000 hard-working Americans out of work. And in his elitist ‘let them eat cake’ moment, John Kerry told the displaced oil and gas workers to “go build solar panels”. Biden signed executive orders opening the southern border and giving amnesty to 20 million illegal immigrants which will only drive down wages and drive-up unemployment, a gift to his big business billionaire donors, and a slap in the face to many of the middle-class hard-working Americans.

Biden is reversing many of Trump’s policies and hard-line positions with China which will allow China to re-engage in their unfair trade practices, currency manipulation, and intellectual property theft while making it easier for big business to ship manufacturing overseas costing thousands more middle-class jobs. Joe Biden has learned nothing. Regardless of his rhetoric, it is apparent that he cares more about big business’ interests and the globalist agenda than he cares about the average working American and America interests. This was the exact position of the Obama administration for 8 years, and that is what drove millions of voters to Trump.

These new “Bourbon Kings” likewise have forgotten nothing. They plan on never forgetting the Trump voters. They are creating lists of Trump supporters and using their power and influence to prevent them from holding jobs in the future. They are also setting up a “domestic terrorist” task force and labeling anyone who voted for or supported Donald Trump as a “domestic terrorist”, so they can weaponize the FBI to go after Trump supporters on legal grounds. This will only end badly, for every citizen, and the country as a whole.

Joe Biden and the Democrats, like the Bourbon Kings, have “learned nothing and forgotten nothing.” Rather than learning the lesson of Donald Trump’s election in 2016, he and his administration are ignoring 74 million Americans and going back to the very same policies that drove voters to Trump 4 years ago. And like the original Bourbon Kings who were eventually overthrown in 1830 during the July Revolution, Joe Biden and the Democrat’s inability to learn from the events of the last four years will eventually lead to their ultimate downfall. We can only hope that their downfall will not take the rest of the country with them.