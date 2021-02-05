SHOULD DOCTOR ANTHONY FAUCI BE GIVEN THE NOBLE PRIZE F0R HIS ROLE IN THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE CORONAVIRUS

Our pro-life reporting is being attacked. So is the truth. We can’t back down in the fight against abortion!View this email in your browser **Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour



When concerned scientists warned the US government of the great danger of creating superviruses in the lab, one man publicly defended the risky experiments: that man was the influential head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), none other than: Dr. Anthony Fauci.



In 2014, the same year the US government called for a moratorium on this insanely dangerous research, Dr. Fauci’s NIAID began funding a program to study the transmission of bat coronaviruses to humans.



Not only did his funding go to develop the technology for making bat coronaviruses spread more easily to humans, but much of it went to the lab located in the exact location where the Covid pandemic eventually emerged: Wuhan, China.



Like every person, Dr. Fauci deserves to be presumed innocent until proven guilty.



But the evidence is so overwhelming that Fauci gambled with a supervirus and lost (the whole world lost), that, at a minimum, he needs to be fired from his position of public trust and must be investigated for possible violations of US law which mandated a moratorium on this extremely dangerous practice of creating superviruses in the lab.



Dr. Fauci was one of the greatest proponents of developing superviruses in labs.



Dr. Fauci was responsible for the funding of much of the research through the NIAID.



And, it appears that Dr. Fauci funneled taxpayer funds through an intermediary to allow the research to continue in the unsafe Wuhan Institute of Virology, even after the US government banned the funding of this dangerous research.



Until a thorough investigation into his role of the origins of the current pandemic has taken place, Dr. Fauci should not be in a position of public trust.



For recklessly pushing for the research that probably caused the deadly pandemic, Dr. Fauci is being rewarded with money and power.



This situation must be allowed to stand. Dr. Fauci must step down and must be investigated.



