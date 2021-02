NEWS

VATICAN GIVES SECOND DOSE OF LETHAL VACCINE TO POPE BENEDICT XVI

FEBRUARY 7, 2021 EDITORLEAVE A COMMENT

This report is unconfirmed, but if true it is truly a horrendous revelation. The Pfizer Vaccine is known to have as high or higher mortality rates as Coronavirus infections for the elderly, among those elderly who are frail like Pope Benedict XVI. As such, to administer it to the Holy Father is tantamount to deliberate premeditated homicide. — Click the image to read the story.