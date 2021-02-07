Friends of LifeTree,



It is clear that they are using the spread of the COVID virus to elevate our fears and to send us clamoring for a COVID vaccine. The vaccine has a critical role to play. Let us examine two of the consequences of the vaccine ploy.



First, most of the vaccines they are offering are not the traditional kind of vaccine. See two of Dr. Dianne Irving’s posts about the M-RNA vaccines at LifeIssues.net.

— Are there scientific concerns re FDA’s VRBPAC report on m-RNA vaccines? (December 20, 2020), at: http://www.lifeissues.net/writers/irv/irv_256vaccines.html

— Why Genetically Engineered Vaccines Are Dangerous (Nov.4, 2020), at: lifeissues.net | Why Genetically Engineered Vaccines Are Dangerous



Second, a new and more dangerous coronavirus may well be on the way thanks to more “gain of function” research in a lab. The second virus arises by changing the first virus to make it more deadly, especially to those who have had the vaccine. That is why if you know of people who have taken the vaccine you need to read on.



Thanks to Ron we have Dr. Joseph Mercola’s analysis of this new and dangerous development in a recent article “Lab Just Made a More Dangerous COVID Virus” at https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/02/05/serial-passage-coronavirus-variant.aspx



May I add a couple of points. Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) has been funneling research dollars through Dr. Peter Daszak who is his head of Eco Health Alliance to support “gain of function” research. They collaborated with researchers at the Wuhan Lab in China.



The second point highlights the connection between the matters at hand (pandemic) and an old concern of mine (subtle wing of the euthanasia movement known as Third Path). Dr. Fauci’s wife Dr. Christine Grady is the head of the bioethics group at NIH. When we checked out the alumni from the Dept of Bioethics within NIH at https://www.bioethics.nih.gov/alumni/faculty.shtml we discovered that Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel tops the list. Surprise! He is the architect of Obamacare, most of which was written by palliative care experts. Emanuel is now on Biden’s coronavirus task force.



For those of you who know people who have received the vaccine we direct you to an expert Dr. Joseph Mercola. You might also check with a good internist who can tell you about immune boosting supplements. It is my understanding that Vitamin D and zinc are very good to take. There are other supplements such as Vitamin C, Selenium, Quercetin, and NAC. All of these are mentioned by Dr. Mercola. This brave doctor is under attack right now by people who want to take down his website. Here is a link to the article. https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/01/31/covid-19-vaccine-gene-therapy.aspx



Please read carefully to understand. The recklessness of some scientists endangers so many! No common sense, no caution, no concern for the people!

(and yes, it mentions the China Fauci connection with Shi Zhengli main Chinese bat coronavirus researcher for decades)



