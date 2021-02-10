THE MARKET TICKER SAID THAT Joe Biden “WANTS YOU TO DIE -AND HE MEANS IT”

SEARCH

“Opioid Overdose Death” Enabler “Biden Wants People To Die – And He Means It”

February 10, 2021

The Market Ticker said that Joe Biden “wants you die — and he means it — although he protected his own son”:

If you didn’t believe Biden was willing to kill people for political purposes, including with bull****, non-science mask orders and shutdowns in the energy industry, which as with Carter are designed to destroy jobs and lives (and which will ultimately double your electric bill, as Germany discovered) now we have this:

President Biden had promised during the campaign to abolish the licensing requirement, known as the “X-waiver,” which President Trump’s Department of Health and Human Services moved to nix a week before he left office. After France eliminated a similar regulation, the number of patients receiving buprenorphine increased tenfold, and opioid overdose deaths dropped by 80% in four years. Yet to the astonishment of the medical community, the Biden administration abruptly reversed the change on Jan. 27, arguing it didn’t pass legal muster and the White House budget office hadn’t signed off.

What’s being discussed here is an enhanced licensing requirement for physicians to prescribe a particular drug for the treatment of opioid addiction. Unlike prescribing opioids for pain, which just requires that you be an MD, to prescribe this you had to have a specific license and additional training.

We know this stuff works. The manufacturers add naloxone to make abuse of it more-difficult.

80,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year, most of them from opioids and most of those from street drugs laced with fentanyl which is very difficult for a junkie to detect and adjust their dose for without winding up dead. Opioids produce a “coffin corner” effect in that they depress respiration and thus will eventually kill you by stopping you from breathing, while building tolerance means you need more and more to get “high.” These two curves eventually intersect; to get around this long-time abusers frequently concoct “speedballs”, mixing meth with the opioids so as to counteract the respiratory depression (!!). If a junkie winds up unable to get the meth at some point and uses the opiods anyway to try to quell their withdrawal symptoms they are very likely to OD and expire.

One of Trump’s actions was through E/O to remove the special waiver requirement that had been placed on this therapy which was flat-out insane in the first place.

Biden has now reversed Trump’s E/O and as a result put back in place the fact that only a tiny minority of doctors can prescribe this treatment and, what’s worse, in many areas there are no physicians with the waiver and thus anyone who happens to need in those areas is just plain ****ed.

This is your “President” folks — the one all you loving, caring people voted into office. [https://market-ticker.org/akcs-www?singlepost=3623468]Francis Notes:

