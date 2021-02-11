THERE IS FREE SPEECH AND THERE IS SPEECH THAT WILL COST YOU A LOT IF YOU LISTEN TO IT

Larry Flynt Was No Free Speech Hero
February 11, 2021
Catholic League president Bill Donohue comments on media coverage of the death of Larry Flynt:
The Associated Press, USA Today and the Los Angeles Times label porn king Larry Flynt a “free-speech champion.” Reuters, USNews and Yahoo remember him as a “free-speech activist.” They are wrong. Flynt, who died at 78, was no friend of free speech.
Freedom of speech, which is enshrined in the First Amendment, was never meant by the Founders to be an end in itself. It was meant to be a means to an end, the end being the good society. Without robust political speech, where different points of view could be weighed, the prospects of achieving life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness would be diminished. Flynt spent his entire life exploiting free speech, not exercising it.
Madison, who wrote the First Amendment, would not regard Flynt as a free speech hero. He wisely observed that “liberty may be endangered by the abuses of liberty as well as the abuses of power.” Flynt was a master of abusing liberty.
The prospects for the good society are not advanced when naked women are depicted upside down being shoved into a meat grinder. Flynt’s pride and joy, Hustler, opined, “Prime. Last All Meat Issue. Grade ‘A’ Pink.”
Hustler went beyond its porn competitors by offering the most dehumanizing photos imaginable, including botched abortions. The New York Times offers many examples.
Pictures of women being raped and tortured, being subjected to bestiality, nailed to a cross, bagged like a deer and bound to a luggage rack—these were all featured in Hustler. The editors knew what they were doing. Showing women crawling at the end of a leash sent an unmistakable message to sick men. To put on its cover a photo of a woman’s head in a gift box is not a demonstration of free speech; rather, it is an example of its perversion.
Flynt was not only the enemy of women—he was the enemy of children. Barely Legal is one of his porn sites that appeals to disturbed men. He even had a character, “Chester the Molester,” who regularly appeared in Hustler cartoons as a pedophile.
What is striking about all the pundits celebrating the free-speech heroics of Flynt is that it is occurring at the same time that his admirers are championing the cancel culture. What they want cancelled is not child pornography: They want to censor political speech, the very heart of the free speech provision in the First Amendment.
The New York Times ran a column this week by Nicholas Kristof titled, “Can We Put Fox News on Trial With Trump?” Similarly, it published a news story, “How Right-Wing Radio Stoked Anger Before the Capitol Riot.” No one beats Max Boot at the Washington Post. His article, “Sadly, Fox News Can’t Be Impeached,” is a clarion call for censorship.
Here’s the bottom line. According to the conventional wisdom, as outlined by today’s deep thinkers, a free society should not tolerate Rush Limbaugh but it should celebrate Larry Flynt. That is about as good a measure there is to prove how morally debased we have become.
-
Archives
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- FORGIVENESS???????
- THERE IS FREE SPEECH AND THERE IS SPEECH THAT WILL COST YOU A LOT IF YOU LISTEN TO IT
- BEWARE OF THIS CREEPY PECTORAL CROSS WORN ON THE CHEST OF A BISHOP
- Flashback
- At a high level, when ballots are transferred or changes are made in voting machines, these moves and changes should be done with two individuals present (dual control), one from each party, and the movements of ballots should be recorded.
Top Posts & Pages
- AN ATTEMPTED ASSASSINATION OF PRESIDENT Donald Trump FAILED
- THE MARKET TICKER SAID THAT Joe Biden "WANTS YOU TO DIE -AND HE MEANS IT"
- MEET John Sullivan, ANTIFA LEADER, WHO STORMED THE U.S. CAPITOL
- Donald Trump THREATENED WITH ASSASSINATION
- EVIDENCE MOUNTS THAT THE CAPITOL BREACH WAS PRE-PLANNED BY ANTIFA
- LETTER OF ARCHBISHOP Carlo Maria VIGANO WRITTEN ON 31 JANUARY 2021 TO AN UNAMED PRIEST WHO HAD WRITTEN T0 ARCHBISHOP VIGANO ASKING SEVERAL GRAVE QUESTIONS ABOUT THE PRESENT CRISIS OF AUTHORITY IN THE CHURCH
- A PRAYER OF DELIVERANCE FOR PRESIDENT Donald Trump
- ARCHBISHOP Carlo Maria VIGANO'S OPEN LETTER TO CONFUSED PRIESTS ON OBEDIENCE, RESISTANCE, JORGE BERGOLIO, AND VACCINES
- Rip McIntosh PUBLISHES ON HIS BLOG THE FAREWELL LETTER OF HEROIC WRITER Bari Weiss ADDRESSED TO A.G. SULZBERGER, THE PUBLISHER OF THE New York Times.
- If the United States Supreme Court doesn't rule that the violation of chain of custody laws across the USA in the 2020 election were and are unconstitutional then we are living in a lawless and super violated country.
Top Clicks