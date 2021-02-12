WHAT IS IT YOU DO NOT UNDERSTAND?

Posted on February 12, 2021 by abyssum
Jane G.Thu, Feb 11, 8:25 PM (13 hours ago)
to T.

So let me get this straight ….
We have a dementia patient occupying the White House

An ex call girl as VP

A transvestite over our health and human services

A crack heads buddy as head of the DEA

Hunter’s other buddy is at DOJ

The guy who was sleeping with a Chinese spy is with our homeland security

We are now borrowing all our money from China

Hundreds of thousands of immigrants are coming in for OUR jobs and Social Security benefits

And they are still focusing on impeaching a President that’s not there anymore

Add this in with the 40K jobs lost in the first week 
Yet Biden is pro America
You can’t make this stuff up people

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
