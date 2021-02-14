BETTER LATE THAN NEVER

SCOTUS to Hear Election Fraud Cases for Pennsylvania, Michigan & Georgia

Supreme Court schedules cases from Sidney Powell, Rep. Mike Kelly & Lin Wood

By: Jay Greenberg |@NeonNettle on 14th February 2021 @ 4.00pm

Sidney Powell’s Michigan election fraud case will be heard by the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) is set to hear a number of high-profile election fraud cases.

The SCOTUS is now scheduled to consider the voter fraud cases for Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Georgia on February 19, 2021.

Justices will hear the cases that allege widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Among those to be heard are Republican Rep. Mike Kelly’s Pennsylvania election case, pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell’s Michigan election case, and attorney Lin Wood’s Georgia election case.

BREAKING: The United States Supreme Court has scheduled the Pennsylvania election case, Sidney Powell's Michigan election case, and Lin Wood's Georgia election case for its February 19 conference— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 5, 2021

The cases include challenges to the 2020 election results.

The cases challenge the 2020 election results and take issue with mail-in ballots

Nearly every lawsuit takes issue with the expanded use of mail-in ballots by many states, according to The Washington Examiner.

The decision came after the court declined to fast-track all election-related litigation in early January.

In nearly every plea for expedition, lawyers backing President Donald Trump told the court that if the cases were not heard before Joe Biden’s inauguration, their success would be unlikely.https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?creatorScreenName=neonnettle&dnt=true&embedId=twitter-widget-1&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1338861560068886538&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fneonnettle.com%2Ffeatures%2F1894-scotus-to-hear-election-fraud-cases-for-pennsylvania-michigan-georgia&siteScreenName=neonnettle&theme=light&widgetsVersion=889aa01%3A1612811843556&width=550px

But after the court pushed them off, many lawyers said that the challenges were still important and could have long-term implications for election fairness.

Trump lawyer John Eastman told the Washington Examiner that even with Trump out of office, it was important to settle the issues raised by expanded mail-in voting.

“Our legal issue,” he said, referring to the way in which Pennsylvania conducted the 2020 election, “remains important and in need of the court’s review.”

Attorney Lin Wood’s Georgia election fraud case will also be heard

Similarly, Kelly’s lawyer Greg Teufel warned that the 10-year congressman and major Trump ally had no intention of dropping the suit.

As election litigation continues to play out in the courts, many Republican state legislators have begun introducing bills to curb mail-in voting through law.

Speaking about her case recently, Powell shared her thoughts on the 2020 election during Joe Biden’s Inauguration on Skyline News.

“He [Trump] had about 80 million votes, and Biden had much less than that, aside from the fact that hundreds of thousands of Biden votes were fraudulent from the get-go,” Powell said.

“There were hundreds of thousands of fraudulent ballots,” she added.

“There were flipped votes in algorithms run in the various machines and not just the ones from Dominion.”