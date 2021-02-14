CBS REPORTER HAS NO SHAME IN DEFENDING DEMOCRAT LAWMAKERS WHO PRESENTED DOCTORED AND FRAUDULENT ‘EVIDENCE’ DURING THE SENATE TRIAL OF PRESIDENT TRUMP

SEARCH

Lawlessness: “CBS News… tried to Defend the Democrat Lawmakers who presented Doctored and Faudulent Evidence”

February 14, 2021

Gateway Pundit reported that CBS news “tried to defend the Democrat lawmakers who presented doctored and fraudulent evidence during the Senate:

“Trump Attorney Michael van der Veen spoke with CBS News following the acquittal of his client President Donald Trump by the US Senate in the second frivolous impeachment attempt by Speaker Nancy Pelosi.”

“Van Der Veen blasted CBS News hack Lana Zak who tried to defend the Democrat lawmakers who presented doctored and fraudulent evidence during the Senate impeachment trial.” [https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/must-see-tv-trump-attorney-van-der-veen-rips-cbs-hack-pulls-off-mic-walks-away-video/]

PJ Media gives part of the exchange between Zac and Van Der Veen who” during the time he worked on the case, his house was trashed by Leftist rabble, his law firm was being swarmed by antifa-like nutballs, his life had been threatened no fewer than 100 times”:

By the time CBS News reporter Lana Zak’s interview with the Trump lawyer ended (see the tweet below), Van der Veen had caught his limit of hypocrisy. He was done. Zak’s cavalier attitude about “doctored evidence” by the Democrat House impeachment managers, and the media “slanted” coverage of it was more than he could take.

“To be clear for our viewers,” she interrupted him, “what you’re talking about is a check mark, a verification, on Twitter that did not exist on that particular tweet, a 2020 that should have actually read 2021, and the selective editing, you say, of the tapes.”

Van der Veen had heard enough. He flooded the torpedos and began acquiring targets.

“Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait,’ van der Veen cut in. ‘That’s not enough for you?’

She protested that she’d never said that, but her questioning and attitude were all you needed to see, to become convinced otherwise.

She then continually interrupted his answers by saying she was only doing so “to be clear for our viewers.” Real Clear Politics provides the transcript:“‘It’s not OK to doctor a ‘little bit’ of evidence,” he said. “Respectfully, ma’am your question is turned. The media has to start telling the right story in this country,’ he said. ‘The media is trying to divide this country. You are bloodthirsty for rating, and as such you are asking questions now that are already set up with a fact pattern. I can’t believe you would ask me a question indicating that is is alright to doctor just a little bit of evidence.” [https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2021/02/14/thats-not-enough-for-you-trump-attorney-goes-apoplectic-on-slanted-media-with-clueless-cbs-interviewer-n1425566]

