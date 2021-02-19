None of BIDEN’S GUN CONTROL LAWS would do anything to stop criminals from acting criminally, and at least some of them would make criminals of law-abiding citizens.

Biden Targets the Second AmendmentHe dubiously calls for “commonsense” gun control to effectively gut Americans’ firearms rights.

By: THOMAS GALLATIN American ThinkerFebruary 17, 2021

This past Sunday, Joe Biden did what we knew was coming — he officially announced his intention to launch an assault against Americans’ Second Amendment rights. Using the anniversary of the Parkland school massacre and shamelessly exploiting those dead children, Biden dubiously couched his affront against the Constitution as “commonsense.” He listed several “gun law reforms” he wants Congress to pass. Notably, none of them would do anything to stop criminals from acting criminally, and at least some of them would make criminals of law-abiding citizens.

Biden’s “reforms” include “requiring background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and eliminating immunity for gun manufactures who knowingly put weapons of war on our streets.”

As we have repeatedly noted over the years, none of these “reforms” deal with the actual root problems of crime. Rather, they only work to further infringe on Americans’ Second Amendment right to bear arms for self-defense and as a check against government tyranny. Being an elitist Democrat, Joe “Buy a Shotgun” Biden clearly believes in neither.

In his push to “finally” deal with “gun violence” (as far as we know, there’s never been an incident in which a firearm, acting on its own volition, shot someone), Biden did not rule out the possibility of issuing an executive order to assault the Second Amendment. On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked if Biden would consider using an executive order. “The president has a range of actions at this disposal,” she responded. “He hasn’t ruled out either of those options.”

Leftists in developed nations around the globe have long targeted citizens’ right to bear arms as a primary hurdle to their agendas.

Recall how quickly New Zealand’s prime minister unilaterally acted to strip Kiwis of their gun rights in the wake of the 2019 mosque attack in Christchurch, all in the name of “commonsense” action.

Moreover, according to The Hill, “Canada is expected to pass sweeping gun reform legislation, including a measure that allows municipalities to ban handguns [emphasis added]. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the new measures on Tuesday, a sweeping package that builds on a ban of more than 1,500 assault-style firearms. Trudeau said at a news conference on Tuesday that the country would move forward with a buyback program ‘in the coming months.’” Trudeau ridiculously asserted, “You can’t fight gun violence for any violence on just one front. You can’t fight it without addressing its root causes.” Well, it’s clear that his administration is more interested in blaming inanimate tools rather than actually digging into the root human causes of violence and crime.

But we don’t need to go to other countries to see how anti-gun leftists are determined to do everything in their power to limit gun rights. That much is demonstrated by Democrat Representative Sheila Jackson Lee’s bill HR 127 that would, among other things, create a mandatory registry of gun owners and the number of firearms they own.

Kevin Hasset, president of the Retired Police Association of the State of New York, noted, “This is very dangerous, especially for retirees. Things have gone so downhill with this level of hostility towards cops and we are out there with the label that we are no longer cops. Retired cops don’t have partners or backup. We are out there on our own.”

The same can be said of millions of other American citizens. Hasset further warned, “This bill will go after all the lawful gun owners. If you are ever interested in robbing my house, you can look me up and know where my guns are stored.”

Biden has made his intentions clear: He aims to assault our Second Amendment rights. And given his penchant for signing executive orders, this threat is no malarky.