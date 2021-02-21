|The Real Culprits
By: Judd Garrett
February 21, 2021
The state of New York had the worst record of any state in infection and death rate from Covid-19, yet for almost a year, the media gushed all over New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. He won an Emmy award and wrote a book on leadership because of his handling of Covid. Now, he is coming under fire for covering up the actual number of deaths that occurred in New York nursing homes as a direct result of his flawed March 25 executive order of forcing Covid-positive patients back into nursing homes. He knew this policy was responsible for thousands of avoidable deaths because he then used his power as Governor to cover-up the actual death totals.
For as bad as Andrew Cuomo was at his job during the pandemic, the media was equally abysmal. The media’s unwillingness to hold Democratic politicians, like Governor Cuomo, accountable for their decisions was deadly. The difference between Andrew Cuomo’s press conferences and those of President Trump is night and day. Cuomo’s Covid-press conferences were love-fests while Trump’s Covid-press conferences were cage matches. Trump was bludgeoned with question after question about every policy, every decision, every recommendation. The media, rightfully so, took the contrarian position on everything the Trump administration was doing to ferret out the truth and the efficacy of the policies.
Governor Cuomo, on the other hand, was met with a sycophantic press corps that tossed him softball questions and allowed him to dictate the narrative. There was no pushback, no incisive questions. The media nodded along and supported everything he said. Meanwhile, his deadly policy was in place for 48 days. Imagine how many people’s lives would have been saved if someone in the press corps actually read his executive order, and asked the simple question, “Why would you order Covid-positive patients back into nursing homes where the most vulnerable people reside?”
If Cuomo had been forced to defend his executive order the day he signed it, maybe the idiocy of its policy would have come to light much earlier, and maybe he would have been forced to change it much sooner than May 11, saving thousands of lives. But, instead, our media was hyper-focused on framing Trump for every Covid death and supporting every Democrat, that they missed calling out this deadly decision that was sitting in plain sight. It took a fellow Democrat, New York Assemblyman Ron Kim to call-out Cuomo, for the media to wake up. When covering Republican politicians, the media leads the charge against them, but when covering Democrats, the media is content to lead from behind. If the scandalous story comes to them, they will eventually cover it, but they will never uncover it.
This is the ultimate problem with such a biased media. Not only do they ask distorted “gotcha” questions to unfairly impugn the side they don’t like, but they also fail to hold the politicians on their side accountable. They defend and obfuscate for them. The politicians become weak and stop being self-critical which makes them even more likely to make more poor decisions because they know they won’t be held accountable. In the end, the media that wants to be your friend really isn’t your friend. They don’t make you stronger, sharper, better. They make you weaker, duller, worse.
When there is no pushback, when everything a politician does is above criticism, it becomes a very dangerous situation. Is Joe Biden better that he never had to answer a tough question during the campaign, that the media ran cover for him, or that they had been obsequiously fawning all over him since the election? Does that make him better? How will Joe’s mental acuity be when he has to negotiate with Vladimir Putin or President Xi or the Ayatollah in Iran when he hasn’t been through the rigors of an oppositional media forcing him to defend his positions?
Has Joe Biden been asked a tough question in a year? Has Joe been forced to defend any of his 50+ executive orders he’s already signed? Has one member of the media asked him a tough question on any one of those policy decisions?
Has one person in the media asked Joe Biden about the nearly 100,000 Covid-deaths that have occurred during his first month in office, a rate much higher than during the Trump administration? Has one of these so-called journalists asked Joe Biden, ‘After all your talk during the campaign that you would handle Covid better than Trump, why are the death numbers much worse even with millions of the most vulnerable already vaccinated?’ Has that question been asked, been thought of? No.
The media aggressively attacked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis because he did not lock down his entire state and shut down the schools for an extended period of time like Cuomo did in New York, and Governor Gavin Newsome did in California. Florida did not experience the negative economic and emotional effects of the total lockdowns while faring better with Covid than those other states. Has any reporter asked why that would be?
Has any journalist connected the dots about the studies that say people with high levels of Vitamin D have a greatly reduced risk of contracting Covid, and that over 80% of Covid-19 patients have a Vitamin D deficiency? And maybe locking people in their homes out of the sun (a primary source of Vitamin D) is putting more people at risk, not less? Maybe that’s the reason why an open Florida is faring better than a closed California. No one connected those dots because no one in the media is interested in the truth if it means holding politicians on their side accountable.
This is why the blue states have fared much worse than the red states during Covid. This is why cities run by Democrats have much worse crime and unemployment rates than Republican-run cities; 18 out of the top 20 violent cities are run by Democrats, yet they continue to re-elect Democrats in those cities. Why? The lack of media accountability is the main reason.
Doing away with checks and balances leads to poor decisions and harmful policies because the politicians know they won’t be held accountable. The media should never back off on any politician. They should continue to hold all their feet to the fire regardless of their party affiliation. That’s their job. It is good when the media is hard on politicians. But in the year 2021, the media’s job is not to push and prod to find the truth or hold politicians accountable; the media’s job is to act as kingmakers, or, more accurately, promote the politicians with whom they share an ideology, and attack those they don’t, and, as we have seen, it is all very harmful and even deadly to our country.
Rip McIntosh
-
Archives
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- If Cuomo had been forced to defend his executive order the day he signed it, maybe the idiocy of its policy would have come to light much earlier, and maybe he would have been forced to change it much sooner than May 11, saving thousands of lives. But, instead, our media was hyper-focused on framing Trump for every Covid death and supporting every Democrat, that they missed calling out this deadly decision that was sitting in plain sight. It took a fellow Democrat, New York Assemblyman Ron Kim to call-out Cuomo, for the media to wake up.
- BIDEN IS SLIPPING US A POISON PILL IN HIS APPOINTMENT OF MELISSA ROGERS TO HEAD THE White House OFFICE OF FAITH-BASED PROGRAMS
- BROTHER Alexis Bugnolo REPLIES TO JASON FABAZ
- Pope Benedict TRIES UNSUCESSFULLY TO APPLY BANDAGES TO HIS RESIGNATION
- OJALA
Top Posts & Pages
- JIM CAVIEZEL'S NEW FILM OPENS TODAY IN MOVIE THEATERS ACROSS THE NATION
- MEET John Sullivan, ANTIFA LEADER, WHO STORMED THE U.S. CAPITOL
- GLORIA TV ACCUSES ME OF BEING A SEDEVACANTIST
- A PRAYER OF DELIVERANCE FOR PRESIDENT Donald Trump
- Pope Benedict TRIES UNSUCESSFULLY TO APPLY BANDAGES TO HIS RESIGNATION
- BROTHER Alexis Bugnolo REPLIES TO JASON FABAZ
- BIDEN IS SLIPPING US A POISON PILL IN HIS APPOINTMENT OF MELISSA ROGERS TO HEAD THE White House OFFICE OF FAITH-BASED PROGRAMS
- If Cuomo had been forced to defend his executive order the day he signed it, maybe the idiocy of its policy would have come to light much earlier, and maybe he would have been forced to change it much sooner than May 11, saving thousands of lives. But, instead, our media was hyper-focused on framing Trump for every Covid death and supporting every Democrat, that they missed calling out this deadly decision that was sitting in plain sight. It took a fellow Democrat, New York Assemblyman Ron Kim to call-out Cuomo, for the media to wake up.
- 2 ABOUT ME
- ARCHBISHOP Carlo Maria VIGANO'S OPEN LETTER TO CONFUSED PRIESTS ON OBEDIENCE, RESISTANCE, JORGE BERGOLIO, AND VACCINES
Top Clicks