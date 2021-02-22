THE CANCEL CULTUREA FARCE!

By: Hal Morris

February 22, 2021

Several months ago, I wrote an article that included a reference to HBO removing the movie Gone With The Wind from its film catalog until it could add a disclaimer to the introduction explaining the film’s unfavorable treatment of Blacks and slavery. This morning I happened to read two stories in the New York Post about two NYC School administrators, one White and one Hispanic, who were removed from their positions as school administrators.

The white administrator, Karen Ames, who is Jewish, over 40, had to take a demotion to protect her pension, is now suing NYC. During an administrative bias workshop, participants were asked to tell personal stories; Ames, who talked about her grandparents’ experiences in the Holocaust, was chastised, told she wasn’t Black enough. She refused to participate at the end of the Superintendents meeting by singing black power “Wakanda” and performing the “black power salute. (New York Post, Susan Edleman, 2/20/21.)

A Dominican-American administrator and veteran Bronx educator, head of Community School District 12 in the Bronx, Rafaela Espinal, after the conclusion of an administrative meeting, also refused to use the black power salute and sing “Wakanda.” She was fired only one year short of her pension. Desperate to keep her retirement benefits and health insurance, she accepted a demotion to school investigator, a relatively minor role without a phone desk or office. (New York Post, Kathianne Boniello, 2/20/21.)

When coupled with the turbulent “cancel culture” and the “politially correct” movement, these seemingly insignificant incidents indicate the hysteria being forced upon this country by a minority of Black activists and their radically left Whites, enthralled by their newfound power over the majority White and Hispanic population. The general population is now being brainwashed into thinking that not being black or brown is disgraceful and racist.

Guess who the brainwashers are? Yes, you’re right. They are the far-left communists and socialists (Black and White) committed to using race as their tool to weaken and divide our country. The political aspirations of the Democratic/Socialist party benefit from this mayhem. The Biden’s, Harris’s, Schumer’s, Pelosi’s, Schiff’s, and the rest of their political hacks keep getting elected on their false promises to make things better for the poor inner-city Blacks. They never have!

There can be no plausible denial that communist-trained activists dominate the BLM leadership and strategies. Now add the far left print and television media whose ranks are overrun with Marxist ideals. Now add to this mix the Hollywood elitists falling all over themselves to preach to the general public how much Black Lives Matter. They postulate their message of shock and dismay to Whites in upper-middle and higher socio-economic ranks who are made to feel guilty of being White and can’t wait to apologize over our past southern historical connections to slavery and Jim Crowism.

American corporations are frightened by the threats of being blackmailed by protests, strikes, and boycotts. They would like us to falsely believe that poor inner-city blacks’ problems and Blacks’ image today are still solely the results of slavery that ended over 150 years ago. That is just nonsense.

The radicals would like to paint a picture of all Blacks the same way. However, each year more and more black families in our country increase middle and upper-middle-class socioeconomic levels. The BLM hustlers and the far-left politicians, for political purposes, use poor inner-city Blacks as the true story of our country’s Black experience. It is just not true, and it is deliberately distorted.

After the end of the Civil War and despite segregation and “Jim Crow” laws, a close examination of southern Black culture reveals that southern Blacks, largely dependent upon an agricultural-based economy, led to the development of independent black-owned small businesses and professionals catering primarily to the Black community. Predominately Black Educational institutes turned out a plethora of teachers, religious leaders, administrators, lawyers, nurses, and professionals serving Black communities all over the south. A culture of religious observance grew stronger, and family life flourished despite financial hardships and being considered second-class citizens. Despite the hateful restrictions of prejudicial “Jim Crow” legislation, Black families retained religious affiliations and reinforced their family bond and family culture.

The promise of a better life, a promise made by northern Mayors, State Politicians, and Industrialists. “Come on up and work for a better life away from the struggle of the fields.” So they came north to cities and factory jobs booming in the late thirties and through the second World War and the recovery after the war. They discovered that the prejudice of the North was even more insidious because it was covert.

While the money they earned in factories was better than working in the fields, northern living expenses were considerably more costly living in urban neighborhoods. Depression poor Whites resented the influx of black workers into the northern cities and urban areas. White flight resulted, and soon ghetto neighborhoods sprung to life in urban areas. The Utopia of promised northern migration failed to be realized. It was replaced by a realization that life in the North was just as difficult as life in the segregated south. Perhaps even more so without the comfort, culture, and support of the deep south’s Black infrastructure and culture.

So, with the end of the war and the return home of millions of veterans, job opportunities became scarce. White flight to the suburbs contributed to the deterioration of the inner city. Scarcity of good civic services such as schools, hospitals, and social services became acute, and most importantly, large factories fled, causing massive unemployment.

Crime in the Ghetto became a major source of employment. Even today, Black upon Black crime flourishes and grows. Prostitution, drugs, theft, muggings, and fraud exist. Then through the generosity of Lyndon Johnson’s “Great Society,” many poor inner-city blacks became dependent upon government handouts. One could estimate that about five or more generations of inner-city blacks have not had the opportunity to have gainful employment in many cases.

As Daniel “Pat” Moynihan wrote, family instability and the loss of a stable family structure effectively contributed to the deterioration of poor inner-city blacks’ lives today. The number of children born to unwed mothers grew, while the political left’s answer to addressing culture’s destruction is increased handouts, and its answer to crime is to defund the police. How is that working in Chicago, Minneapolis, Portland, New York?

The passage of public assistance bills, loaded with handouts and pork, will not solve poor inner-city black families’ problems.

Encouraging and increasing private sector employment opportunities will.

Providing on-job training funds to employers of inner-city blacks will.

Providing school choice to inner-city children will.

Getting mentally disturbed individuals off the streets into institutions will.

Providing educational day-care options for working inner-city families will.

Most importantly, enforcing crime prevention and restoration of funding for law enforcement in inner-cities will.

The image of the inner-city black person today, among many, is at the lowest it’s ever been. Thanks to the BLM efforts, Antifa and the Democratic/Socialist politicians’ encouragement, rioting, burning, robbing, murdering, and mugging are now descriptors of Black behavior. Portraying BLM and Antifa thugs as heroes encourages criminal behavior. Is it any wonder that Whites, Hispanics, and Black families are intimidated and receptive to shakedowns and afraid not to speak out for fear of violent reprisals. Is it any wonder politicians and hustlers like Al Sharpton, Maxine Waters, Kamala Harris, and BLM leaders take advantage of horrific behavior and encourage such actions for votes. Does anyone think that removing historical names from schools and buildings will help inner-city Blacks improve their status in life? I don’t.

Now that the Democratic/Socialists in the house established a process of impeachment of individuals after their Presidency is completed, what next? Impeach George Washington? Thomas Jefferson? How about John Kennedy and Barack Obama? It’s silly.

The denigration of our history and denying our children the right they have to learn about the good and, yes, the bad, is the abandonment of reality for the sake of affixing blame upon the public. It accomplishes nothing but divides and conquers.

For years the Democratic/Socialist Party has been perpetuating a big Ponzi scheme on this country. They create a crisis, cry the “Sky is Falling,” and use the crisis to further their political power desires.

But that is the goal of the Democratic /Socialists and the far-left radicals. Our job as responsible Conservatives is to concentrate our efforts on regaining control of the house and senate in 2022 and again in 2024.

To do this, we will have to talk, scream and fight to expose the lies and harm that is being perpetrated upon this country. We must do no less than a fully committed effort.