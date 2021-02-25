HERE IS GOOD ADVICE FOR YOU IF YOU HAVE BEEN OR WILL BE TESTED FOR INFECTION BY THE CORONA VIRUS

Defeating COVID Test Fraud: Memo to Lawyers and Clients

February 25, 2021

As I’ve detailed in my current series of articles on the COVID PCR test fraud, the test is run in cycles.

Each cycle is a quantum leap of magnification of the swab sample taken from the patient.

When the test is run at 35 cycles or higher, the result is meaningless. Millions of those results are false-positives. The patient is falsely told he is “infected.”

However, most labs FRAUDULENTLY run the test at 40 cycles, or even higher. And the labs do not disclose, to patients or doctors, how many cycles they are deploying.

So…here is a legal strategy lawyers should consider.

If a client is told to get tested, his lawyer states the following: “My client needs a sworn affidavit from the lab declaring how many cycles will be used.”

If the lab refuses to comply, sue them.

If the lab complies, and the cycles are higher than 35, sue them.

We also know that test results from various labs are not uniform. One lab will say the patient tests positive; another lab will say negative. This fact has been an open secret in the testing community for decades.

Strategy: A lawyer has his client tested at several centers, in one day, in different locations, in different states—knowing that a different lab will process each test.

If the tests come back with different results, sue the labs.

What would happen if, say, 50 lawyers and their clients pursued these two strategies and sued? What would happen if a significant amount of publicity surrounded each lawyer and his client?

A breakthrough would occur. A huge number of people across the world would become aware that COVID PCR testing is rife with fraud.

Even if judges and courts refused to hear the cases, the publicity alone would provoke a major transformation in public insight.

There is a recent precedent for demanding to know the number of cycles the PCR labs are deploying. It comes from the governor of Florida’s office and his public health department. On December 3, 2020, both offices issued a regulation requiring state labs to report the number of cycles for every test they run.

“Cycle threshold (CT) values [number of cycles] and their reference ranges, as applicable, must be reported by laboratories to FDOH [Florida Department of Health] via electronic laboratory reporting or by fax immediately.”

“If your laboratory is not currently reporting CT values and their reference ranges, the lab should begin reporting this information to FDOH within seven days of the date of this memorandum.”

We can assume there is only one reason for this order. Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis, and the State Department of Health are aware that tests run at 35 cycles or higher are useless and misleading, and they want to stop this crime.

Public interest law firms, lone attorneys—do something vital now. Expose and defeat the COVID PCR test. By defeating it, you reveal that millions of so-called “COVID cases” are a massive fraud and a lie.

And you also defeat the lockdowns, which are based on the number of cases.

