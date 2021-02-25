ANOTHER ARGUMENT FOR THE ABSOLUTE IMMORALITY OF USING VACCINES TAINTED IN ANY WAY WITH CELLS FROM ABORTED HUMAN



I would propose another argument for the absolute immorality of using vaccines tainted in any way with cells from aborted babies. First of all, the justification of the use of any remains of an aborted baby, no matter how little or how distant it may be, is preempted by the fact that the ultimate motive for using such is nothing less than a means of promoting abortion. And such a motive does not distance itself from the abortion nor from any juncture in the preparation of a vaccine.

Secondly, as B. Calamy, D. D. says:

(https://biblehub.com/sermons/auth/calamy/we_must_not_do_evil_that_good_may_come.htm)

“I This will appear from THE NATURE OF MORAL GOOD AND EVIL.

“1. To denominate an action morally good there must be a concurrence of all conditions requisite thereunto. If the object be lawful, the manner of the performance regular, and it be fitly circumstantiated, yet if it be done for a wicked end, this mars the action and renders it sinful; and for the same reason let the intention be never so good, the end never so excellent, yet, if the thing we do is forbidden by God’s laws, it is a vicious action.

“2. Nay, further, such is the contrariety between the good and evil, that what is really evil cannot be chosen as a fit means to produce good, any more than darkness can beget light, or false premises infer a true conclusion, or an evil tree bring forth good fruit. To do evil to obtain good is as if a man should put his hand into the flame to cool it.”

“IV. THE ILL CONSEQUENCES OF SUCH A CONCESSION AS THIS, that evil may be done for a good end. This one principle sets us free from all authority either Divine or human, and everyone may do whatever he thinks fit, so his intention and end be but good.

“1. What we are to do, or to avoid, if this doctrine be admitted for true, we are not to learn from God’s law. Things are either good or evil according as they seem to us, and our own judgment is the measure of lawful and unlawful, and thus we are wholly our own masters and lawgivers.

“2. Nay, this principle plainly overthrows all justice and faith amongst men, all peace and security in societies, and makes all government precarious, since everyone is an arbitrary subject, and may obey or resist the laws as they appear to himself to be for or against the common good; and every man’s life and fortune is at my disposal, if once I think it most for the glory of God and the safety of religion that they should be taken away. You know our Saviour tells His disciples of some that should arise, who would think they did God good service in killing them. According to this doctrine St. Paul was innocent when he was so mad against the Church.”