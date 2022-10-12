GOODBYE CALIFORNIA!!! IT WAS NOT SO NICE TO HAVE KNOWN YOU!!!



Russia Offers to Annex US States Who Wish to Leave Union

By

Paul Duke

–

October 12, 2022

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There have been plenty of abjectly strange statements made over the course of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and some of the sentiments being bandied about today are far more bizarre than we would have imagined.

It all began when Vladimir Putin suggested that Ukraine’s government had been taken over by “Nazis”, despite the country’s President being a Jewish descendant of Holocaust victims.

Now, after months of nuclear threats and bizarre banter, one Russian official is suggesting that states within the US could be annexed by Russia if they should so choose.

State Duma deputy Alexander Tolmachev was responding to an online poll that showed that some Americans wanted their states to break free from the U.S. If Americans vote to secede some states from the country and express a desire to join Russia, Moscow will consider it, Tolmachev told Russian news site Podmoskovye Segodnya. The lawmaker said that the U.S. was beginning “to decay,” and that its ally, the European Union, which has also provided strong military assistance to Ukraine, was “bursting at its seams.”

And there was more where that came from.

Tolmachev said this was a result of a failed American foreign policy. “Such initiatives are a signal that the citizens of the United States are dissatisfied with their leadership and are ready to take extreme measures, up to secession, if the current policy of America continues,” he said. Mosregtoday.ru also reported the news, noting that on social media, some 80 percent of New Hampshire residents said they wanted to break away from the United States.

The statement comes just days after sham elections in several Ukrainian territories were used as a pretext for the Kremlin to annex those regions into Russia.